11 free agent targets Jets could pursue following NFL franchise tag deadline

The search for a No. 1 receiver in free agency got a little tougher on Tuesday when two of the best – Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin – were taken off the market. Both of them got the franchise tag from their current teams which wasn’t unexpected, but it still thinned the free agent ranks a bit.

The Jets, though, still could have their choice of the top receivers available, since they will have somewhere between $70 million and $90 million in salary cap space to spend once the market opens on March 17. Very few teams can match their spending power, which means they can win almost any bidding war they want.

So who do they want? Surely they’ll be in the market for a free agent receiver, and probably more. Here’s a look at some of the free agents who could attract their attention – and money – next week.



WR Kenny Golladay – With Robinson off the market, there are some who believe Golladay is the most talented and promising receiver left on the market. Injuries limited him to just 20 catches for 338 yards in five games last season, but the year before he had 65 catches for 1,1190 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s still only 27 and at 6-foot-4, 214 is the kind of big receiver every quarterback wants. The problem with Golladay is that everyone looking for a receiver is going to want him. He’ll probably end up with a deal worth around $18 million per season. Again, the Jets can afford it, but do they want to? Jets GM Joe Douglas hasn’t spent big on a free agent yet. It’ll be interesting to see how high he’ll go at his position of greatest need.

WR JuJu Smith Schuster – His down year last year still resulted in 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, even though the Steelers had a middling passing attack and their lineup was crowded with receivers. What makes him more attractive is he’s only 24 and back in 2018 he had 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, showing he’s got an enormous ceiling. He’s 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and is the receiver most often linked to the Jets. He probably won’t need Robinson money, but still could fetch $16-17 million per year.

WR Will Fuller – The Jets were enamored with Henry Ruggs in the draft last year because of his 4.27 speed. That’s why they’re likely to be enamored with Fuller, too, since he once ran a 4.33 in the 40. The problem is that his speed has never led to comparable production. He had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns last year – all career highs in his fifth NFL season. Thanks to injuries and a drug suspension he also hasn’t played more than 11 games in a season since he played 14 as a rookie back in 2016. By the way, that suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, includes the first game of next season. That could keep his price down a little, but $12-15 million per year might still be required.

G Joe Thuney – The Jets had eyes on him last offseason before the Patriots hit him with the franchise tag. So instead, the Jets mostly went bargain hunting as they rebuilt their offensive line and … well, they got what they paid for. With all their cap room, they have to shop on the top shelf this time and the durable 28-year-old is a free agent is available since he wasn’t tagged again. He’s started all 80 games of his five-year career and is clearly the top guard on the market. He made $14.8 million on the tag last season. Presumably the bidding with him will start in the $16 million per year range.

DE Matthew Judon – The Jets’ pass rush was simply non-existent last year, and Robert Saleh knows he needs a fast defensive end to make his defense work. The 6-foot-3, 261-pound Judon could be a perfect fit. The Ravens didn’t franchise tag him, nor did they tag Yannick Ngakoue (more on him in a bit), which is a bit of a surprise. Since Judon is three years older and not quite as productive, he figures to be more affordable. He had only six sacks last year, but 30 ½ over the past four seasons is enticing. Pass rushers are expensive, but he could be in a second tier at maybe $14-16 million per year.

DE Yannick Ngakoue – He’s been a sack machine in his four years in the league, with 45 ½ total. And since he’ll turn 26 a couple of weeks after free agency, some think the best is yet to come. He’s been looking for a big pay day for years, so his price could be astronomical. Someone might give him $25 million per year. It’s hard to see the Jets going that high for him, but they have to pursue either him or Judon, right? At 6-foot-2, 246 pounds he’s probably a little undersized for what Saleh will want. Then again, Nick Bosa thrived in Saleh’s defense in San Francisco and he’s only 6-foot-4, 266 pounds.



LB Shaq Barrett – He’s another one who is probably a better option than Judon, though surely more expensive. And that’s if he actually hits the market. The Bucs may try to re-sign him before he does to help with another run at the Super Bowl in the Tom Brady Era. If they can’t, though, the Jets have to jump in and try, even though he could be another one in the $25 million-per-year range. Barrett had “only” eight sacks last season, down from an incredible 19 ½ the year before. At 6-foot-22, 250 pounds, he’s smallish, too. It doesn’t matter, though. He’s such a defensive weapon, they’ll make it work. The downside? Only the cost. But the Jets are one of the few teams who could afford that this offseason.

CB Richard Sherman – The Jets are going to need help at corner and there are a few ways they can go. If they like the potential of Bryce Hall and Bless Austin, then bringing in a veteran like Sherman, who’ll turn 33 in March, makes sense. He can still play and, maybe more importantly, he’d be a great mentor to Austin and Hall and could really help any adjustment to Saleh’s defensive scheme. He may have options from contenders, so it might take a little extra money to convince him join the Jets no matter how much he loves Saleh (and he does).

CB K’Waun Williams – He’s younger and will be cheaper than Sherman. He also knows the defense and a source close to him said Saleh likes him a lot. Best of all for the Jets, he’s a talented slot corner who could replace Brian Poole and allow Hall and Austin to play on the outside. He might cost $6-7 million per year, but a short-term deal with a quick out could be more than enough. Slot corners won’t be big winners in a depressed market.

RB Jamaal Williams – The Jets need weapons in the passing game, yes, but the Kyle Shanahan offense that they’ll be running really centers around running backs. The 49ers had a strong rotation of them and used them as receivers out of the backfield. And the Jets new offensive coordinator, 49ers import Mike LaFleur, won’t be able to run it with just La’Mical Perine and Ty Johnson. He needs someone proven and the 25-year-old Williams has thrived in a part-time role in a similar offense in Green Bay. Sure, the Jets could go after Green Bay’s Aaron Jones instead, but after the Le’Veon Bell fiasco it’s hard to see them spending $12-15 million per year on a running back. Williams could cost half that and might be more accepting of a shared backfield role.

TE Gerald Everett – Running backs were big in the Shanahan offense, but so were tight ends and the Jets’ current starter, Chris Herndon … well, he’s no George Kittle. The Jets have to upgrade that position and they should find good value in the athletic, 6-foot-3, 240-pound Everett who has put up decent numbers while splitting the job with the Rams. He had 41 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown and many observers feel he was vastly underused. The lack of production could keep his price down to maybe $5-6 million per season. It will also help that the Chargers didn’t tag Hunter Henry, so he’ll command most of the attention on the market. But Everett’s possibly high ceiling could make him a steal. And he surely will see what Kittle did in this scheme and believe he can do the same.