11 Bears make list of top 101 greatest NFL nicknames ever
Touchdown Wire released its list of the top 101 greatest NFL nicknames, and the Chicago Bears were well-represented on the list. There were 11 Bears who landed on the list, from a current Bear to some of the greatest NFL players of all-time.
While Walter Payton’s “Sweetness” was obviously high on the list, did it land the top spot? Here’s a look at where Bears players ranked on the list, including two players in the top 10.
No. 89: Mike Ditka - 'Iron Mike Ditka'
No. 73: Andy Dalton - "Red Rifle"
No. 47: Ron Rivera - 'Riverboat Ron'
No. 41 - Marion Barber III - Marion the Barbarian
No. 40: Gale Sayers - 'The Kansas Comet'
No. 38: Steve McMichael - 'Mongo'
No. 33: Charles Tillman: 'Peanut'
No. 31: George Halas - 'Papa Bear'
No. 23: Red Grange - 'The Galloping Ghost'
No. 6: William Perry - 'The Refridgerator'
No. 1: Walter Payton - 'Sweetness'
