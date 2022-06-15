11 lingering offseason questions before NFL training camps begin

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The NFL offseason is about to enter its final lull between the end of OTAs in June and the start of training camps in July. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Frank Schwab to run through the eleven most compelling offseason questions that still remain unanswered as we enter this period.

Will Congress do something about Dan Snyder? Will we see trades for Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo? How long will Deshaun Watson's punishment be? Who will be calling plays for the New England Patriots? The guys attempt to answer all those and more as the podcast heads into a brief summer hiatus before the NFL season is upon us.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

