11 biggest salary-cap bargains on the Steelers roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2020 offseason with a ton of work to do in order to fix their 2021 salary cap. But as they always seem to do, the Steelers not only dug their way out but are currently sitting with around $13 million in cap space with only third-round pick Kendrick Green left to sign.

Not every contract on the books is a great one but there are several guys who are a real bargain. Here are the 11 best bargains among the Steelers player contracts. All salary cap numbers courtesy of Over the Cap.

LB Robert Spillane-$850,000

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Even with Vince Williams back, it really feels like the physical Robert Spillane will be the starting inside linebacker next to Devin Bush.

QB Dwayne Haskins-$850,000

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers were able to secure Haskins, a former high first-round pick and will have a year to evaluate him on the cheap before they decide if he could be the future of the position.

G Kevin Dotson-$944,000

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Steelers fans understand how good Dotson is in only his second season but soon the entire NFL will.

C B.J. Finney-$987,000

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers brought Finney back before drafting Kendrick Green and have a starter-quality interior offensive lineman with a cap hit of less than $1,000,000 this season.

LB Alex Highsmith-$1,022,000

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Highsmith is being thrust into the starting lineup and this season and has a great opportunity to far outperform his rookie contract.

WR Diontae Johnson-$1,167,000

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

All Johnson has to do is get those drops under control to fulfill the potential the team saw in him when they drafted him back in 2019.

WR Chase Claypool-$1,503,000

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool is the one receiver on this roster who has the potential to absolutely dominate at the NFL level and getting that for around $1.5 million this season is a deal.

CB Cameron Sutton-$1,700,000

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Sutton is another guy on this list who is being paid like a backup but has the opportunity to be a highly productive starter.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick-$2,722,000

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Next offseason, the Steelers are going to have to shell out big bucks to keep Fitzpatrick. But for now they get one of the best safeties in the league for a very reasonable salary.

G Trai Tuner-$3,000,000

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

We have no idea exactly what the Steelers are getting with Turner as a free-agent addition. But the cap savings over David DeCastro and his resume put him on this list.

