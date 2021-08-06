11 Items That'll Keep Your Produce Fresh for Longer

Eat This, Not That!

If you're a Costco member, you likely noticed that several items are vanishing from warehouses right now. From an iconic brand of coffee to a popular variety of peanut butter, be sure to check out our handy list of the items that won't be restocked once inventory runs out.On the upside, there's room for new products on shelves, and one fan-favorite snack is heading back into stores. Costco members who recently discovered that Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs are back in stock likely have smiles on