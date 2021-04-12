11 Ideal NFL draft prospects for the Eagles after free agency moves

We’re 17-days away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft and as reports surface about the Eagles plans at quarterback, the team has 11 total picks to help improve the roster.

With Nick Sirianni, Shane Steichen, and Jonathan Gannon in place as the head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators, the Eagles have some idea of the identity they want going forward.

We know all the big named NFL draft prospects, but a few under-the-radar prospects would be the ideal fits for the Eagles at all levels of the selection process.

We’ve identified a few ideal prospects.

Jaycee Horn CB 6'1" 205 South Carolina

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Zaven Collins OLB 6'4" 260 Tulsa

Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23) looks over the Southern Methodist Mustangs offense during the game at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tulsa won 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Brown OG 6-2⅝, 360 Alabama

Oct 20, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) blocking in a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Brown appeared in a total of 44 games during his career at Alabama, making 22 starts. Brown is a player for the Eagles to watch with Brandon Brooks aging and the overall interior offensive line play deteriorating this season.

Marvin Wilson DT 6'3¾" 310 Florida State

Sep 7, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) and Florida State Seminoles defensive end Janarius Robinson (11) pressure Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Caleb Evans (6)at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is hosting the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Shaun Wade CB 6'1" 191 Ohio State

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade (24) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Collins WR 6'3½" 220 Michigan

Eric Stokes CB 6'1" 185 Georgia

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Creed Humphrey C 6'4¼" 302 Oklahoma

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Creed Humphrey (56) prepares to hike the ball during the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Humphrey started 37 games in his final three seasons. In 2020, he was named the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. He’s a two-time All-American.

“He has extreme talent,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s a pretty rare talent for the position with combined competitiveness, toughness and a really good mind for the game. There are not many qualities for a center that he doesn’t have.”

Carlos Basham Jr. DE 6'3½" 274 Wake Forest

Oct 19, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) pressures Florida State Seminoles quarterback James Blackman (1) during the third quarter at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Tutu Atwell WR 5'9" 153 Louisville

Oct 12, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Newsome II CB 6'0" 192 Northwestern

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) dives for a catch but misses against Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) during the third quarter of a NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

