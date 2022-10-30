11 burning Cowboys-Bears questions to heat up Week 8 discussion

The Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t be looking past their Week 8 opponents, the Chicago Bears. Any notion that this was a game they should easily win was thwarted on Monday night when the Bears whomped the New England Patriots in a road game. Dallas has the superior roster, but that means little when talent has to be executed. For starters, the Cowboys’ one week of pristine health was flipped on its head and the club is weakened.

But what of the opponent themselves? To get a real feel for what kind of threat the Bears present, we checked in with Alyssa Barbieri of The Bears Wire. Our Q&A series touches on a variety of subjects, including QB protection, front-office prowess, under-the-radar players who could make a mark and of course score predictions.

Bears Wire: In a shocking twist no one saw coming, the NFC East has been the best division in the NFL. So much so that the 5-2 Cowboys are in third place. What are your thoughts on the NFC East resurgence?

Cowboys Wire:

It’s a mixed bag, of course. I don’t believe in the Giants who are running on an unsustainable formula of close-game victories on third-down luck. I actually think a Taylor Heinecke Washington team is a more competitive group. But the Eagles are very real and present a ton of challenges for Dallas with the way Jalen Hurts plays and their willingness to make moves (such as trading for Robert Quinn). I don’t think there’ll be enough opportunity to catch them because the schedules aren’t as difficult as other divisions, but it’ll make for a great NFC playoff field.

Cowboys Wire: What's the general mood around the Bears fanbase in regards to the 2022 season? The Packers seem disoriented but still dangerous and Minnesota feels a lot worse than their record. Where does Chicago fit in?

Bears Wire:

Even before the season, the expectation was the Bears weren’t going to be contenders amid the beginning of a rebuild. GM Ryan Poles had to fix the mess Ryan Pace left behind, which has equated to arguably the NFL’s worst roster. With a young, inexperienced roster, it’s about development, not necessarily winning.

The most important development being that of Justin Fields, who’s had a rough go of it in Year 2. Matt Eberflus and this coaching staff have kept this team competitive all season, even despite their shortcomings. This season is about looking to the future.

Bears Wire: Dak Prescott returned to action last weekend after breaking his thumb back in Week 1? How did he look in his return? Is there still some rust to shake off?

Cowboys Wire:

There’s definitely still some rust to shake off, but it was night and day compared to when Cooper Rush was under center. So many kudos have to go to the backup for a 4-1 record (by the way, Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys are now 9-2 in their last 11 backup QB games, surreal). But Prescott’s “rusty” performance was Dallas’ highest passer rating, Total EPA, Air Yards average and Completion Percentage over Expectation were all Dallas’ season bests. It should be all up from here.

Cowboys Wire: Talk to us about Justin Fields. What is he doing well and where are the ares he could improve on?

Bears Wire:

It’s been a rough start for Justin Fields in his second season, where he hasn’t been helped by an underwhelming supporting cast and first-year play caller. But he’s shown flashes of his potential this season, including his impressive athleticism that makes him a threat that defenses must contend with. The Bears opened up a new element of their offense with designed QB runs, which has given Fields more confidence.

As for where he needs to improve, there’s plenty. He’s still holding onto the ball too long and hesitating when it comes to ripping throws. Fields has looked uncomfortable and indecisive in the pocket, which isn’t unexpected given the offensive line struggles. But he’s showing improvement under tough circumstances, and the hope is he’ll get talent around him next year.

Bears Wire: The Bears have the best run game in the NFL, and they’ll no doubt look to establish that early and often. Can we expect Chicago’s success on the ground to continue?

Cowboys Wire:

Dallas made their own trade this week to grab Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders as they have not been pleased with their run stoppage ability in 2022. I’d imagine both backs will have a big day but it will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments Dan Quinn has made since facing a similar run-heavy, running QB offense from the Eagles a couple weeks ago.

Cowboys Wire: The Bears haven't been able to protect the QB very well, though sacks are often an indication of holding the ball too long. Where has most of the pressure come from and is there anything that seems to bother them more than others?

Bears Wire:

Fields is the most sacked quarterback in the NFL (27 sacks), and it’s been the most concerning aspect of his development in Year 2. The sacks have been a combination of the offensive line and Fields holding onto the ball too long. There’s an obvious lack of trust in the offensive line, and you can see the internal clock in Fields’ head ticking faster. Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins have been Chicago’s best offensive linemen this season, and Whitehair is currently on IR.

They have a fifth-round rookie in Braxton Jones at left tackle and a second-year, fifth-round right tackle in Larry Borom (who’s sidelined with a concussion). Sam Mustipher has been a liability at center, and he was benched before Lucas Patrick landed on IR with a toe injury.

Bears Wire: With the trade deadline fast approaching, is there anything we should keep an eye on with the Cowboys?

Cowboys Wire:

I still have pipe dreams of landing a third receiver such as Carolina’s DJ Moore but more than likely if they do anything it will be a move similar to acquiring Hankins. Low-risk, low-draft-capital moves. Aside from wideout, they could look for offensive line depth as that’s been shaken recently with the loss of two backups, one for the season. Outside of those spots, Dallas is incredibly deep.

Cowboys Wire: There's been a ton of up and down with the front office and staff in Chicago, what's the general sense of the group in there now, including former Cowboys coach Matt Eberflus?

Bears Wire:

It’s been night and day from the previous regime with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. Poles came to Chicago with a clear vision to rebuild this roster, which included parting ways with expensive, aging veterans like Khalil Mack and Danny Trevathan. He’s dumped a lot of dead cap this year to clear space in 2023, where the Bears are slated to have $134 million in cap space.

With that money to spend in free agency and through the draft, Poles will get to address some huge needs, including surrounding Fields with a strong supporting cast. Eberflus has been a breath of fresh air and is the antithesis of Matt Nagy. The culture that Eberflus has instilled was exactly what this young team needs, and the future is bright with him at the helm. Eberflus has kept his team competitive despite some deficiencies on the roster and some tough losses.

Bears Wire: Who are some under-the-radar Cowboys fans should know?

Cowboys Wire:

TE Jake Ferguson is a rookie out of Wisconsin who seems to be on the verge of a big game. If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t play, fans are really interested in seeing what UDFA running back Malik Davis looks like. On defense, rookie Sam Williams played just 14 snaps last week and had two sacks including a strip sack and recovery along with two TFLs.

Jourdan Lewis is out for the season so rookie Daron Bland should man the slot but 2nd-year CB Kelvin Joseph may see more snaps, too. Return man Kavontae Turpin has back-to-back games with a 50+ yard gain. Those are the primary ones I expect to bubble up.

Cowboys Wire: There aren't a ton of recognizable names on the Bears roster for Cowboys fans, who are some guys they should watch for?

Bears Wire:

With Robert Quinn traded to the Eagles, Trevis Gipson and rookie Dominique Robinson should get more opportunities off the edge, and they’ve had their impressive moments. While David Montgomery has become more well-known, second-year running back Khalil Herbert has emerged as a perfect complement and leads the Bears in rushing (464).

Final Score Predictions

Cowboys Wire: I’ll have to see the Bears do it again to believe Week 7 wasn’t a mirage, so I’ll say Dallas 27-13.

Bears Wire: There are many expecting this game not to be close, even with the Bears coming off a dominating win against the Patriots. Before Monday’s win, I had this game being an ugly affair. I don’t necessarily think that’s the case now. As we’ve seen with this Matt Eberflus team, the Bears are going to keep games close and competitive, even despite their roster deficiencies and inevitable losses. Cowboys 20, Bears 17

