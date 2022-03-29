11 celebrities who are huge Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular franchises in all of sports, with millions of fans around the world.

Founded in 1960, the Cowboys have made more than 30 postseason appearances and won five Super Bowl championships in their storied history.

Current Cowboys such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons rank among the top players in the NFL. Troy Aikman, Tony Dorsett, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Roger Staubach are just a few of the team’s many legends enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With all that success as prologue, it should be no surprise that the franchise has a number of celebrity supporters. Cowboys Wire compiles a gallery of the team’s most famous fans below.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington and his son JD have arrived at #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/Uep05j0e5a — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 6, 2016

Although Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington was raised outside New York City, he grew up as a Cowboys fan and has maintained that allegiance as an adult. He became a Cowboys fan because his youth football team utilized the same stand-up shift demonstrated by Tom Landry’s teams of yesteryear, as he once explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.” Washington has visited Cowboys training camp in Southern California multiple times in recent years.

Selena Gomez

Jerry Jones, Selena Gomez

(AP Photo/Tim Sharp)

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is a native of the Dallas area — Grand Prairie to be exact — so it makes perfect sense that she supports her hometown Cowboys. The television and music star said in 2013 that it’s “natural” for her to be a Cowboys fan, given her roots in the Lone Star State. Gomez famously headlined the halftime performance when the Cowboys hosted the Raiders on Thanksgiving in 2013.

Story continues

Jay-Z

Jay-Z

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rap mogul Jay-Z has explained that he became a Cowboys supporter despite growing up in New York because his father was a fan of the team during their 1970s heyday. Jay-Z has attended a number of Cowboys games, and he and wife Beyonce were guests in owner Jerry Jones’ luxury suite for a 2016 game. Also, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was a client of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports agency.

Eva Longoria

Tony Romo, Eva Longoria

(AP Photo/The Dallas Morning News, Michael Ainsworth)

A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, actress Eva Longoria traces her Cowboys fandom back to her childhood. “Football in Texas starts at pee-wee,” Longoria explained to For The Win in 2014. “Texas is a football state. We love most sports but especially football and cheerleading — they go hand in hand. Everyone is a diehard Cowboys fan, as am I.” The former star of “Desperative Housewives” was a sideline guest of the team when it hosted the Patriots in 2007, and she also visited Cowboys training camp in San Antonio in 2009 (see photo above).

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx, Trevon Diggs

(Photo by Brandon Wade/Invision for Brown Sugar Bourbon/AP Images)

Denzel Washington isn’t the only Academy Award winner who cheers for the Cowboys. Multitalented entertainer Jamie Foxx is an Oscar winner and a two-time Grammy winner who traces his Cowboys fandom to his youth in Terrell, Texas. The star of “Ali,” “Ray,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and dozens of other film and television productions has attended Cowboys games and training camp multiple times. Foxx played quarterback at Terrell High School, perhaps foreshadowing his role as Willie Beamen in the 1999 movie “Any Given Sunday.”

Kate Bosworth

Actress Kate Bosworth spent her formative years in New England, but she spends her Sundays supporting the Cowboys. The star of “Blue Crush,” “Superman Returns” and many other films has visited training camp in Southern California multiple times and has been a guest of owner Jerry Jones for a game at AT&T Stadium at least once. Bosworth described her gameday tradition of taking a shot of whiskey for every Cowboys touchdown on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2015.

LeBron James

LeBron James

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

NBA star LeBron James hails from Akron, Ohio, but he embraced the Cowboys during their Super Bowl successes of the 1990s. James, who has been photographed wearing Cowboys gear countless times over the years, even flirted with the idea of signing with the Cowboys during the NBA lockout in 2011. During a 2021 “Monday Night Football” telecast, James did tell Peyton and Eli Manning that he supports the Cleveland Browns these days. Even with that said, we suspect James maintains a love for the Cowboys after decades of wearing his Dallas fandom on his sleeve.

Grant Hill

Grant Hill

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

For those who aren’t old enough to remember, former NBA star Grant Hill’s father was a pretty darn good player for the Cowboys back in the day. Calvin Hill was named to four Pro Bowls in six seasons as a running back with Dallas, racking up 5,009 rushing yards and 45 total touchdowns. Even though Calvin finished out his NFL career with Washington and Cleveland, Grant maintains loyalty to his dad’s original team. He’s seen in the photo above wearing a Dak Prescott jersey during a sideline visit before the Cowboys’ game against Seattle in 2019.

Post Malone

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4s93LCBsVc/

Rap superstar Post Malone spent much of his youth in the Dallas area and attended Grapevine High School. He made headlines for purchasing a Cowboys chain and pendant, which TMZ reported was worth $250,000, in 2019. He also shouted out Dak Prescott in the 2019 single “Wow,” writing “Always goin’ for it; never punt fourth down. Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown.” Post helped the Cowboys unveil their 2021 schedule in entertaining fashion with the video below.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson, Jerry Jones, Tony Romo

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Kelly Clarkson vaulted from “American Idol” contestant to full-fledged pop star, but hasn’t forgotten her roots. The Fort Worth, Texas, native released the song “Get Up (A Cowboys Anthem)” in 2012 in tribute to the team she grew up following. “I’ve been watching games since I was a baby,” Clarkson once told ESPN.com. “Cause in Texas, all we do is football, really — that and barbecue.”

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper

(Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press via AP)

MLB star Bryce Harper hails from Las Vegas, but he became a Cowboys fan as a young child. “I’ve always been a Cowboy fan since I was 5 years old,” Harper told The Washington Post in 2017. Harper clearly isn’t afraid to represent the Cowboys in enemy territory. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Washington and has toiled in Philadelphia since then.

1

1