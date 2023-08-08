11 Burning questions as Cowboys release first depth chart of 2023

It’s hard to believe with the regular season not starting until September, but the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 training camp in Oxnard, CA has passed it’s midway point. The club will only practice on the west coast through Thursday, August 17. Then the club departs for exhibition No. 2 in Seattle and they return to Dallas for good following that. There’s another exhibition game between then and the roster cutdowns, but as for camp, that will be it.

Thus far, a handful of offseason questions have already been answered. Tony Pollard and Terence Steele are healthy and fully immersed. The big offseason additions seem to fit perfectly as there’s no complaining about the impact of Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. Young stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb seem to be continuously ascending, which is scary considering how good they were in 2022. Quarterback Dak Prescott is back to throwing lasers and while the West Coast offense is here, he’s actually keyed in on throwing deep and taking the top off defenses.

But what about the remaining question marks? This isn’t a perfect team; there aren’t many of those and they certainly had question marks during training camp. For these Cowboys, there’s a handful of questions about what happens behind those big name stars. Here are the top things currently on our minds.

The Depth Chart

Is Osa Odighizuwa going to make the leap

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have made an effort to shore up their edge play. They’ve made an effort to shore up their run defense. Pass rush from the interior of the defensive line however is not a strength of the team. Osa Odighizuwa ranked No. 39 in the NFL in pass-rush grade from PFF, but that’s subjective. The more objective metric of pass-rush productivity was just 5.4, ranked 23rd overall.

Dallas does a great job of getting to QBs on the edge, but if they consistently collapse the pocket, they could threaten to be one of the best defenses of the era. Right now, they collapse their bigger edge rushers inside on passing downs; DeMarcus Lawrence for one and now Chauncey Golston. Sam Williams will probably do that more as well in Year 2. But Odighizuwa being a more consistent pocket pusher will make a ton of difference.

Can Tyler Biadasz earn a long-term future in the middle of the line?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, there are no complaints to be made about Biadasz. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 so he has to be among the better centers in the league, right? Biadasz was an alternate in an admittedly thin field, so while he may have been in the top have of NFC centers, there is still room for growth.

The good news is, Biadasz cut down on his snap issues from 2021, going from three fumbles to zero – the only acceptable number in the category. He also cut down on his penalties, from 10 to 5. According to PFF, which for all of its faults measures OL play really well, he didn’t give up any sacks for the second consecutive year and dropped his pressures allowed from 21 to 15.

However, Biadasz needs to improve on his run blocking as up-the-middle attempts had the lowest ypc of any alleys in 2022. Biadasz’ power was the biggest issue when he started as a rookie, and entering Year 4 the Cowboys will likely need to see more to commit to him for the long-term.

Will any depth emerge along the offensive line?

The Cowboys have a clear top five linemen, but what happens after that? Halfway through camp, there may not be many answers beyond Matt Farniok. The club didn’t make many offseason moves in this regard. They hoped Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball, two mid-round picks would develop nicely. Have they?

It was thought free agent Chuma Edoga would be a potential interior answer at guard, but he’s been lining up mostly as a tackle. Are any of the really young guys ready to play? The Cowboys know their starting five isn’t making it through the season unscathed, where will they turn for answers when things get dicey?

Can the run defense be great in 2023 when facing multidimensional attacks?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys certainly have the speed at linebacker to fly around and make plays in the run game. The question is how well will the big boys up front be able to keep those backers free to close on the ball? The drafting of Mazi Smith is clearly a big step in that regard, as was bringing back Johnathan Hankins for a second year and first full season.

The NFL is a passing league, and when looked at from an efficiency standpoint the Cowboys run defense has been adequate. But can they be great, especially when facing offenses with running quarterbacks who change the dynamics? That goes beyond having girth in the middle. That’s as much about maintaining discipline as it is brute force and talent.

How much can Mazi Smith play to start the season?

How far does Mazi Smith have to go to convert his raw power into game performance at the NFL level? There was no question about his immense strength, and that’s been on display continuously. Smith’s biggest concern coming out of Michigan were two-fold. How much tweaking to his stance would Dan Quinn and company need to turn him into a pass-rush threat beyond pushing pockets back and how quickly could he improve his get-off at the snap?

He’ll be in there on run downs, but soon can he be an every-down kind of player?

Top 5 seem secured, is there room for six or seven WRs?

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup are the big three. Beyond them? Jalen Tolbert is clearly deserving of a second chance after a disastrous first season, so that makes four spots a lock. Kavontae Turpin made the Pro Bowl as a returner, and then with a full offseason under his belt for the first time is appearing to be an integral part of the offense in 2023.

But beyond those five, what will Dallas carry at the wideout position? The team hasn’t rolled with just five wideouts to start a season since 2019, but are there wideouts worthy of taking up roster spots? Right now, Jalen Brooks seems to be the most productive of the young guns as Simi Fehoko is still yet to make the impact his metrics say he should. Jalen Moreno-Cropper is another young option who has flashed in camp.

But the team could roll with five, load the practice squad and be deeper at other positions. They could even go out and get additional veteran help.. T.Y. Hilton is still on the market, for example.

Can Will Grier compete with Cooper Rush for QB2?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have rolled with Cooper Rush as Prescott’s backup for the last several years, but Will Grier has stuck around with the club for now his third season. Does he have a future with the club? Rush famously is 5-1 as a starter, capable of captaining the ship when Prescott has suffered injuries. He hasn’t been very good, he’s been very lucky, but he’s performed well enough to keep the team afloat.

Over the next three preseason games, which Prescott will likely only play about a half or three quarters at most, Grier may be looking at his final opportunity to unseat Rush. Grier stands just 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds; he’s not the physical specimen most people look for in the modern-day NFL QB. But can he overcome that and show he has what it takes to steward things in a pinch?

Rush has $1.5 million guaranteed in base salary plus the $1.25 million signing bonus he received, so Dallas would more than likely need to use three roster spots on the position after only carrying Prescott on their initial roster in 2022.

How many of the Class of 2021 survive roster cuts?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the NFL did a 2021 redraft, Micah Parsons is likely going No. 2 overall behind QB Trevor Lawrence. The rest of the Dallas draft class from that year, though? Yikes. Dallas made 11 picks last year and those players are all entering the pivotal Year 3 where busts are given up on and non-performers see themselves passed in team plans. 2021 wasn’t a good class for the entire league, and as a result the players Dallas will use from their haul all appear to be various levels of depth.

Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston were third-round picks along the DL, with the former being a solid-but-not-yet-spectacular starter and the latter still trying to find a consistent role.

Fourth-round LB Jabril Cox, sixth-round DB Israel Mukuamu and seventh-round OL Matt Farniok are probably the only others from the class with about a 50% chance to make the club at this point.

CBs Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, taken in the second and third rounds have seen themselves surpassed by late-round picks DaRon Bland and maybe even rookie Eric Scott. The club also traded for Stephon Gilmore because neither emerged as a secondary mate for Trevon Diggs.

Quinton Bohanna was a late-round pick as a nose tackle and his lack of growth led to the signing of Johnathan Hankins before the team spent their first-round pick on Mazi Smith.

WR Simi Fehoko and OL Josh Ball haven’t lived up to expectations at all.

Is this going to be a lost season for Luke Schoonmaker?

The second-round tight end is finally on the field practicing. He came into the offseason with a foot injury that left him out of OTAs and minicamp and the first two weeks of camp. While he was a superb blocker at Michigan, it’s hard to imagine how two weeks of camp will endear him to the coaching staff and QB Dak Prescott to become a contributor.

The club drafted him with hopes of receiving upside, but a foot injury means a lack of running, so what kind of shape can he be in and how much route improvement could there possibly be? Dallas surprisingly is extremely young at the position after letting Dalton Schultz walk. Jake Ferguson is the clear TE1 at this point and Schoonmaker is behind Hendershot as well.

Will his delay cause the club to carry four tight ends on the opening roster?

Will Dallas keep or trade Jourdan Lewis?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis is still not on the active roster, nursing a lisfranc foot injury that knocked him out around 2022’s midseason. The club is now deep at the position and Lewis, in the final year of a three-year extension, is an expensive security blanket.

But it’s corner, where the team was depleted at a ridiculous rate last year. Is a $5 million insurance policy worth it? Probably is, but that doesn’t mean it will happen. If and when Lewis is healthy, he certainly would have a trade market as he was one of the league’s top nickel corners in 2021. Dallas could always keep him on PUP and then activate him before the trade deadline and make a move then if the other CBs have panned out.

Is Dallas deep enough at any position to trade young talent?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys entered the veteran trade market this offseason and acquired WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore. Both moves appear ready to pay off in a big way. They traded for Robert Quinn a few years ago and that worked out extremely well. But trades around roster trim downs? They haven’t really pulled off any great ones in recent memory. Will that change in 2023?

Defensive end, corner and safety appear to be the three positions where there may be enough depth to flip guys who may not see the field much to either shore up other positions or get future draft capital.

Dorance Armstrong is probably the leading candidate to be traded after Lewis. The DE group is a strong five and if any of the rookies show capable than there’s savings and Armstrong is young enough to command a reasonable return. Either Wright or Joseph could be shopped with their draft pedigree and safeties Coyle and Thomas could merit interest.

Be careful what you wish for, though. This was a conversation a few years ago and the club traded CB Charvarius Ward for Parker Ehlinger. Oops.

When will Zack Martin show up?

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Martin is accruing $50,000 in unforgivable fines for every day of his holdout. As the total approaches three quarters of a million, it appears that things aren’t getting better. His line mates have said Martin told them to hold the fort but he would be rejoining them eventually. With two years left on his deal, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether Dallas will stand their ground or eventually cave. The club seems intent on finding out if they can play without him, at least through the first preseason contest.

It’s highly doubtful Prescott will be out there to be at risk without his best protector. Will the club allow that to happen in a game that matters?

Precedent is important, but fans shouldn’t act as if a team claiming a player needs to honor his contract when they themselves release players with years left on their deal like they did Ezekiel Elliott. It goes both ways.

Which UDFAs from the last few classes are going to make the 2023 roster?

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The club has a long and storied history with UDFAs, from Tony Romo to Miles Austin to Cole Beasley, the Cowboys have a littany of star power from the post-draft era. How will the recent classes fare?

There are still three UDFAs from the 2020 class plugging along, with two in key roles. Terence Steele was the shocker as he has been starting since Day 1 at tackle and is an integral piece to the offensive line. Rico Dowdle, my pet cat out of South Carolina, was currently named RB2 in the recent depth chart. TE Sean McKeon is entering his fourth year in the league and will battle to be among the initial roster inclusions.

From 2021, only safety Tyler Coyle remains.

The 2022 class also looks solid, with safeties Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas looking like players. Bell is almost a roster lock and Thomas has earned praise from head coach Mike McCarthy for his big jump in Year 2. TE Peyton Hendershot is a top-three tight end for the club; as it stands now he’s TE2. Alec Lindstrom is competing to be OL depth, Dontario Drummond and Dennis Houston are on the back end of the WR stack and RB Malik Davis played significant snaps as a rookie.

As for 2023? TE John Stephens, FB Hunter Luepke, DE Isaiah Land, Guard TJ Bass and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper look to be leading the group of hopefuls.

With so many high-end players on a star-studded roster, finding UDFAs who can play and fill in a roster is imperative to the Cowboys’ model. If they have six or seven UDFAs on their 53-man roster, that’s a huge feather for the scouting department.

