11 Chiefs players to watch with OTAs beginning this week

Charles Goldman
·6 min read
Organized team activities (OTAs) are just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Several teams have already kicked off their OTAs, but the Chiefs will begin the first of three groups of practices on Tuesday. This is really the first opportunity for all of the Chiefs’ players to get on the field and work together with few restrictions. There is still no live contact permitted during OTAs, but the addition of 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills advances the offseason program significantly.

With great attendance at the beginning of Phase 2 of the offseason program, fans can expect the majority of the Chiefs’ 90-man offseason roster to participate. With that in mind, here are 11 players that you should keep an eye on once the team hits the field.

QB Patrick Mahomes

Eyes are always on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes because he's one of the best players in the NFL. Fans should pay some extra attention to what he's able to do during OTAs, though. A recent report says that he's ahead of schedule in his injury rehabilitation following offseason surgery to repair his turf toe issue. How limited will he be in these first set of OTAs? It seems like it'll just be a matter of what the training staff in Kansas City allows Mahomes to do, but it bears watching.

OL Kyle Long

The Chiefs signed plenty of players during the 2021 free agency period, but none are more intriguing than Kyle Long. The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman last played a game in Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. He spent the last year in retirement, getting his body to a better place, which allowed his return to football. How will Long look after over a year away from football? Also, what position will he play with Kansas City? There has been some mention of him potentially playing right tackle, a position he played during the 2015 NFL season.

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Speaking of players that we haven't seen play in a year, the last time Chiefs fans saw Duvernay-Tardif play a game was Super Bowl LIV. The good doctor opted out of the 2020 NFL season to go and work in a long-term care facility near his hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under typical circumstances, Duvernay-Tardif would probably just plug right back in at his right guard position. With the offseason overhaul to the offensive line, I wonder if he'll have to do a bit more to earn his stripes.

LB Nick Bolton

The Chiefs' top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Bolton will provide an interesting case study. Last season, the Chiefs took Willie Gay Jr. at pick No. 63 and he played fewer than 25% of the defensive snaps for the team. What type of role will Bolton be able to carve out for himself as a rookie? He clearly has a future as the MIKE linebacker in Kansas City, but will he be able to play on the weak side and in sub-packages as a rookie? It feels like there are some expectations being that he was the teams' top draft pick this year.

WR Cornell Powell

Powell is in an opposite situation compared to a player like Bolton. As a fifth-round draft pick, there aren't going to be many expectations when it comes to his ability to contribute as a rookie. However, it seems like fans have some expectation that Powell can come in and compete for playing time. He'll have to go up against veteran players like Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle. There are also a number of other players also competing for time at the receiver spot. Will Powell get any repetitions with the first-team offense right away?

CB Mike Hughes

The most recent trade acquisition by the Chiefs, Hughes figures to be squarely into the competition at the nickel corner spot for Kansas City. We already know that L'Jarius Sneed, Tyrann Mathieu and Rashad Fenton can play there already. Will Steve Spagnuolo and company have Hughes in there as a starter outright? Also, look for Hughes to play a big role on special teams, competing for the starting kick and punt returner jobs.

CB DeAndre Baker

Baker suffered a broken femur on a non-contact play in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. He had successful surgery to repair the injury in January and was actually up and moving around shortly after. It'll be interesting to see where he is at in his recovery. If he's able to participate in OTAs, the question then will be about his role. Where will Baker be in the pecking order in the Chiefs' secondary?

DE Taco Charlton

Charlton finished the season on injured reserve due to an ankle fracture, but he should be fully healthy for OTAs. The Chiefs didn't do much to address the void left by Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon this offseason. It seems to indicate that they believe someone like Charlton can take a big step forward in his second year in the system. Is he the starter opposite Frank Clark when the players do team drills?

QB Shane Buechele

The Chiefs have a pair of young quarterbacks on the roster in Shane Buechele and Anthony Gordon. Buechele is intriguing because of his arm strength, his anticipation and his accuracy as a passer. It'll be interesting to see how the repetitions between Chad Henne, Buechele and Gordon shake out, especially with the expectation that Patrick Mahomes won't do everything because of his offseason foot surgery. Look for Buechele to potentially push for that No. 3 spot early.

C Creed Humphrey

It's pretty rare for a rookie offensive lineman to come in and start in Andy Reid's offense right away. In the case of the center position, there is some evidence that Humphrey could be in line for a starting gig. Former 2015 second-round draft pick Mitch Morse started 15 games as a rookie for Kansas City. Brett Veach also seemed to indicate that the decision to draft Humphrey allowed the team to keep Joe Thuney at the left guard spot. Keep an eye on whether Humphrey sees action with the first-team offense throughout OTAs.

DB Juan Thornhill

It took Thornhill most of the season before he really began trusting himself in his return from an ACL injury. By season's end, he really started to look like himself again. He had five passes defended during the course of the playoffs, including four in the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills. As things currently stand, Thornhill might be the most underrated defender for the Chiefs heading into the upcoming season. [listicle id=93276]

