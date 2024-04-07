11 boys track-and-field athletes to watch this season

Apr. 7—Mayo high jumper Adam Myren, Red Wing sprinter Thomas Lamkin and wheelchair division athlete Tyler Gunnarson are all defending state track-and-field champions who are returning this season out of southeastern Minnesota.

But the guy who likely sticks out most is all-around track-and-field star Carter Holcomb of Mayo.

Here is a look at a pack of standouts to keep an eye on this season.

Hilton had his coming-out party a year ago in the Class 1A state meet. Then a sophomore, he was second in the 110 hurdles (14.85) and second in the 300 hurdles (39.12). He also managed a fifth place in the triple jump (42-feet-2 1/4).

Kiehne is one of the top male all-around athletes in southeastern Minnesota, also a football and basketball star who'll play football (wide receiver) next year at Winona State University. Kiehne is also a heck of an 800 runner. He was third in the 800 at state last year (1:57.00) and fifth as a sophomore (1:57.76) in Class 1A.

Gunnarson isn't only the top wheelchair division athletes in the state, but among the best in the country. A year ago, Gunnarson finished first at state in the 100, 200 and 800 in the wheelchair division. He is a junior.

A senior, Beardmore is a jumper and sprinter deluxe. He was fifth last year at state in the long jump (21-8). He went 21-9 1/4 in winning the Section 1, Class 1A meet. He was also third in the section in the 100.

Lots of eyes are going to be on Thomas Lamkin, who is easily the fastest sprinter in southeastern Minnesota. The senior blistered at state last year in winning the Class 2A 100 title in 10.65. He figured to have a great chance to also win the 200 but pulled up lame.

A junior, Stites set himself up as one of the top top high jumpers in the area and state when he sailed 6-feet-4 in the Class 2A state meet. That was good enough for second place.

Anderson looks to be the best all-around jumper in southeastern Minnesota. The senior cleared 6-6 last year in the high jump and went 43-4 1/4 in the triple jump for second place in the state Class 2A meet.

Ladu is a terrific all-around athlete — football, basketball and track and field. In the latter, he sailed 44-feet-4 3/4 a year ago in the triple jump, qualifying him for state. He's a senior.

Wysocki's best sport is basketball. He was recently named the Big Nine Conference's basketball Player of the Year. But this is also a big leaper and the senior showed it last year in making it to state with a 44-feet-1 1/4 triple jump.

There isn't a better all-around track-and-field guy in southeastern Minnesota than Holcomb. Also a star football player (receiver) who will play at Winona State University next year, the senior qualified for state last year in the long jump (seventh at state, 22-feet), 110 hurdles (sixth, 14.55) and 300 hurdles (third, 38.61).

Myren is a returning state champion in the high jump. The senior got the title last year by sailing 6-feet-7 at the state meet. His best leap last year was 6-8. Mayo has had the last two state high jump champions, Yaih Marial winning it in 2022 (6-6).