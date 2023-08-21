11 Giants who need to finish the preseason strong

The New York Giants must trim their roster down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET on August 29, so the upcoming preseason game against the New York Jets might be the last time some of these players don a Giants uniform.

There are at least 11 players who need to finish the preseason on an uptick so that they can either a) secure a roster spot or b) a place on the Giants’ 16-man practice squad.

Let’s take a look.

LB Carter Coughlin

Carter Coughlin has done nothing to jeopardize his standing on the team, especially as a special teamer. But it’s unfortunate for him that general manager Joe Schoen has beefed up the roster this offseason and the linebacker room has gotten a bit crowded.

Coughlin can help himself by putting in a solid showing against the Jets this week.

RB Jashaun Corbin

There might not be much more Jashaun Corbin can do to stick on the 53, so he’s likely headed to the practice squad again. With Saquon Barkley back in the fold and Matt Breida steeped in the offensive plan, there’s little left on the table, especially with the arrival of rookie Eric Gray, who the team also wants to be the primary returner.

QB Tommy DeVito

If the Giants keep three quarterbacks, he’s in by default. But if they don’t, he’ll be on the practice squad unless another team claims him.

Tommy DeVito certainly has some skill and every team craves quarterback depth these days, so there’s a risk another team could pounce should the Giants waive him.

That being said, DeVito might be better served by not having a good showing on Saturday against the Jets.

LB Cam Brown

This could be Cam Brown vs. Coughlin for a roster spot. Both have been excellent special teamers and backups the past few seasons but with roster space at a premium, the Giants might not be able to keep both anymore. Brown might have to show a little more versatility to stick.

OL Korey Cunningham

In many’s eyes, Korey Cunningham played himself off the team in the first preseason game against Detroit. But the Giants don’t give up on players that easily, especially offensive tackles. He can still redeem himself with a good performance against a tough Jets defensive front this week and perhaps gain a practice squad berth.

OL Wyatt Davis

Wyatt Davis is in a battle that he might not be able to win. The Giants tried him at tackle, but that didn’t work out, so he’s in the mix along the interior line. With Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezeudu all ahead of him on the depth chart, and the team still high on Marcus McKethan, Davis has a lot of bodies to hurdle.

WR Kalil Pimpleton

Kalil Pimpleton is fun to watch and most believe he’ll be back on the practice squad because there’s just too much talent in the wide receiver room right now for him to make the 53. He could stick as a returner, but the Giants want Gray to handle those reps and could keep Jamison Crowder around for that role as well.

DL Brandin Bryant

Brandin Bryant is a well-traveled veteran who was brought in to add some much-needed depth to the defensive line. But again, Schoen is good at his job and perhaps overdid it with this unit.

The emergence of rookie Jordon Riley and the return of D.J. Davidson from PUP creates little space for Bryant here. He’d have to kill it this week to make the team.

LB Habakkuk Baldonado

Habakkuk Baldonado is a good-looking player with a lot of upside. Unfortunately, there’s really no place for him right now. Tomon Fox has outplayed him for the fifth outside linebacker spot. He could end up on the practice squad.

S Gervarrius Owens

I think Gervarrius Owens should make the team after a strong game against the Panthers last week. But the Giants might want more experience at the safety position to start the season with such players as Nick McCloud and Bobby McCain. If he comes out firing again this week, Owens has a shot to change some minds.

OL Jack Anderson

Jack Anderson’s versatility is the reason why he’s still around. But he won’t be for long and I don’t think there’s much he can do about it. Sean Harlow has likely jumped him to be the backup center behind John Michael Schmitz and there’s no path for him at guard. To the practice squad he potentially goes unless he completely dominates this entire week.

