Here are 11 high school football breakout stars so far this season in Marion County

Future football stars emerge from Marion County every season. This week we highlight eleven early-season prospects who caught the Star-Banner’s eye through the first four weeks.

To be considered, you have to meet a few requirements. First, you couldn’t make first or second county in your career, but honorable mentions are eligible. Second, make a major impact on your team.

Some of the county’s best playmakers are on the list. Get used to hearing the names below; some may be playing on Saturdays in the future.

Marion County Football Power Rankings: Here's where Ocala-area football teams rank near the halfway point of 2023

Celtics back at #1: USA Today Florida Network High School Football poll: Trinity, Aquinas reclaim No. 1 spots

'It just makes things surreal': Forest legend Tony Cayson has jersey retired

RB Dylan Donahoe, Dunnellon

Donahoe had a loud season opener with 67 power-running fueled yards and two touchdowns. The junior running back is second on the team in receiving and rushing yards. He’s just as impactful on the other side of the ball as a run-stopping linebacker.

RB James Pullings, Trinity Catholic

The Celtics handed the lead running back role to the sophomore running back for the 2023 campaign. He gains chunks of yards with his quickness.

WR Israel Evans, Forest

The Texas transplant is showing Floridians what the Lone Star state has to offer. Evans averages 100 yards per game, or 37% of Forest’s receiving yards. He’s a dynamic wide receiver with the Jets to make plays in the open field.

QB Isaac Smith, North Marion

The sophomore quarterback had his breakout game in a win against Santa Fe. He threw for more than 300 yards with three touchdowns.

LB/RB Amiel Raymond, Lake Weir

There were whispers about Raymond throughout the summer, and he’s living up to it. The linebacker is third in tackles and second in rush yards.

ATH Sean Martin, Dunnellon

Martin has his hands on everything with the Tigers. He’s scored receiving and rushing touchdowns while taking snaps as a defensive back.

WR Tay’juan Leslie-Farmer, Vanguard

Leslie-Farmer has become Fred Gaskin III’s favorite downfield weapon. The senior wideout has a team-high 24 catches and 258 receiving yards. He gives the knights another big game punt returner.

LB Jacob Cooper, Lake Weir

The Hurricanes hang their hat on smash-mouth football that starts with the defense. Cooper is the linebacker laying the thunder with a team-high 22 tackles.

DB Ja’Quan Thorton, Vanguard

Thorton is emerging as another lockdown corner in the Knights backfield. His strong play down the stretch helped Vangaurd’s comeback against Dunnellon.

RB Jordan Strickland, Forest

Strickland is an electric athlete with big play potential. He leads the team in all-purpose yards while being the top rusher and returner. When you give him the ball, good things happen.

LB Oisin Cullen, Forest

Cullen has eclipsed his career tackles just four games into his senior year. He’s wrapping up plays for a scrappy defense at middle linebacker and defensive end.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala-area breakout football players of the first half of the season