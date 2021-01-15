11 bold predictions for Ravens vs. Bills: Big day for Baltimore’s offense

Matthew Stevens
·6 min read

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills clash on Saturday for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. With some of the pressure off their shoulders after winning their first playoff game since 2014, the Ravens’ eyes are now firmly on the road to Super Bowl LV.

It’s not going to be an easy outing for Baltimore as Buffalo’s offense has been in sync this season. But, the Bills’ defense leaves something to be desired and with the Ravens’ offense also finding its stride, big things are brewing for Baltimore.

Several of us here at Ravens Wire are predicting big days for Baltimore’s offense. Whether that’s quarterback Lamar Jackson putting up a highlight reel, the rushing attack gouging Buffalo for a big day, or wide receiver Marquise Brown continuing his ascent; our bold predictions are pretty darn bold this week.

As is always the case with these bold predictions, we acknowledge these things aren’t likely to happen. However, we believe they’re far more likely than people might think. This article is an effort to bring a little levity to a game that can be taken too seriously while positing to some of the matchup areas we think the Ravens can win big.

Let’s take a closer look at our bold predictions for the Ravens vs. Bills NFL playoff game.

Lamar Jackson has 5 total TDs

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

We got a glimpse of what defenses are going to try and do to Baltimore's offense in the playoffs. With the rushing attack so fearsome and quarterback Lamar Jackson's supposed inability to throw outside the numbers, opponents are going to stack the box between the hash marks. It's going to be a bad decision each and every time. In this instance, Jackson will find rushing room on the outside while uncorking several deep shots against a Bills' defense that can't handle the Ravens' speed. While I won't speculate where all five of Jackson's touchdowns come from, he finishes the day by finding the end zone through the air and on the ground as Baltimore walks through Buffalo in the divisional round.

Lamar Jackson rushes for longest QB postseason touchdown in NFL history

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans, Jackson became the second quarterback to rush for 100 yards and have a rushing touchdown in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era. Jackson also produced a 48-yard highlight-reel touchdown run (the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the playoffs). On Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson will one-up himself and set yet another new record. He'll beat Colin Kaepernick's record 56-yard rushing touchdown, putting himself in first and third in postseason history. -- Robert Sobus

Ravens hold Josh Allen to under 200 yards

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen has had a remarkable season, so much so that he's in consideration for the NFL's MVP award. The third-year quarterback has been throwing well and has great receivers to help build his stats. The Ravens finished the regular season 26th in passing defense, which makes this prediction really BOLD. However, Baltimore's defense has some precedent here -- having allowed only 465 total yards through the air in their last three games combined while holding Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to just 165 yards passing in the wild-card round. The Ravens' defense has managed to get a grip on opposing air attacks at the right time. They'll come up clutch this weekend too. -- Robert Sobus

2 TDs for Marquise Brown

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Marquise Brown was Lamar Jackson’s go-to guy last week and responded with 109 yards through the air. The Bills' defense, while improved from earlier in the season, is still not great, and the Ravens would be wise to move Brown around to try and get him away from Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White. They’ll manage this at least twice as Brown finds the end zone a couple of times. -- Neil Dutton

2 INTs for Marcus Peters

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen is going to try to get the ball to his top weapon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Allen’s arm strength has long been a feature of his game, and while this season he has become far more accurate he still has his head-scratching moments. This will be evident at the weekend when two of his passes, both in the direction of Diggs, will be intercepted by the ever-alert Marcus Peters. -- Neil Dutton

Ravens win the time-of-possession battle with over 200 yards on the ground

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore's rushing attack is going to have a major impact in this game. Lamar Jackson is the leader of the ground, going over 100 yards on the ground, while J.K. Dobbins adds at least another 75 yards and others add some more to go over the 200-yard mark. The Ravens will win TOP which is something the Bills have used to their advantage all year. -- James Trefry

Another game-clinching interception by Marcus Peters

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’m predicting back-to-back daggers for Marcus Peters in the playoffs. The Bills will find themselves down one score late in the game and Peters will come through once again with a game-sealing interception. -- James Trefry

J.K. Dobbins scores 3 TDs

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

The Ravens' offense will need to rely heavily on its run-first scheme in order to keep Josh Allen and the Bills' receiving weapons off the field. Even though Buffalo will do its best to stop Baltimore’s rushing attack with a focus on Lamar Jackson, the Ravens will find ways to move the ball down the field, setting up short goal-line situations. JK Dobbins will make a big impact there, finding the end zone multiple times. -- Alex Bente

Ravens give up 2 big TDs to Stefon Diggs

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens' defense looked virtually unstoppable last week. But against a receiver as hot as Diggs, they’ve been known to crack. Baltimore should have enough offensive firepower to stay ahead in this one, but the defense will give up some big plays while trying to limit Josh Allen’s ability to scramble. -- Alex Bente

Marquise Brown scores 2 TDs

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Marquise Brown has a knack of showing up when it matters, and in Baltimore's wild-card victory against Tennessee, he did just that. Against Buffalo in the divisional round, Brown will need to show up in a big way if the Ravens are going to have a shot at winning. With the momentum Brown has picked up in recent weeks, he should be able to help Baltimore's offense put up plenty of points. -- Kevin Oestreicher

Yannick Ngakoue has 3 sacks

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Yannick Ngakoue has been a key addition to the Baltimore defense. Although his box score stats won't show it, he has gotten plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks and has come within an arm's-length of plenty of sacks. Against a quarterback who holds the ball in Josh Allen, Ngakoue should be able to feast -- Kevin Oestreicher

1

1

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Baltimore		+130+3O 49.5
Buffalo		-154-3U 49.5
Game Info

    Cleveland are looking to shock the Super Bowl champions, while there is a battle of veteran quarterbacks down in New Orleans Patrick Mahomes enters the stage this weekend. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay PackersSaturday, 4.35pm ET/9.35pm GMT What the Rams need to do to win: Considering that Jared Goff is the almost certain starter only because John Wolford, an undrafted former AAF quarterback, is banged up tells you that the Rams aren’t going to win this one on offense. They do, however, have the best defense of any team left in the playoffs. If Aaron Donald, who has a rib injury, can pressure Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Ramsey shuts down first-team All Pro receiver Davante Adams then the Rams could sneak a low-scoring game. What the Packers need to do to win: The Rams offense is unlikely to go off for 45 points on Saturday, so the Packers just need to keep the score ticking over, forcing Goff to attempt to pass them back into the game. If Ramsey does keep Adams quiet then Rodgers’ secondary targets like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (20.9 yards per catch this season) and Aaron Jones need to get free as second options. Key player: Billy Turner, offensive tackle, Green Bay Packers. With All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for the season, guys like Turner will have to deal with Donald, the best defensive player in the league, coming at them. Slowing him enough to give Rodgers time to throw will give the future Hall of Famer enough time to work his magic. Prediction: Packers Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo BillsSaturday, 8.15pm ET/1.15am Sunday GMT What the Ravens need to do to win: Lamar Jackson was electrifying against the Tennessee Titans last week, although he hurt them on the ground more than he did through the air. In fact, the overall Ravens run game has been great over the last few weeks: they rushed for 236 yards against Tennessee and more than 400 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season. The Bills run defense, meanwhile, ranked in the middle of the pack in 2020. What the Bills need to do to win: The Bills defense in general was not that impressive last week, and the Colts weren’t that far off causing an upset. Josh Allen, great against the blitz, needs to keep producing yet more off-the-script plays. Key player: TJ Yeldon, running back, Buffalo Bills. The Bills will need some variety on Saturday, and Allen can’t do everything. Devin Singletary will carry most of the burden in the ground game (along with Allen) but, after rookie Zack Moss was ruled out, Yeldon will also play a part. He hasn’t taken a snap since 13 October. Prediction: Ravens Cleveland Browns at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Browns need to do to win: We’re assuming that, unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Chiefs won’t gift the Browns 28 points in the first quarter. And Cleveland are up against a 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, not a 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. That said, the Browns can win if they keep Mahomes off the field by chewing up the clock with Nick Chubb and the run game. Very difficult but not impossible. What the Chiefs need to do to win: If they play at anywhere close to 80% of their ability, Kansas City have this. Baker Mayfield is far from a bust, but if the Chiefs load the box and stop the run, putting the burden on the Browns quarterback to beat Mahomes in a shoot-out, there’s only one winner. Key player: Myles Garrett, defensive end, Cleveland Browns. Can the Browns stop Mahomes linking up with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill? If anyone can, it’s Garrett. Prediction: Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans SaintsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Tom Brady is diminished but still dangerous. One stat that has been doing the rounds this week is that Brady is a top-five among quarterbacks in QBR this season when he’s not under pressure and comparable with Nick Mullens when he is. But Brady coped pretty well against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL – Washington – last week. And there are signs that he and the Bucs offense are finally reaching their potential. What the Saints need to do to win: The Saints dominated the two regular season meetings between the teams, outscoring the Bucs by almost 50 points. Their defense is better than that of Tampa Bay, but they’ll also need to cope with the Bucs’ more than competent pass rush. If Drew Brees is harried, he’ll need to find Alvin Kamara consistently to provide an outlet. Key player: Ryan Succop, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game may well end up being the closest of the round. In terms of field goal percentage, Succop had the best regular season of his career (90.3% made) and Lutz his worst (82.1%). Who would you rather have taking a potentially game-winning kick? Prediction: Buccaneers.