11 Chiefs on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have retained plenty of talent from their Super Bowl squads over the past two seasons. At the same time, they went out and stocked up on plenty of new talent this offseason, be it through free agency or the draft. That means this roster is as competitive as it has ever been, with salty veterans and young guns battling for very few spots on the 53-man roster.

There’s a throng of players who are talented enough to make the roster in Kansas City, but they aren’t all yet locks to make the team. Those players need a strong performance during the preseason if they’re able to make it. That’ll start in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, in a game where the starters are expected to play just a single quarter of football.

Here’s a look at 11 players on the roster bubble who need to put together strong preseason if they’re to make the team:

RB Darwin Thompson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson started training camp off on the wrong foot, ending up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In his return to action, it's clear that the former sixth-round draft pick has been putting in the necessary work to get better. During a number of practice sessions at training camp, he's been the first player out on the field, getting work in on the JUGS machine. After practice, Thompson was even spotted running the hills at the Missouri Western State University campus. https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1424417444056076290 That work has translated to some tangible results in practice, such as improvements in his pass protection and pass-catching. Thompson will need to take full advantage of his snaps this preseason and have a big performance, though. Jerick McKinnon has been a standout during training camp and if the team keeps just three running backs on the 53-man roster, Thompson could be in trouble.

LB Darius Harris

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

When linebacker injuries struck Chiefs early on in training camp, Darius Harris got some play as the MIKE linebacker and the sub-package linebacker in the Chiefs' dime defense. He was the first player they called up from the practice squad when injuries struck last season too. Harris is contending for a roster spot with veteran special teamer Dorian O'Daniel. It's clear that Harris has more value to the team on defense, but we know that Dave Toub loves DOD for his special teams play. If Harris is going to make a case for the 53-man roster, he might need to make a big play happen on special teams during the preseason.

DE Demone Harris

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Some people don't realize that Harris was on the Super Bowl LIV roster for Kansas City. This is a player that the team has invested a lot of time in developing and by all means, he's shown some promise during training camp when working off the edge. He's got some quickness to his game, heavy hands and good balance. Harris opened up on the depth chart as a fourth-string edge rusher opposite Tim Ward. He's got an uphill battle when it comes to making the roster, but a strong performance in the preseason could push him into consideration if the team carries six defensive ends.

WR Gehrig Dieter

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

A fifth-year NFL veteran, Dieter has to be wondering if this is the year that he'll stick on the 53-man roster in Kansas City. He always seems to be living in the shadow of his friendship with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This preseason, he'll have a chance to shine a light on his abilities, especially in the absence of a receiver like Sammy Watkins. Right now, he's teetering the line for that sixth receiver spot. His abilities on special teams are notable, but he needs to prove to be a difference-maker as a receiver this year. Look for him to get work with the second-team offense and quarterback Chad Henne on Saturday.

TE Blake Bell

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Chiefs have a conundrum on their hands at the tight end position this year. Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are obvious locks to make it. At one point this offseason, I'd say that Bell was a lock to make it too. After recent developments with third-year TE Jody Fortson, I'm not so sure. Even recent comments from Chiefs GM Brett Veach suggest the decision is going to be tough. “Jody (Fortson) is having a great camp, so there will be some decisions,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, via the Kansas City Star. “We typically go with three tight ends. I mean, do we keep four? Do we keep an extra here, an extra there?" Ultimately, the arrival of Fortson could put a veteran like Bell under some pressure to perform during the preseason. He spent a year away after winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City in 2019. He'll need to be on his toes this preseason.

FB Michael Burton

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs lost longtime fullback Anthony Sherman to retirement this offseason. There was some speculation that Andy Reid might move on from the fullback position, but the team signed Burton to fill Sherman's vacated spot. With a switch to more power/gap/man rushing schemes, it feels like having a fullback on the roster might be necessary. However, don't expect this job to simply be given to Burton. The Chiefs could go a different route if he doesn't prove to be the full package, providing juice in the blocking game, special teams and so on.

WR Cornell Powell

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to imagine a rookie draft pick being on the roster bubble, but Powell isn't currently a lock to make this team. It wouldn't be the first time this team has released a draft pick in the same year he was drafted (Hello, Kevin Hogan). With a bevy of other talented receivers competing for a spot on the roster, Powell's naivete has been a bit glaring. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says that the rookie is on the right path, but make no mistake, he'll need a strong showing in the preseason if he's to make the 53-man roster.

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Wanogho seemed like a player loaded with promise when the Chiefs signed him away from the Eagles during the playoffs last season. He's been able to stay healthy throughout training camp, which was a big concern for him to this point in his career. Still, Wanogho has been relegated to working with the second- and third-string offensive line during training camp. He was listed as the third-string left tackle in the team's first unofficial depth chart. He'll need a strong showing in the preseason if he's to have any shot at making the team.

RG Yasir Durant

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Durant spent the entire 2020 NFL season on the 53-man roster in Kansas City. He even got some playing time with the Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins, playing the right tackle position when they were in an injury bind. Durant is playing right guard now in Kansas City, which the team seems to feel is a better position for him. The right guard group is particularly competitive, with veterans Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Kyle Long in the mix behind starter Trey Smith. Durant can help remind the decision-makers why they stashed him on the active roster last season with a strong performance during this preseason.

CB Chris Lammons

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Lammons is a stud special teamer, so he already has that going for him. He was elevated to the 53-man roster as many times as possible last season for his special teams prowess. How he performs on defense during the 2021 NFL preseason will be vital if he's to prove he belongs. Right now, he's listed at second-string roster depth, playing alongside the likes of Rashad Fenton and BoPete Keyes. If he can make some good plays in coverage and help lock up the back end of the defense, he could secure a spot on the roster. If he doesn't, he could be destined for another stint on the practice squad in Kansas City.

DB Will Parks

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Parks is a veteran who could provide a lot to this defense, but he's contending for a roster spot against some stiff competition. He's got stud UDFA in Devon Key, who has been earning play with the first team. He's also got Armani Watts, who had the most special teams snaps in Kansas City last season. The former Denver Bronco has an uphill climb to make this team and his best shot might be if there's an injury during the preseason. It's a bit reminiscent of the addition of Tedric Thompson during the 2020 offseason. There's no doubt that a standout preseason could help his case to make the team. [vertical-gallery id=96183]

