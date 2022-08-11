11 biggest takeaways from Rams training camp

The Rams checked another box on their offseason to-do list when they wrapped up training camp at UC Irvine on Wednesday. They had two-plus weeks of practices, with 10 of those sessions coming in front of fans.

They’ll continue practicing and preparing for the upcoming season after returning to Thousand Oaks, but they’ll no longer have fans in attendance and will turn toward game planning for Week 1.

As we look back at the camp that was, we’re recapping things with 11 key takeaways from UC Irvine.

Tutu Atwell was one of the brightest stars of camp

Perhaps the biggest improvement from Year 1 to 2 was by Atwell. He got plenty more opportunities this summer with Van Jefferson being sidelined, but he also took full advantage of them by making big play after big play.

Yes, he’s plenty fast and a legitimate downfield threat, but he also looks more natural and comfortable catching the ball this offseason than he did last year. This is a pretty benign play, but it shows him extend and snatch the ball out of the air with his hands.

Tutu Atwell showing the hands again at Rams training camp pic.twitter.com/l5GFlO33V1 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 8, 2022

His speed is what the Rams will really want to utilize this year, potentially putting him in a similar role as DeSean Jackson was before he asked to be traded last year.

If he can threaten the defense deep, it’ll open things up underneath for everyone else.

Stafford absolutely LAUNCHES it to @tutuatwell! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/D9OXRPma0p — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

Matthew Stafford’s elbow shouldn’t be an issue

Stafford is still dealing with some elbow pain despite getting a shot in his right elbow this offseason. He and the team don’t sound too concerned about it, and the Rams are just being smart with their franchise quarterback, but it’s not something that should be completely ignored.

The fact that Stafford has continued throwing in team drills – even after Sean McVay said he wasn’t expected to – is a good sign, and he’s let some passes rip down the field, too. So there don’t seem to be any real limitations on throwing deep, just the number of times he’s throwing.

Coleman Shelton is the frontrunner at right guard

It was essentially an open competition between Shelton and Logan Bruss at right guard, but towards the end of camp, McVay indicated that Shelton began to “separate himself” in that battle. If Shelton doesn’t play in the preseason, it’ll be a clear indication that he’s the starter over Bruss.

There’s still almost a month to go before Week 1 so in theory, Bruss still has a chance, but Shelton has really impressed the coaching staff this summer and he’s making the team look smart for giving him an extension in free agency.

The Rams may have gotten two draft steals at CB

It was obvious that the Rams needed cornerback help this offseason after losing Darious Williams, and even though they waited until Day 3 of the draft to address the position, they may have gotten two steals with Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Durant and Kendrick were both studs in camp and as Day 3 rookies, they’ve already exceeded expectations. Now, it’s obviously still very early in the process and they haven’t taken a single snap in a game yet, but they’ve looked the part in the secondary.

Durant, in particular, has put his ball skills on full display with several interceptions in camp, against both the first-team offense and the backups. He was an underrated prospect in the draft and somewhat of a sleeper, but he might be on the verge of playing meaningful snaps as a rookie.

Kendrick has also showed up a bunch, even when covering a big, physical receiver like Allen Robinson. A sixth-round rookie, Kendrick might be a sleeper in the secondary if the Rams put him in proper spots where receivers can’t take advantage of his lack of speed.

Three safeties will get plenty of playing time

One of the biggest questions coming into camp was who would start alongside Jordan Fuller at safety. But it turns out, Fuller might be fighting for a starting spot himself. At strong safety on the first depth chart, the Rams listed “Taylor Rapp or Jordan Fuller,” a sign that they haven’t decided on a starter yet.

Scott seems likely to be one of the two starters, but all three players will get meaningful snaps throughout the year. It’s a good problem for the defense to have because Scott and Fuller can be used almost interchangeably, and Rapp is best as a strong safety near the line of scrimmage.

Based on reports out of camp, all three played well in practice.

Allen Robinson is the real deal

He signed a sizable contract with the Rams in free agency and will effectively replace Robert Woods within the offense. So far, he looks every bit like the star receiver the Rams expect him to be.

He’s made one-handed grabs, contested catches over defenders and received rave reviews from teammates and coaches for not only his play on the field, but his dedication to learning the offense in meetings and through the playbook.

Impressive TD catch from Allen Robinson II in redzone 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/1x3X9J7B17 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 1, 2022

Seriously, he’s going to be a huge part of the offense, especially in the red zone.

Jalen Ramsey didn’t miss a beat

Ramsey was limited at the start of camp after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he finished things off strong by participating in team drills on the final practice that was open to fans. He pulled down two interceptions, including one in the end zone to prevent a touchdown to Cooper Kupp.

Ramsey isn’t a player who needs much of a runway to be ready for the season, but he really dominated in his first full practice of training camp. There’s no reason to be worried about his availability or readiness for Week 1.

Pick No. 2 of the day for CINCO!@jalenramsey patrollin' the secondary. 😤 pic.twitter.com/DsIbuMb4Ph — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 9, 2022

Justin Hollins will likely replace Von Miller

Hollins and Terrell Lewis were the top two candidates to replace Miller at outside linebacker, but it may not have been much of a competition. Hollins has been working with the starters most of the offseason and is listed with the first-team defense on the depth chart.

Lewis, on the other hand, isn’t even an immediate backup. He’s listed with the third unit behind Daniel Hardy and Chris Garrett. With Garrett injured, that could give Lewis more opportunities, but it doesn’t look great for the third-year edge rusher from Alabama. He needs an impressive preseason in order to earn reps with the starters this season.

Cam Akers is expected to be the top back

Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. are listed as co-starters at running back but according to reporters in attendance at training camp, it was Akers who got more opportunities with the first-team offense.

That makes sense because he’s the more physical back and the better inside runner, whereas Henderson is a slasher and is at his best when running outside the tackles. Both players are expected to contribute throughout the season, even if both are healthy, because McVay wants to keep them fresh.

The offense isn't where it needs to be yet

There were quite a few highlights of the Rams defense making plays in practice, be it interceptions or pass breakups in the end zone. The offense still flashed, too, but McVay seems much more satisfied with the state of the defense compared to the offense.

He said at the conclusion of camp that the team has a “long, long way to go,” specifically with regards to the offense. He wants to see more consistency from the offense as the season approaches, whether it’s taking care of the football or being smarter pre-snap. He was visibly frustrated with pre-snap penalties after Tuesday’s practice.

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins should be more prepared than ever

There probably aren’t many backup quarterbacks who got in more work this summer than Wolford and Perkins. Stafford’s workload has been limited because of his elbow, which has given Wolford and Perkins opportunities to work with the first-team offense throughout camp.

It remains to be seen if the Rams will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but they could probably get away with just having two – especially with how much work Wolford got with the first-team offense. He should be more than prepared to step in if Stafford were to go down, not that the Rams expect to be without their starter at all this season.

