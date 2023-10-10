The 15 Best Vacuums on Sale During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Including Favorites From Dyson and iRobot)

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Read the original article on Purewow.

In the market for a new vacuum? You're in luck: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event (aka October Prime Day) is finally here, and there are tons of can’t-miss markdowns on top-rated vacuums. Translation: These are some of the best home deals you'll find until Black Friday, so now is the time to pull the trigger, unless you want to wait until November. We're talking up to 40 percent off brands from Dyson and iRobot to Shark—and the sale even includes the fan-favorite Bissell Little Green cleaner (was $124, now $110).

It almost sounds too good to be true, but trust us, it's not. Just keep in mind that the sale only runs today, October 10, through tomorrow, October 11 until 11:59 PM PT/2:59 AM EST. Still, that'll be plenty of time for you to shop these devices for clean couches, sparkling floors and more.

The Top 10 Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals at a Glance

What Are The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2023?

As mentioned above, you can save hundreds on top-rated vacuums from brands including Dyson, iRobot, Bissell, Shark and more. Think: Dyson’s cordless V12 at $190 off and a slew of TikTok-famous dustbusters with impressive discounts, like the Eufy HomeVac H11 ( $60 ; $36) and Black + Decker cordless dustbuster ( $50 ; $35), which are both ideal for cleaning couches and cars. So below, find the 15 best vacuum deals to fit every budget and need. Pet hair and toddler messes, begone!

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Just Landed—Here Are All the Best Deals To Secure Before the 2-Day Sale Ends

Amazon

If you have shedding pets around the house (or just need something cordless and easily maneuverable), you won’t want to miss this Dyson while it’s $190 off. According to Commerce Editor Olivia Dubyak: "My dog sheds quite a bit and I love how easy this vacuum is to pull out and clean up multiple times a week since it's lightweight and I don't need to plug it in.” What’s more, it comes with five attachments as well as a wall mount and charging port. "I live in a two-bed townhome and the battery lasts me for several uses," Dubyak adds.

$630 ; $440 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If you’re looking for something that can swivel, suction and filter debris with expert-level skill, this model from Tineco is the answer (and it just so happens to be $100 off). Its compact-yet-sturdy design clocks in at just 5.5 pounds, and aside from the fact that it can be converted into a handheld, it also includes four interchangeable floor-heads (with a crevice tool that can reach basically anywhere in the home). Plus, it features LED headlights, which are a game-changer when cleaning under cabinets, sofas and other dark areas where dust bunnies linger. The cordless vac offers 40 minutes of uninterrupted runtime and the battery lasts up to 80 minutes on a single charge.

$290 ; $189 at amazon

Amazon

Yet another editor-beloved vacuum, this portable upholstery cleaner has amassed TikTok fame for its ability to restore filthy sofas, crumb-filled carpets and coffee-stained car seats with a wave of the included brush head. Thanks to its compact and lightweight design, you can easily maneuver from room to room—despite the fact that the tank can hold up to 48 ounces of cleaner at a time. Bonus: It also comes with a self-cleaning hose and a stain remover spray, so you can start tackling those upholstery splotches right away.

$124 ; $110 AT AMAZON

Amazon

This best-selling cordless vacuum was awarded a whopping 96 points out of 100 in a PureWow100 review for a reason. “[It’s] practical, useful and a game-changer when it comes to cleaning crumbs and dust bunnies caught in the most hard-to-reach places,” according to Senior Director of Special Projects, Rachel Bowie. “The size of a wine bottle and weighing a little more than a pound, it delivers 13 minutes straight of cleaning time following a full charge. I scoured the car seat, the crevices where the trunk closes, even the floor mats and seats. Credit goes to the 2-in-1 crevice tool attachment, which allows you to reach even the tiniest particles of lint, dust and dirt in things like the cup holders or seat pockets. It’s the portability that really makes it extra easy to clean.” She also adds, “Eufy’s H20 model is a souped-up version of the H11—and one that comes with car-specific tools, but at a slightly higher price point.”

$60 ; $36 AT AMAZON

Amazon

This vacuum is top-rated for its compact design and ability to squeeze into hard-to-reach spots. Not only is it cordless, it weighs less than 3 pounds. The nozzle rotates 180 degrees, and it comes with a crevice tool, so you're not fighting to squeeze the vac into dreaded areas (like under your fridge and cabinets, which standard models are too bulky to get to). The dustbuster also comes with a wall-mounted charging base, so it takes up less counter or cabinet space, and it will fully charge the vacuum within four hours, per the manufacturer.

$50 ; $35 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Compatible with WiFi and Alexa, this robot vac can be controlled from your phone whenever you need it. And if you have pets but can't shell out $500 or more for iRobot's flashier models, this Roomba will get the job done just as well for just under $200. It doesn't have a self-emptying canister, but it does have multi-surface rubber brushes that are less prone to tangling and flexible enough to pick up those tough-to-grab fur textures. This model is also is designed to learn your cleaning habits, so it can offer customized schedules—and it even suggests extra cleanings during heavy pollen seasons to eliminate any extra allergens around the house.

$275 ; $199 AT AMAZON

Amazon

What sets the Dyson V8 apart is how easy it is to assemble—whether you're using attachments or converting it to a handheld—and how easy it is to maneuver, thanks to the cordless, bagless, slim stick design. While the vac's polycarbonate vanes lift tangled strands from the brush bar to the bin, the digital motor spins at up to 110,000 rpm to generate suction like no other to remove dirt and debris from every crevice. Plus, it lasts up to 40 minutes per charge with at least seven minutes of max power, which uses higher suction for spots that need extra work.

$367 ; $300 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Unlike the Roomba 694 (number six on this list), iRobot took this model to the next level with a self-emptying docking station to clean out the vacuum so you don't have to between uses. Not only can it hold up to 60 days' worth of debris (great if you have a pets or kiddos that like to track in dirt), but you can set the robot to automatically start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home. To that end, if your pup ever has an accident on the floor and your Roomba is set up to run while you're out, this model is programmed to detect and avoid any wet pet messes that may pop up. So much so that the brand offers a P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise), where they'll replace the Roomba if it fails to avoid pet waste, free of charge.

$800 ; $400 at amazon

Amazon

This lightweight Shark model has earned over 5,000 5-star reviews, and it makes sense why people are raving about it. Its main draw is the self-cleaning brush roll head, which uses silicone instead of bristles, so it can suction hair with no wraps or tangles. Plus, it includes 50 minutes of cordless suction, LED headlights and HEPA filtration that captures up to 99.99 percent of allergens (according to the manufacturer)—and it also transforms into a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning.

$350 ; $230 at amazon

Amazon

Specially designed for pet owners, this Bissell's rotating DirtLifter brush effortlessly tackles tough stains on carpets, upholstery, car seats—you name it. It's unlike other portable vacuums, as this one allows you to store cleaning formula inside the machine, so it lifts stains as it suctions (and stores leftover formula for the next cleaning session). What's more, it comes with an OXY formula that's formulated to remove tough stains. It's basically a vacuum, upholstery cleaner and stain-remover—all in one—now for just under $95.

$134 ; $94 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Moms love this workhorse vac for its range of attachments, which allow you to clean nearly every surface in your home (and for its HEPA filter that traps 99.9 percent of dust and allergens). There’s a wide upholstery tool for removing pet hair, plus a dusting brush that comes with a teeny head for reaching extra-tight crevices. That said, the best feature has to be this vacuum’s ability to really dig deep, no matter the floor type. (It even comes with a microfiber pad for a gentler sweep on hardwood floors.) You can clean up at warp speed and the canister even detaches, so you can address tight corners without having to awkwardly maneuver and lift the entire vacuum.

$180 ; $119 AT AMAZON

Amazon

This wet/dry Bissell is best for pet parents, as the vacuum features a motorized brush that lifts and removes even the most stubborn hair from carpets, hard floors and area rugs. It also dispenses detergent (included) for a deeper clean and odor reduction, leaving a virtually streak-free clean on hardwood floors, while the auto wash cycle means you won’t have to dirty your hands between cleanings. Most importantly, though, it's more than $160 off right now, which rarely happens.

$363 ; $200 AT AMAZON

Amazon

When you want to be completely hands-off with your cleaning, turn to this self-emptying iRobot vacuum, now $400 off. Aside from its included self-emptying base—which can hold up to 60 days of debris—the vacuum’s smart-mapping technology allows it to memorize the layout of your home, including "keep out" zones that will make sure it avoids sensitive areas (like near the stairs). Plus, it uses a three-stage cleaning system with included edge-sweeping and multi-surface rubber brushes, so it’ll automatically adjust to your floor type and suction everything along walls and corners—without getting tangled with pet hair.

$1,000 ; $600 AT AMAZON

Amazon

When your home needs a deep wet-to-dry clean, look no further than this customer-favorite model from Tineco. The vac uses smart sensor technology that automatically detects messes on hardwood floors, so it can adjust suction power and water flow to dry quickly and streak-free. The self-propelled design also allows you to clean every corner of your home with ease; it practically pushes itself across the floors. Oh, and did we mention that it’s compatible with an app that provides real-time performance monitoring, reminders and support?

$400 ; $279 AT AMAZON

Amazon

The benefits of having a slim robot vacuum (it's 2.85 inches tall, to be exact) are seriously endless. Not only can it clean under your entryway table and living room couch, but it also won't take up too much space wherever you decide to dock it. As for its cleaning intensity, it packs a whopping 2,000Pa of suction with up to 100 minutes of run time, so you can bet it will leave your floors spotless.

$230 ; $150 AT AMAZON

An iRobot Roomba for Under $170? Thanks to This Amazon Prime Day Deal, You Can Say Bye-Bye to Pet-Hair

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.