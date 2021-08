Hi, Yes, Can Someone Buy Me This Mermaid Sequin Pillow With Harry Styles' Face On It?

POPSUGAR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) Mandy Moore took to Instagram this week to share her thoughts on her breastfeeding journey with baby August, but what was seemingly a simple sweet caption alongside a touching black-and-white photo of the new family took a rather hilarious turn. "Breastfeeding is not always smooth sailing," Mandy wrote, noting the frustrations of clogged ducts, complicated feeding schedules, and pumping.