11 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

Next week on Hollyoaks, Charlie hits rock bottom in devastating scenes, while Ella receives her DNA test results, and Hunter faces Carter's wrath over Freya.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:

1. Darren worries about Charlie

Lime Pictures

Darren is struggling with knowing how to handle Charlie. On his way to school, Charlie has another anxiety attack.

Tony tells Darren that Charlie's lyrics look like a cry for help and suggests he goes to let Charlie know he's listening.

Darren asks Shing Lin to call Charlie to see where he is. She makes an excuse and says it'll have to wait until after school, thinking Charlie might just need some breathing space.

2. Charlie hits rock bottom

Lime Pictures

Shing Lin receives a picture of the beach from Charlie and shows it to Darren.

Darren manages to get in touch with Charlie, but still feeling concerned, he and Tony rush to find him.

In emotional scenes, Charlie walks into the sea, alongside flashbacks of happy memories from his childhood with Darren always being there. What will happen when Darren and Tony arrive to the beach?

3. Carter gives Hunter a warning

Lime Pictures

Goldie is shocked to discover that Carter is Hollyoaks High's new headmaster. Hunter apologises to Zoe and asks for another chance.

In the school hall, Carter tells Hunter in a threatening tone that he hopes the gossip on social media and the fact his family had to come in to fight his battles doesn't ruin his career.

4. Warren supports Mercedes

Lime Pictures

Warren realises how tight money is for Mercedes.

Wanting to help her, Warren encourages Mercedes to go out with him to distract her from Felix.

5. Ella receives the DNA results

Lime Pictures

Ella receives the DNA results and Norma tells her even if they're negative, she'd like them to remain friends.

Running late for school, Ella leaves the unopened results with Norma.

Cindy and Dave accompany Ella to Norma's for lunch and are shocked to discover Ella has taken a DNA test. Worried, they try to convince Ella not to open the letter.

When Warren and Mercedes turn up, Warren's temper rises as he discovers his mum and Ella have gone behind his back.

6. Hunter turns to Zoe for support

Lime Pictures

Hunter confides in Zoe about his past with Neeta. She comforts him and encourages compassion.

Hunter and Zoe then head back to the McQueens', thinking no-one is at home.

It's not long before things are steaming up between them, but when a stray sock hits a resting Sally, all three of them end up startled and the moment is ruined between the pair.

7. Dave is confronted over his feelings

Lime Pictures

Norma and Cindy try to track down Ella.

With something Norma said playing on Cindy's mind, she asks Dave if she's just a rebound, to which he reassures her.

Lizzie calls a family meeting to confront her dad on what's going on between him and Cindy.

After she discovers Mason was aware of them hooking up, Lizzie is hurt that she's the last to know about them.

8. Felix is knocked unconscious

Lime Pictures

Mercedes forces Warren to admit his feelings.

Later, Felix is left unconscious on the floor.

9. Rayne is left furious

Lime Pictures

Faye tries to help Rayne with her career.

Faye is distracted by Lizzie, believing she might be a perfect fit for an upcoming promotion, leaving Rayne green with envy.

Faye offers Rayne some advice in regards to her behaviour, but will Rayne be able to take it on board?

10. Mercedes clashes with Cindy

Lime Pictures

Dave asks for Sam's help in getting Lizzie to accept his blossoming relationship with Cindy, but things don't go well.

Later, Warren has to hold Mercedes back when Cindy taunts her.

11. Rayne lashes out at Lizzie

Lime Pictures

Rayne wants in on Lizzie's promo event, as Dave and Sam arrive to support Lizzie.

As Zoe and Hunter bump into Rayne in the village, Zoe leaves Rayne with a warning over how she’s treating people.

When Rayne overhears Faye offering more work to Lizzie and her family, Rayne takes to her social media and shares cruel words about Lizzie's appearance, leaving Faye shocked.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include the NHS, Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.





Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4, with new episodes dropping each weekday morning. The show airs Mondays to Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, and at 7pm on E4.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video.

