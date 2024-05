In 11 innings, John Curtis defeated Rummel 2-1 on a walk off RBI bunt from Bryce Hebert that scored Brad Chaisson. Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports’ Richie Mills. He talked with Hebert and head coach Jeff Curtis after the Division I Semifinal.

Curtis plays Catholic at 5:30 pm Saturday in the championship game.

