11 LSU players named to Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams

The coaches have released their preseason All-SEC Teams, and while Georgia and Alabama unsurprisingly lead the way with 14 total selections each, LSU is not far behind with 11 total selections.

On the First Team, there are three starters on each side of the ball. Quarterback Jayden Daniels appears, as does his favorite receiver in Malik Nabers. Sophomore offensive tackle Will Campbell also appears after a breakout freshman campaign.

Defensively, Harold Perkins is a no-brainer, while LSU’s defensive tackle tandem of Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith both make appearances.

On the second team, LSU put three players including sophomore tight end Mason Taylor and offensive tackle Emery Jones, last year’s other freshman standout on the offensive line. Nathan Dibert, who handled kickoffs for the Tigers, made the second team as a specialist.

Two more Tigers players appear on the Third Team in veteran nickel/safety Greg Brooks Jr., a transfer addition from Arkansas last offseason, and long-snapper Slade Roy, who also came as a transfer from East Carolina last season.

