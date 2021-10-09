11 burning questions for Saints at Washington in Week 5

What is in store for Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints when they suit up against Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team? To get the inside scoop on Week 5’s Saints opponent, I shared a series of questions and answers with Bryan Manning over at Washington Football Wire, who offered his insight on what we can expect for Sunday. Here’s what we learned:

SW: The Saints haven't seen Taylor Heinicke before, so what should fans expect from him on Sunday?

WW: Heinicke is on the smaller side, he can scramble, and he fears nothing. He makes throws most QBs are afraid to but doesn’t have the biggest arm. That mentality gets him in trouble sometimes, as he’ll throw some interceptable passes. But the dude is a winner; the entire team believes in Heinicke. While he may not have the necessary arm strength to be a top-flight passer, his intangibles are off the charts. I am not sure how this season ends for Heinicke, but Washington hasn’t seen this type of QB play in years.

SW: But we have seen a lot of Ron Rivera's teams over the years. Despite his highly-graded defensive front, the unit seems vulnerable. What's the disconnect?

WW: This is a huge mystery. The players say every week it’s one play here and there. They also say the defense is close to a breakout game. Well, everyone is tired of the talking. From Rivera, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and the players. There is no consistency, and the defensive line has underperformed overall, especially defensive end Chase Young. This unit needs a strong game. Until it happens, fans will believe this group was vastly overrated.

SW: "Scary" Terry McLaurin is one of the game's better receivers. Who else could give New Orleans trouble on offense for Washington?

WW: Logan Thomas is out, which will hurt Washington. Antonio Gibson is a stud back, but Washington has gone away from him in each game this season. He needs to be more involved — and early in the game. J.D. McKissic is also a dynamic back. He thrives in the passing game. Washington will likey be short-handed on Sunday, as Dyami Brown and Cam Sims are out, while Curtis Samuel is questionable. Names to know are Adam Humphries and Dax Milne.

And we're in for a big revenge game for Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, who could earn some payback against his old Saints teammates. How has he performed this year?

WW: Meh. Hopkins is not a favorite of fans. Rivera seems to love him, though. In the win over the Giants, he missed the game-winning kick, only for an offside call to give him a second chance, in which he won the game. Last week, Hopkins missed two point-after attempts. He has impressive job security as he is in his seventh season in Washington, yet for a kicker who has been around for so long, no one is confident in Hopkins when it’s time for a clutch kick.

SW: Alright, what’s your final score prediction? Who breaks .500?

WW: This is truly hard to call. I do think Washington’s numerous injuries will play a factor. I am going with the Saints in a close one. Saints 23, Washington 20.

WW: How is Jameis Winston playing in 2021? Does Winston look comfortable in Sean Payton’s offense?

SW: Winston is playing with training wheels. The Saints have done a good job scheming their receivers open and playing complimentary football by leaning on the run game, but too often they’ve shied away from aggressively throwing downfield despite Winston’s efficiency in that area. He’s really cut down on negative plays and has only turned the ball over twice in four games, throwing two desperate interceptions in Week 2’s blowout loss to the Panthers. I’ve seen enough to call for more opportunities for him.

How much of Taysom Hill should we expect this week?

SW: Hill has played half the snaps on offense the last two weeks and continues to work as the punt protector on special teams, so hopefully we see a lot more of him in the first role rather than the latter. He’s gotten more running attempts lately which is what he’s best at. Hopefully Sean Payton comes to his senses and stops asking him to throw, because he just isn’t good at it — much less a worthy substitute for Winston.

WW: If Washington can limit Alvin Kamara, how does that impact its chances of winning this game?

SW: The Saints don’t have many weapons outside of Kamara, who has accounted for 24% of their first downs this year. Committing resources to slowing him down makes sense, especially given how few pass attempts Winston is getting (23.3 per game, down from 37.7 in his Buccaneers career). New Orleans just hasn’t gotten enough consistent plays from the receivers and tight ends, none of whom have even caught a dozen passes yet. Neutralize Kamara and the offense goes with him. But, uh, good luck with that.

WW: What’s the status of the offensive line? And if Armstead and McCoy can’t go, how comfortable are you with the backups?

SW: The big guys up front have finally started to settle in, even if they aren’t playing particularly well. They can be beaten and it’s forced Winston to make a lot of throws under pressure (39.6%). Cesar Ruiz has been a liability at center with some late snaps and ugly losses in pass protection. James Hurst is a fine left tackle but he’s nowhere close to Armstead. I expect the Saints to give him some help with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat rushing off the right side against him. If I were Washington, I’d consider moving Chase Young around more so he can take advantage of that mismatch rather than lock horns with All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

WW: Tell us about the Saints on defense?

SW: New Orleans’ defense has been the strength of the team. They’ve taken a lot of losses up front but are still pressuring opponents at a decent rate. The problem is pressures are empty calories, and they aren’t finishing many sacks (they’re tied for second-worst with 6). The good news is their linebacker corps has covered well — Demario Davis is spectacular, and rookie draft pick Pete Werner has been very effective. And the secondary is what they hang their hats on with Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Williams, Malcolm Jenkins, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson having played a lot of games together. But after averaging just 243.7 passing yards allowed per game, Daniel Jones just dropped 402 on them. They’ve got to bounce back, and I think they will.

WW: What players should Washington be concerned about outside of Cam Jordan and Marshon Lattimore?

SW: Marcus Williams is a ball hawk in the middle of the field. There aren’t many players who can run like he does from sideline to sideline, and he’s done a tremendous job of cutting down on his penalties and missed tackles in recent years. Taylor Heinicke should be wary of testing him deep downfield. But look out for Tanoh Kpassagnon to make an impact up front. He might be the steal of free agency given his modest contract and quality of play so far (2 sacks, 7 pressures in 3 games). Something I’ll be watching out for is whether the Saints bench rookie corner Paulson Adebo after his rough game a week ago (his first misstep, really) to give Bradley Roby a start. Roby had been running with the dime defensive personnel after the Saints traded for him, but this is a good opportunity to evaluate him and let the rookie watch and learn.

