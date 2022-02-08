11 Bengals the Rams must be aware of in Super Bowl 56

Tough to tame Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a magical ride. However, they didn’t get to Super Bowl 56 on tricks and prayers. This team is talented and there are players who should have the Los Angeles Rams concerned on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.

11. Joe Burrow

Okay, going with the obvious here. The second-year quarterback has been brilliant and is a total leader. Hey, Joe Burrow gives hope to the Jacksonville Jaguars because Trevor Lawrence is going into his second year in 2022 after a rough rookie season. Burrow’s brilliance has carried on from Baton Rouge.

10. Trey Hendrickson

A dominant player on the other side of the ball is one of the best free-agent signings by any team. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has delivered in a huge way, notching 14 sacks. He has the ability to wreck a quarterback’s day and the Rams have to focus on that for Matthew Stafford to succeed.

9. Joe Mixon

The Rams have allowed four yards per carry to opposing backs. They saw runners score 18 touchdowns on the ground in the regular season. Joe Mixon is the workhorse for the Bengals. It would be surprising to see him break a long run as LA only allowed four runs of 20-plus yards in the regular season. Mixon rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns. He accounted for 60 rushing first downs. You can throw in another 11 receiving first downs. The Rams must be aware of this back or else trouble will ensue.

8, Evan McPherson

How much fun is it to be able to put a rookie kicker on this list? Evan McPherson came to Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He made 28-of-33 field goals and 46-of-48 extra points … in the regular season. He has had a lethal leg in the playoffs. The former Florida Gator is 12-for-12 on field-goal attempts and three have come from 50+. Everyone focuses on how cool Joe Burrow is but how many rookie kickers have delivered in as calm a manner as McPherson?

7. Tyler Boyd

The spotlight goes to rookie Ja’Marr Chase but do not ignore Tyler Boyd. Double the rookie from LSU and Boyd and Tee Higgins can ruin your defensive game plan. Higgins had 67 receptions for 828 yards. That’s a strong third option.

6. Tee Higgins

This will be the wide receiver portion of the exercise. Tee Higgins almost quietly caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards. Those numbers are good enough to be the top target on a lot of teams.

6. Ja'Marr Chase

So much was made of the first-round pick out of LSU being the wrong choice. And then the early case of the drops. What happened was Chase proved the Bengals’ scouts brilliant as he reunited with Joe Burrow and only had 81 grabs for 1,455 yards and 13 TDs.

5. Sam Hubbard

A bookend of sorts with Trey Hendrickson is Sam Hubbard. He had 7.5 sacks, taking down quarterbacks when Hendrickson wasn’t doing the job. Hubbard had 17 quarterback hits, defensed 3 passes and recovered two fumbles. A force on the defensive line.

4. Chidobe Awuzie

One of the strengths in the Bengals’ secondary is Chidobe Awuzie. He came over from Dallas and had a pair of picks in the season and has been a player quarterbacks do not want to test.

3. Eli Apple

It’s been easy to pick on Eli Apple since he was drafted by the New York Giants out of Ohio State. The repetitive refrain is he will be burned over and over. That said, Apple made the huge play at the end of the first half against Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs. Expect Matthew Stafford to be well aware of who Apple lines up against.

2, Isaiah Prince

The offensive tackle must have a big game to keep Joe Burrow upright. He allowed five sacks during the regular season and was victimized by Melvin Ingram in the AFC Championship Game. Aaron Donald and his comrades will be looking to give Prince a royal pain in the Super Bowl.

1. Jonah Williams

If Isaiah Prince is going to be a problem for the Bengals, Jonah Williams could exacerbate issues. He allowed 10 sacks and 48 quarterback pressures. If Prince and Williams are destroyed, the Bengal will be in deep trouble.

