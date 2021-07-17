11 Bears make list of top 101 greatest NFL nicknames ever

Touchdown Wire released its list of the top 101 greatest NFL nicknames, and the Chicago Bears were well-represented on the list. There were 11 Bears who landed on the list, from a current Bear to some of the greatest NFL players of all-time.

While Walter Payton’s “Sweetness” was obviously high on the list, did it land the top spot? Here’s a look at where Bears players ranked on the list, including two players in the top 10.

No. 89: Mike Ditka - 'Iron Mike Ditka'

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

No. 73: Andy Dalton - "Red Rifle"

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 47: Ron Rivera - 'Riverboat Ron'

USA TODAY Sports

No. 41 - Marion Barber III - Marion the Barbarian

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 40: Gale Sayers - 'The Kansas Comet'

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

No. 38: Steve McMichael - 'Mongo'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

No. 33: Charles Tillman: 'Peanut'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

No. 31: George Halas - 'Papa Bear'

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23: Red Grange - 'The Galloping Ghost'

Red Grange

(AP Photo)

No. 6: William Perry - 'The Refridgerator'

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

No. 1: Walter Payton - 'Sweetness'

Allen Dean Steele/ALLSPORT