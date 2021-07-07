11 current Steelers who should retire with this team

The NFL can be an ugly business at times. Both ownership and players often turn their backs on loyalty for the sake of economics. Fans struggle with this because they are not only heavily invested in the team but in the players as well. So when a player leaves, no matter the reason it can take a toll.

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers got hit with this hard when offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and cornerback Mike Hilton both will play for AFC North rivals this season due to the business of football. These are both players who really fit that “Steeler for life” mold.

Here are 11 guys currently on the roster who really should retire with the team.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

LB T.J. Watt

DL Cam Heyward

LB Vince Williams

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

K Chris Boswell

RB Najee Harris

DL Stephon Tuitt

G Kevin Dotson

CB Joe Haden

OT Zach Banner

