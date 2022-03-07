11 free agent WRs the Colts should consider in 2022

While the Indianapolis Colts need to figure out their quarterback situation and add to the pass rush, there is another task that Chris Ballard and his crew must address during the 2022 offseason.

We saw the breakout campaign of second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr., but the Colts didn’t get much more out of the passing game. Some of that was on the volatile play of Carson Wentz. The other side of that coin was the lack of depth in the wide receiver room.

Not one offensive player outside of Pittman Jr. recorded more than 385 receiving yards—a line we’ve said plenty this offseason.

With T.Y. Hilton’s future still up in the air and Zach Pascal set to be a free agent, the Colts are looking at Parris Campbell as their WR2 behind Pittman Jr. right now.

We shouldn’t expect the Colts to splurge on a wide receiver in free agency, but there are still plenty of options they should consider on the market.

Here are 11 free agent wide receivers the Colts should pursue this offseason:

Davante Adams, 29

A pipe dream. That’s how Colts fans should view this. There are two ways this works out. Adams goes back to the Green Bay Packers or he hits the market where the Colts will be priced out.

Adams is the elite of the elite. These players don’t typically hit the market. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Packers slapped the franchise tag on him in order to trade him. At least then they’d get something for arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Chris Godwin, 26

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expressed interest in re-signing Godwin so there’s a chance he’s not even available when free agency arrives next week. But if he is available, the Colts should be in on him,

Despite the fact that he’s coming off of a torn ACL, Godwin’s talent is the type to take a chance on. He can work both outside and in the slot while making plays over the middle of the field—an aspect of the passing offense the Colts desperately need to upgrade.

Godwin is going to be expensive if he hits the market so it’s best to temper expectations. But that shouldn’t stop the Colts from trying to add a near-elite talent.

Mike Williams, 27

For the first half of the 2021 season, it appeared Williams was finally putting it all together. The former first-round pick has had promising seasons derailed by injuries. That’s the reason he may ultimately be available in free agency.

The Colts can’t simply look past Williams’ injury history. Not for the money he’s going to make. But it would be hard not to get excited about adding that kind of talent. A true X-receiver may not be exactly what the Colts need but give Frank Reich more talent and let him deal with the roles.

I can see why the Colts would be out on Williams due to his expected price and injury history, but he’s still an intriguing option.

Allen Robinson, 28

The Colts were thought to be interested in Robinson four years ago when he first hit free agency. They probably should have pushed harder to sign him then. Now, they may get a discount if they feel his talent is still worthy.

After the last two seasons of 1,147 and 1,250 receiving yards, respectively, Robinson posted a true dud in 2021. He recorded just 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown. He was a non-existent asset for rookie Justin Fields and it seems his time in Chicago is over.

Signing Robinson to a short-term deal might work out for the Colts. They get a savvy veteran wideout to take some heat off Pittman Jr. while providing a stable target for whoever is under center.

Michael Gallup, 25

Word on the street is that the Dallas Cowboys prefer to extend Gallup and trade away Amari Cooper. If that’s the case, the Colts won’t get the chance to court the former. But if he’s available, the Colts should be all in.

Another wideout coming off of a late-season torn ACL, that shouldn’t deter the Colts from what Gallup can do. He’s a versatile receiver with the ability to make big plays—evident by his 15.0 yards-per-reception mark.

It’s more likely that the Colts won’t get the chance to offer Gallup but if he’s available, he’s a strong fit for Reich’s offense.

Juju Smith-Schuster, 25

He’s only 25 years old but it feels like Smith-Schuster has been in the league forever. Despite his recent “falling off” of sorts, he’s still a young, talented wide receiver with the ability to help several teams.

If you can look past the constant barrage of TikTok videos, Smith-Schuster is a strong fit for the offense. He’s shown in the past that he be a deep threat with a quarterback who isn’t physically hampered but he can also be a major weapon from the slot.

Smith-Schuster would be a strong fit as a complement to Pittman Jr., and he would provide the Colts with a solid 1-2 punch in the passing game.

Christian Kirk, 25

A free agent who might have a bigger market than we expect is Kirk. He never truly lived up to his potential with the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been flashes.

Kirk posted a career-high in receptions (77) and yards (982) while scoring five times. He’s a gifted athlete who can make plays down the field as a wonderful complement to Pittman Jr.’s role on the boundary.

The Colts likely won’t get into a bidding war, but Kirk is the type of receiver we should expect Chris Ballard to go after.

D.J. Chark, 25

The first half of the 2019 season showed that Chark may be ascending to another tier. However, he’s still never gotten close to that production or hype since. That said, he’s still a solid option to take a chance on in free agency.

Chark is the type of athletic freak that teams will line up for if he’s available. He has the size, explosiveness and speed to be a threat all over the field. He’s showcased some of that deep threat ability with the Jaguars during his career.

The Colts need all the help they can get at wide receiver and if they pair Chark with Pittman Jr., the outlook would be much more positive.

Odell Beckham Jr., 29

More likely than not, this won’t happen. Beckham Jr. was once the prince of elite wide receivers and through the first four seasons of his career, it appeared he was on a Hall of Fame track. But injuries derailed his career as did a move to a run-first offense in Cleveland.

With all that said, Beckham Jr. showed he can still be a massive impact player on a championship-winning team during his short run with the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL for the second time during the Super Bowl.

The locker room can handle Beckham Jr.’s eccentric personality—some of which has been slightly overblown. Slightly. He showed before his injury that he’s still a talented wide receiver and an ideal WR2, but there’s likely too much baggage for the Colts to take a chance on.

T.Y. Hilton, 32

We’re throwing in the Ghost’s name here in the off-chance he returns to play for another season. It seems he’s leaning that way but no official word has been made. On top of that, it isn’t clear if the Colts want to re-sign Hilton.

Colts fans know the resume for Hilton better than any receiver in the league so we won’t dive deep into it. He’s been dealing with injuries over the last two seasons, including a scary nerve injury in his neck in 2021.

That said if somehow the Colts enter the season with Hilton as the WR3 behind Pittman Jr. and another addition, the passing game could take a step forward.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 27

If the Colts want a true field-stretching deep threat, look no further than Valdes-Scantling. His time with the Packers would be best defined as boom/bust. He’s the ultimate deep threat who also disappears for games at a time.

MVS is likely to be a cheaper option for the Colts to pursue and would be a solid one as long as they don’t need to rely too heavily on his consistency. If MVS is the WR3 with clear upgrades at WR2, it could pay off in a big way.

But he’s not likely a player the Colts want to throw in immediately as a starter given his knack for disappearing acts. Still, his skill set as a deep threat is strong enough to warrant consideration after the first wave of free agency.

