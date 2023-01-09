11 former Texas Longhorns to watch in the NFL playoffs
The Texas Longhorns are sending several players to the NFL playoffs this postseason. Among them are a couple of players new to postseason play.
Cameron Dicker will see his first postseason game for the Los Angeles Chargers. Presumably, the former Longhorns kicker would choose Philadelphia, the team that cut him, to be his Super Bowl opponent should the Chargers make a run.
After scoring his first NFL touchdown, Joseph Ossai is set to experience his first postseason as a key defensive player for Cincinnati. The Bengals made the Super Bowl last season and have all the tools to make it again.
Devin Duvernay headlines the group of injured Longhorns that may not be able to take the field.
Quandre Diggs, Jordan Hicks, Charles Omenihu and Justin Tucker figure to be the safest bets to perform at the highest level. Here’s a look at a few of the Longhorns that will play this weekend.
Justin Tucker, Ravens
Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals
Joseph Ossai, Bengals
AP Photo/Alex Menendez
Cameron Dicker, Chargers
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Connor Williams, Dolphins
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Kris Boyd, Vikings
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Jordan Hicks, Vikings
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Marcus Johnson, Giants
Colin Boyle/IndyStar
Charles Omenihu, 49ers
AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
Quandre Diggs, Seahawks
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Poona Ford, Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Dickson, Seahawks
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports