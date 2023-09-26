11 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Home and Away, Harper's fugitive sister Dana brings drama to the Bay.

Elsewhere, Kirby's decision to leave Lyrik causes division amongst the bandmates, and Felicity's attacker Jeremy is back.

Here's a full collection of 11 massive moments.

1. Eden is wary of Harper

Channel 5

Harper is harbouring her fugitive sister Dana at Irene's as the pair nervously wait for an update from Cash.

Eden is annoyed when Cash bails on her to help Harper, and John adds fuel to the fire by sharing his own suspicions about the newcomer.

Confronting her boyfriend, Eden demands to know what his business with Harper is. Cash refuses to betray Harper's confidence and Eden backs down, deciding she needs to put her trust in him.

2. Dana makes a risky move

Channel 5

Over at Irene's, Harper is furious when she catches Dana calling her ex-boyfriend, Olly, the same guy who lied to the police about her possessing drugs.

Dana is forced to take cover when Cash arrives and informs Harper that he hasn't been able to gain access to her sibling's case file.

As Dana listens in on the conversation, she spies Harper's phone unattended and starts sending a text to Olly. But all hell breaks loose when Harper catches her.

3. Harper receives bad news

Channel 5

Harper is raging with Dana for trying to contact Olly, but her sister is still struggling with unresolved feelings and reckons Harper never gave him a chance.

Risking her cover, Dana storms out of Irene's, as Harper gives chase, urging her sibling to get back inside.

Harper manages to bring Dana back to safety and heads off to meet Cash. Cash confirms that the case against Dana is full of holes, but is this enough for him to do anything about it?

4. Rose goes against Xander's wishes

Channel 5

Tensions remain high between Xander and Rose over her desire to locate her birth father.

Having discovered her dad's name, Samuel Edwards, Rose logs onto the police system and finds his personal details.

Cash catches her, and Rose shares more information on Samuel, revealing that he was born in Cape Town. An awkward phone call to her mum only confirms Rose's suspicions that she is Samuel's daughter.

5. Rose finds her birth father

Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Reeling from the discoveries she has made about Samuel, Rose confides in Mali and Kirby, admitting that she envies the connection they have with their heritage.

Hungry to know more about hers, Rose wants to understand what happened between Samuel and her mum. Kirby encourages her to keep pushing forward to get to the truth.

Later, Rose pulls up outside Samuel's lavish home and steadies herself to knock on the door.

6. Justin receives bad news about Lyrik

Channel 5

Kirby is back from the city where she has been working on material with music manager Forrest.

She reveals that news of her solo career will be announced tomorrow, but it's a blow for Justin, who knows he will need to explain the new Lyrik line-up to the press.

Approaching Kirby and Forrest at Salt, Justin asks if they can delay the announcement. Forrest reluctantly agrees, but then declares they're withholding all copyright permissions, meaning Lyrik can't play any songs Kirby composed on.

7. Justin fights back

Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Forrest's bombshell puts Lyrik's future in jeopardy, and Justin tells the band they may not be able to continue playing songs from their album.

Remi, Theo and Eden are understandably annoyed with Kirby, so Bree comes up with a suggestion that they swap houses until the dust settles.

Later, Justin summons Forrest to his and proposes Kirby be financially rewarded every time Lyrik plays one of her songs. Forrest refuses to budge, which leaves Justin even more determined to find a solution.

8. The Lyrik war rages on

Channel 5

Ahead of Lyrik's gig at Salt, Justin tells Mac they can't play Kirby's songs and suggests they perform covers instead. Mac cancels the gig, but Forrest compensates her loss of earnings and agrees to give her exclusive access to Kirby's solo tracks.

Meanwhile, Eden is on the warpath when Remi reveals Justin has banned them from contacting Kirby.

She refuses to be told what to do, so Remi suggests his parents put them in touch with an entertainment lawyer.

9. Eden punches Felicity

Channel 5

It's time for Tane's first self-defence class, but while Bree, Mac and Felicity turn up to show their support, Eden is nowhere to be seen.

Felicity heads to the share house and is able to coax her friend out. However, as the class gets under way, Eden is consumed with frustration over the Kirby/Lyrik drama and accidentally punches Felicity in the face.

10. Theo has a proposition for Mac

Channel 5

Theo is down in the dumps over the breakdown of Lyrik and Leah is concerned that he's wasting his days away lounging in bed.

A pep talk from his aunt makes Theo decide to pull himself together and he asks Mac to book him in for a solo gig at Salt. When Eden overhears she accuses Theo of abandoning the band, just like Kirby.

Mac refuses Theo's request, but offers cash-strapped Eden a couple of shifts at Salt. Will she accept?

11. Felicity receives a call from Jeremy

Channel 5

Tane receives a call from Nikau to say Gemma has broken her leg and collarbone in an accident. He feels the pull to be with his family in New Zealand but is concerned Felicity is still too fragile to be left.

Felicity urges her husband to go, pointing out that her attacker Jeremy is in jail and it's time she moved on with her life.

But moments after waving Tane off, Felicity cracks and tells Eden that she's not okay – Jeremy has been in touch and wants to meet.

Check out more of our Home and Away coverage:

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like