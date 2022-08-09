11 Chargers players who have stood out from first 11 days of training camp

Now eleven practices in, the Chargers will begin to ramp things up even further when preseason play begins this weekend against the Rams.

As we approach the first of three games, now is a good time to highlight the players who have shined at training camp up to this point.

WR DeAndre Carter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carter was initially acquired this offseason to be the Chargers’ primary. However, it looks like he is poised to play a more prominent role than expected. Carter has scored more touchdowns than any pass-catcher during team period drills.

“He’s just a very smooth route runner,” quarterback Justin Herbert said on Carter. “He’s comfortable and easy to throw to, he’s very friendly to the QB, and he makes plays…He finds a way to get the ball, and makes something special happen.”

WR Josh Palmer

John McCoy/Getty Images

Establishing the third wide spot was on the Chargers’ to-do list entering camp, and Palmer wasted no time cementing himself into that role.

Palmer, the second-year player, continues to shine, consistently creating separation with great routes and catching everything thrown in his direction.

Palmer has proven that he has more of an all-rounded skill set to thrive as the Z receiver with his impressive route running, reliability, and ball skills.

CB Bryce Callahan

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Chargers signed Callahan to replace Chris Harris Jr. as the team’s starting slot corner, and the veteran is showing to be worth the acquisition.

He has broken up multiple passes since the start of camp, displaying the smarts and quickness to stay glued to his matchups and make plays on the football.

G Zion Johnson

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Since the start of camp, the Chargers’ first-round pick has shown he was made for the NFL.

Whether it’s been during one-on-ones or team drills, he has been a wall in pass protection, holding rushers at bay with strength and power. Further, in the intrasquad scrimmage on one play, he exhibited the smarts and awareness to pick up a blitzing linebacker.

Story continues

RB Isaiah Spiller

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While it’s still early to gauge who has the leg up in the position battle until preseason play, the fourth-round pick is raising eyebrows with his ability as a receiver. He has drawn rave reviews for his route-running, hands and juice after the catch in team drills.

RB Joshua Kelley

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley, who is entering his third season, is another candidate vying to be Austin Ekeler’s running mate. After back-to-back down years, Kelley looks like a revamped player.

Kelley has been a standout in pass protection drills. On the ground, he’s making defenders miss, breaking tackles, and being physical. In the scrimmage, he looked good catching the football.

DT Breiden Fehoko

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the Chargers ranked near the bottom against the run last season, one player who consistently showed up in that department in his limited opportunities was Fehoko.

Now, Fehoko is not just standing out in team drills as a run defender, but he is showing significant strides as a pass rusher, with polished hands and quickness to get by blockers.

Seen as a bubble player entering camp, it would be shocking if Fehoko is not on the 53-man roster.

LB Damon Lloyd

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker group has been the thinnest up to this point, as Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy, and Nick Niemann have missed some time with their perspective injuries.

All the while, Lloyd is making the most of his reps.

Lloyd has made positive plays daily since the start, consistently living in the backfield in team drills. In addition, during linebackers vs. running backs drills, he has really stood out — both as a pass rusher and in coverage.

CB Deane Leonard

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have fierce competition in the back end of the cornerback room, and the team’s seventh-round pick is making his case to earn one of the spots.

With lower-body quickness/footwork to mirror in press-man and athleticism to stay in phase, Leonard has made it challenging for receivers to separate. And with his length, he has made a handful of pass deflections.

S Raheem Layne

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Derwin James has sat out amid contract extension negotiations and Mark Webb is dealing with an injury, it has allowed other players at the position to earn the spotlight. And one that has been in it is an undrafted free agent out of Indiana.

Layne has impressed with his coverage skills in one-on-ones against the likes of Gerald Everett, DeAndre Carter, Donald Parham, and Jalen Guyton while also showing the playing temperament is make open field stops against the run.

EDGE Chris Rumph II

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

We could talk all day about how dominant Khalil Mack has been at camp, but that’s almost to be expected. So instead, the immense offseason growth of Rumph, which has translated to the football field, deserves recognition.

After adding some size and strength, Rumph is more complete as a pass rusher, and it has also enabled him to be more stout at the point of attack when defending the run.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire