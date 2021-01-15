11 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Bills: Big day for Baltimore’s offense

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills clash on Saturday for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. With some of the pressure off their shoulders after winning their first playoff game since 2014, the Ravens’ eyes are now firmly on the road to Super Bowl LV.

It’s not going to be an easy outing for Baltimore as Buffalo’s offense has been in sync this season. But, the Bills’ defense leaves something to be desired and with the Ravens’ offense also finding its stride, big things are brewing for Baltimore.

Several of us here at Ravens Wire are predicting big days for Baltimore’s offense. Whether that’s quarterback Lamar Jackson putting up a highlight reel, the rushing attack gouging Buffalo for a big day, or wide receiver Marquise Brown continuing his ascent; our bold predictions are pretty darn bold this week.

As is always the case with these bold predictions, we acknowledge these things aren’t likely to happen. However, we believe they’re far more likely than people might think. This article is an effort to bring a little levity to a game that can be taken too seriously while positing to some of the matchup areas we think the Ravens can win big.

Let’s take a closer look at our bold predictions for the Ravens vs. Bills NFL playoff game.

Lamar Jackson has 5 total TDs

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

We got a glimpse of what defenses are going to try and do to Baltimore's offense in the playoffs. With the rushing attack so fearsome and quarterback Lamar Jackson's supposed inability to throw outside the numbers, opponents are going to stack the box between the hash marks. It's going to be a bad decision each and every time. In this instance, Jackson will find rushing room on the outside while uncorking several deep shots against a Bills' defense that can't handle the Ravens' speed. While I won't speculate where all five of Jackson's touchdowns come from, he finishes the day by finding the end zone through the air and on the ground as Baltimore walks through Buffalo in the divisional round.

Story continues

Lamar Jackson rushes for longest QB postseason touchdown in NFL history

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans, Jackson became the second quarterback to rush for 100 yards and have a rushing touchdown in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. Jackson also produced a 48-yard highlight-reel touchdown run (the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the playoffs). On Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson will one-up himself and set yet another new record. He'll beat Colin Kaepernick's record 56-yard rushing touchdown, putting himself in first and third in postseason history. -- Robert Sobus

Ravens hold Josh Allen to under 200 yards

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen has had a remarkable season, so much so that he's in consideration for the NFL's MVP award. The third-year quarterback has been throwing well and has great receivers to help build his stats. The Ravens finished the regular season 26th in passing defense, which makes this prediction really BOLD. However, Baltimore's defense has some precedent here -- having allowed only 465 total yards through the air in their last three games combined while holding Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to just 165 yards passing in the wild-card round. The Ravens' defense has managed to get a grip on opposing air attacks at the right time. They'll come up clutch this weekend too. -- Robert Sobus

2 TDs for Marquise Brown

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Marquise Brown was Lamar Jackson’s go-to guy last week and responded with 109 yards through the air. The Bills' defense, while improved from earlier in the season, is still not great, and the Ravens would be wise to move Brown around to try and get him away from Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White. They’ll manage this at least twice as Brown finds the end zone a couple of times. -- Neil Dutton

2 INTs for Marcus Peters

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen is going to try to get the ball to his top weapon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen’s arm strength has long been a feature of his game, and while this season he has become far more accurate he still has his head-scratching moments. This will be evident at the weekend when two of his passes, both in the direction of Diggs, will be intercepted by the ever-alert Marcus Peters. -- Neil Dutton

Ravens win the time-of-possession battle with over 200 yards on the ground

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore's rushing attack is going to have a major impact in this game. Lamar Jackson is the leader of the ground, going over 100 yards on the ground, while J.K. Dobbins adds at least another 75 yards and others add some more to go over the 200-yard mark. The Ravens will win TOP which is something the Bills have used to their advantage all year. -- James Trefry

Another game-clinching interception by Marcus Peters

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’m predicting back-to-back daggers for Marcus Peters in the playoffs. The Bills will find themselves down one score late in the game and Peters will come through once again with a game-sealing interception. -- James Trefry

J.K. Dobbins scores 3 TDs

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Ravens' offense will need to rely heavily on its run-first scheme in order to keep Josh Allen and the Bills' receiving weapons off the field. Even though Buffalo will do its best to stop Baltimore’s rushing attack with a focus on Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will find ways to move the ball down the field, setting up short goal-line situations. JK Dobbins will make a big impact there, finding the end zone multiple times. -- Alex Bente

Ravens give up 2 big TDs to Stefon Diggs

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens' defense looked virtually unstoppable last week. But against a receiver as hot as Diggs, they’ve been known to crack. Baltimore should have enough offensive firepower to stay ahead in this one, but the defense will give up some big plays while trying to limit Josh Allen’s ability to scramble. -- Alex Bente

Marquise Brown scores 2 TDs

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Marquise Brown has a knack of showing up when it matters, and in Baltimore's wild-card victory against Tennessee, he did just that. Against Buffalo in the divisional round, Brown will need to show up in a big way if the Ravens are going to have a shot at winning. With the momentum Brown has picked up in recent weeks, he should be able to help Baltimore's offense put up plenty of points. -- Kevin Oestreicher

Yannick Ngakoue has 3 sacks

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Yannick Ngakoue has been a key addition to the Baltimore defense. Although his box score stats won't show it, he has gotten plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has come within an arm's-length of plenty of sacks. Against a quarterback who holds the ball in Josh Allen, Ngakoue should be able to feast -- Kevin Oestreicher

1

1