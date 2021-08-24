11 days until Penn State football 2021 season opener

It’s Tuesday and we are 11 days away from Penn State football!

Penn State fans are very familiar with this number. It’s hard to really pick one player to talk about. There is LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman and Micah Parsons.

Today, we will talk about perhaps one of the best recruits in Penn State history and the most recent number 11 to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in Micah Parsons.

As a recruit, Parsons was a highly coveted player coming out of high school. He was a five-star prospect who had multiple offers across the NCAA. Parsons committed to Penn State in the class of 2018. He chose Penn State over Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

Even though he opted out of the 2020 college football season, Parsons made massive leaps during his time at State College. He was the definition of a highlight reel player. In his two years at Penn State, Parsons had 99 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks.

At his Pro Day, Parsons put up jaw-dropping numbers, running a 4.39 40-yard dash, which was just under the linebacker record held by Shaquem Griffin in 2018, who clocked in at 4.38 seconds.

Parsons was drafted 10th overall by the Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting in a perfect situation to succeed. The Cowboys lost Sean Lee to retirement before the draft and their current linebacker, Leighton Vander-Esch has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NFL career. They both have been very productive this preseason. However, Parsons has been tearing it up. Even though it is preseason, it is almost as if he hasn’t missed a step since not playing football for a year.

We are 11 days away and it gets more and more exciting every day doing these countdowns to the college football season. If there is any Big Ten team to bounce back from a disappointing season, it is the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.