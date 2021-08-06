11 Items That'll Keep Your Produce Fresh for Longer

  • <p>Let's be honest: whether you have a green thumb and flourishing vegetable <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/gardening/a32688576/how-to-plant-bulbs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:garden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">garden</a> <em>or</em> just a great eye for picking veggies at the grocery store, keeping your food fresh is your biggest concern. Reaching for stale bread and a brown avocado isn't the most ideal breakfast—and it doesn't have to be your reality! It's time to kiss your days of wincing as you throw away undesirable groceries in the trash. The best way to save yourself an extra trip to the grocery store is by investing in products that not only serve you but preserve your produce. </p><p>Products that help maintain freshness cut down your food waste, giving your beloved strawberries a chance to make it through the week. These kitchen lifesavers will lengthen the life of your goods whether they're on your counter or refrigerated. We rounded up the best products to keep your groceries fresh, leftovers worth it, and brown bananas used before it becomes a last-effort baked dessert. Boldly stock up on your go-to pantry staples with the confidence of knowing you actually have time to enjoy your food.</p>
    11 Items That'll Keep Your Produce Fresh for Longer

    Let's be honest: whether you have a green thumb and flourishing vegetable garden or just a great eye for picking veggies at the grocery store, keeping your food fresh is your biggest concern. Reaching for stale bread and a brown avocado isn't the most ideal breakfast—and it doesn't have to be your reality! It's time to kiss your days of wincing as you throw away undesirable groceries in the trash. The best way to save yourself an extra trip to the grocery store is by investing in products that not only serve you but preserve your produce.

    Products that help maintain freshness cut down your food waste, giving your beloved strawberries a chance to make it through the week. These kitchen lifesavers will lengthen the life of your goods whether they're on your counter or refrigerated. We rounded up the best products to keep your groceries fresh, leftovers worth it, and brown bananas used before it becomes a last-effort baked dessert. Boldly stock up on your go-to pantry staples with the confidence of knowing you actually have time to enjoy your food.

  • <p><strong>Brabantia</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$64.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbrabantia-reg-nic-bread-box-with-bamboo-lid%2F5518685&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Carbs don't have to go bad. This box was made to store, carry, and serve delicious slides of bread. Bonus: The bamboo lid can also act as a serving tray!</p>
    Nic Bread Box

    Brabantia

    bedbathandbeyond.com

    $64.99

    BUY NOW

    Carbs don't have to go bad. This box was made to store, carry, and serve delicious slides of bread. Bonus: The bamboo lid can also act as a serving tray!

  • <p><strong>OXO</strong></p><p>oxo.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oxo.com%2Fcategories%2Fcooking-and-baking%2Ffood-containers%2Fgreen-savers%2Foxo-greensaver-herb-keeper-small.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>You don't have to rush to use the herbs in your garden. This freshness extender has removable vented baskets and a filtered container that will trap gases, promote airflow, and prolong the life of your fresh groceries. </p>
    GreenSaver Herb Keeper

    OXO

    oxo.com

    $12.99

    BUY NOW

    You don't have to rush to use the herbs in your garden. This freshness extender has removable vented baskets and a filtered container that will trap gases, promote airflow, and prolong the life of your fresh groceries.

  • <p><strong>Rubbermaid</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FL3PH8M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.37245929%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Nothing is worse than a rotten tomato. You can store your veggies on your countertop and watch as this produce saver rescues your apples and tomatoes from spoilage. The vent technology allows for airflow while the tray keeps moisture away from your produce. </p>
    FreshWorks Countertop Produce Saver

    Rubbermaid

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    BUY NOW

    Nothing is worse than a rotten tomato. You can store your veggies on your countertop and watch as this produce saver rescues your apples and tomatoes from spoilage. The vent technology allows for airflow while the tray keeps moisture away from your produce.

  • <p><strong>ZWILLING</strong></p><p>surlatable.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fzwilling-fresh-save-vacuum-sealer-set%2F6123988.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This vacuum keeps food fresh up to<em> five</em> times longer. Each bag keeps air out and prevents freezer burn through the high-powered suction. The package contains a cordless vacuum pump, bags in multiple sizes, and glass containers. Your food will be neatly stored and fresh until your next meal.</p>
    Fresh and Save Vacuum Sealer Set

    ZWILLING

    surlatable.com

    $100.00

    BUY NOW

    This vacuum keeps food fresh up to five times longer. Each bag keeps air out and prevents freezer burn through the high-powered suction. The package contains a cordless vacuum pump, bags in multiple sizes, and glass containers. Your food will be neatly stored and fresh until your next meal.

  • <p><strong>Ever Eco Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fever-eco-8-pack-recycled-mesh-produce-bags&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>These sustainable, reusable bags are an alternative to plastic bags and can be stored neatly in your fridge. Each mess bag was made from recycled plastic bottles. It saves money and the environment.</p>
    8-Pack Recycled Mesh Produce Bags

    Ever Eco Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $20.00

    BUY NOW

    These sustainable, reusable bags are an alternative to plastic bags and can be stored neatly in your fridge. Each mess bag was made from recycled plastic bottles. It saves money and the environment.

  • <p><strong>THE FRESHGLOW CO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015561IOU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10057.g.37245929%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>The Food Saver Sheets can be used in and outside of your refrigerator. Each sheet was infused with organic botanicals to extend the life of your produce. Shoppers can line drawers in their fridge or fruit bowls to prevent spoilage. Thanks to these plastic and chemical-free reusable sheets, you can buy produce in bulk. </p>
    FreshPaper Food Saver Sheets

    THE FRESHGLOW CO

    amazon.com

    $26.39

    BUY NOW

    The Food Saver Sheets can be used in and outside of your refrigerator. Each sheet was infused with organic botanicals to extend the life of your produce. Shoppers can line drawers in their fridge or fruit bowls to prevent spoilage. Thanks to these plastic and chemical-free reusable sheets, you can buy produce in bulk.

  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcork-ceramic-food-cellar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Can't bear the sight of sprouted potatoes? This food cellar will keep your potatoes and onions at the perfect temperature, so it stays fresh longer and looks great too. Keep ready-to-eat fruit on hand and insight.</p>
    Cork & Ceramic Food Cellar

    uncommongoods.com

    $140.00

    BUY NOW

    Can't bear the sight of sprouted potatoes? This food cellar will keep your potatoes and onions at the perfect temperature, so it stays fresh longer and looks great too. Keep ready-to-eat fruit on hand and insight.

  • <p><strong>Stasher</strong></p><p>bedbathandbeyond.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bedbathandbeyond.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fstasher-reusable-4-oz-silicone-food-storage-bags-set-of-2%2F5409692&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>If you're an avid snacker, you will love these reusable sandwich bags. With a variety of sizes, you can easily transfer leftover sandwiches or homemade desserts into silicone pouches. Feel free to write on each pouch if you want to mark the expiration date or you just want to alert your household that the last cookie belongs to you.</p>
    Silicone Reusable Snack Bags

    Stasher

    bedbathandbeyond.com

    $13.99

    BUY NOW

    If you're an avid snacker, you will love these reusable sandwich bags. With a variety of sizes, you can easily transfer leftover sandwiches or homemade desserts into silicone pouches. Feel free to write on each pouch if you want to mark the expiration date or you just want to alert your household that the last cookie belongs to you.

  • <p><strong>Prep & Savour</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><strong>$102.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fprep-savour-vegetable-fruit-produce-storage-containers-partitioned-produce-saver-fridge-storage-container-fresh-lettuce-keeper-used-in-storing-fruits-veggie-salad-bpa-free-2piece-w005862734.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>These BPA-free containers are great for a picnic and within your fridge. If you're biggest pet peeve is fruits and veggies jumbled together in a drawer, this container will prevent your food from spoilage and keep them from touching.</p>
    Vegetable Fruit Produce Storage Containers

    Prep & Savour

    wayfair.com

    $102.99

    BUY NOW

    These BPA-free containers are great for a picnic and within your fridge. If you're biggest pet peeve is fruits and veggies jumbled together in a drawer, this container will prevent your food from spoilage and keep them from touching.

  • <p><strong>Tovolo</strong></p><p>crateandbarrel.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Ftovolo-seal-nstore-set-of-3%2Fs183054&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Use this dishwasher-safe item to store the remainder of sliced citrus and, yes, avocados too. Create an airtight seal by placing the end of the fruit in the tray and stretching the silicone until it fits snug around the fruit or vegetable. </p>
    Seal N'Store

    Tovolo

    crateandbarrel.com

    $16.00

    BUY NOW

    Use this dishwasher-safe item to store the remainder of sliced citrus and, yes, avocados too. Create an airtight seal by placing the end of the fruit in the tray and stretching the silicone until it fits snug around the fruit or vegetable.

  • <p><strong>Capabunga</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F4396-cheese-vault%3Fsku%3D15697&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.housebeautiful.com%2Fshopping%2Fhome-gadgets%2Fg37245929%2Fproducts-to-keep-produce-fresh-longer%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Of course, we couldn't leave out cheese! It's far too common wondering what to do with the aftermath of your beautifully crafted charcuterie board. Store your artisan cheese in this vault that is sure to keep things locked and fresh. It was designed to wick away moisture and protect your precious dairy from other fridge flavors. It's also available in four more colors. </p>
    Cheese Vault

    Capabunga

    food52.com

    $34.00

    BUY NOW

    Of course, we couldn't leave out cheese! It's far too common wondering what to do with the aftermath of your beautifully crafted charcuterie board. Store your artisan cheese in this vault that is sure to keep things locked and fresh. It was designed to wick away moisture and protect your precious dairy from other fridge flavors. It's also available in four more colors.

