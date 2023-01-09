11 former Texas Longhorns to watch in the NFL playoffs

The Texas Longhorns are sending several players to the NFL playoffs this postseason. Among them are a couple of players new to postseason play.

Cameron Dicker will see his first postseason game for the Los Angeles Chargers. Presumably, the former Longhorns kicker would choose Philadelphia, the team that cut him, to be his Super Bowl opponent should the Chargers make a run.

After scoring his first NFL touchdown, Joseph Ossai is set to experience his first postseason as a key defensive player for Cincinnati. The Bengals made the Super Bowl last season and have all the tools to make it again.

Devin Duvernay headlines the group of injured Longhorns that may not be able to take the field.

Quandre Diggs, Jordan Hicks, Charles Omenihu and Justin Tucker figure to be the safest bets to perform at the highest level. Here’s a look at a few of the Longhorns that will play this weekend.

Justin Tucker, Ravens

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Ossai, Bengals

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Cameron Dicker, Chargers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Williams, Dolphins

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Boyd, Vikings

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Jordan Hicks, Vikings

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Johnson, Giants

Colin Boyle/IndyStar

Charles Omenihu, 49ers

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Poona Ford, Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Dickson, Seahawks

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire