11 LGBTQ+ athletes we'll be rooting for at the 2024 Olympics

We're down to less than a hundred days until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, and we could not be more excited!



Every time the Olympics come around, it's a chance for some of the best athletes from around the world to get together, compete, and celebrate — and many of those elite athletes happen to be part of the global LGBTQ+ community !

While the world of sports is often unkind to queer people, the Olympics has been a place where queer athletes like Greg Louganis, Sue Bird, Tom Daley, Megan Rapinoe, and Adam Rippon have become beloved international stars. And now, it's time for another generation of LGBTQ+ athletes to rise to the occasion.

Here are some of the LGBTQ+ athletes who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. (We will be updating this list as the events get closer.)

1. Dan Jervis, Great Britain, Swimming

Jervis, who came out as gay in 2022 , is a British swimmer who competes in the 800 meter and 1500 meter freestyle events.

2. Robbie Manson, New Zealand, Rowing

Manson is a rower and OnlyFans content creator who qualified for the Paris Olympics in September of last year.

3. Emma Twigg, New Zealand, Rowing

New Zealand rower Emma Twigg already has a gold medal for Team New Zealand from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won in the women's single sculls rowing event. The Paris Olympics will be her fifth Olympics, and the second since she came out.

4. Campbell Harrison, Australia, Climbing

Harrison is a competitive climber from Australia who qualified for the Paris Olympics in November of last year. In the post he made about qualifying, he thanked his queer community for support, saying, "May those who detest us forever fuck off."

5. Arthur Nory, Brazil, Gymnastics

Nory is a gymnast who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and competed at the 2020 games.

6. Sha'Carri Richardson, USA, Track

Bisexual sprinter Richardson broke the collegiate record in the 100 meter sprint in college. She qualified for the 2020 Olympics before testing positive for cannabis use , which caused her to later be disqualified. She will make her Olympic debut at the Paris games.

7. Chelsea Gray, USA, Basketball

When we get to the USA Women's Basketball team, we really start seeing queer athletes shine. Gray, who plays guard for the Las Vegas Aces, is a lesbian who will be playing in her second Olympics.

8. Brittney Griner, USA, Basketball

Griner, also a lesbian, is seeking her third gold medal after winning with Team USA in 2016 and 2020. She plays center for the Phoenix Mercury. She made headlines in 2022 after she notably detained in a Russian prison for months for having traveling with medically prescribed hash oil.

9. Jewell Loyd, USA, Basketball

Loyd is a lesbian guard for the Seattle Storm and is seeking her second gold medal after previously having won with the US at the 2020 Tokyo games.

10. Breanna Stewart, USA, Basketball

Lesbian forward Breanna Stewart is married to former WNBA player Marta Xargay and currently plays for the New York Liberty. She has two gold medals already.

11. Diana Taurasi, USA, Basketball

Taurasi is one of the legends of women's basketball and has been playing in the WNBA for two decades with the Phoenix Mercury. This will be the sixth Olympics for Taurasi, and her chance at winning a sixth gold medal.