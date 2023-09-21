Here are 11 Augusta-area high school football defensive players to watch this week

We've shown a lot of love to offensive stars during this high school football season.

Now it's time to give a nod to the defensive side of the football. Defense wins championships, after all. Tackles, sacks and interceptions may not be as flashy to some as offensive yards and touchdowns, but a solid defensive unit opens doors during a season and can be the difference between a good or a great team.

While running back Jontavis Curry inarguably led Thomson to the Class 2A state championship a year ago, it's also true that the Bulldogs wouldn't have made it that far without defensive stars like Marcellus Brigham, Travion Curry, Jaquan Hart, Jamere Roberts and Storm Hunt.

With that in mind, there are 11 Augusta-area defensive players to keep an eye on during Friday's action.

Cole Trupp, Greenbrier

Trupp is a two-way player for the Wolfpack, but we’re focusing on what he brings to the table defensively this week. The sophomore is second on the team with 37 tackles through four games and he also has three tackles for a loss. The outside linebacker can cover the field sideline to sideline and will be a key component to Greenbrier’s success moving forward.

Jaden Wuerth, Aquinas

It’s not often a freshman contributes at the varsity level, but Wuerth is doing just that for Aquinas. He has 36 total tackles with 13 for a loss, including a team-high six sacks through four games. With senior linebackers Clark Jackson and Wesley Michaelson done for the season, it’ll be on guys like Wuerth to step up for this Fightin’ Irish defensive unit.

Elton Wilson, Augusta Christian

The junior middle linebacker has a team-high 29 tackles through fives games with a quarterback sack. The duo of Wilson and Carson Smith has proven to be a solid combination in the middle of the field with playmakers like Dallas Carter in the secondary.

K’Vaughn Boxton, Augusta Prep

The junior has been a beast for the Cavaliers so far this season. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive lineman has 20 tackles and a team-high five tackles for a loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks. He's one of the most experienced members of the Augusta Prep defense, and he sets the tone up front for that entire unit.

Cadyn Bracely, Burke County

Bracely is second on the team with 31 total tackles and has recorded four tackles for a loss and half a sack. The junior would be a feature linebacker on many area teams but serves as an excellent duo with Brandon Lively in the middle of the field.

Javaris Harris, Laney

Another two-way player on this list, Harris has shown the ability to make huge plays downfield whether he’s a receiver or defensive back. He showed that versatility against Hephzibah a few weeks back with a big interception.

Caleb Washington, Grovetown

Washington is averaging 10 tackles a game for the Warriors. Many would consider the senior linebacker a bit undersized for his position, but he’s been a rock in the middle of that Grovetown defense all season.

Nick Smalls, Westside

The junior defensive lineman has a team-high five tackles for a loss through four games for the Patriots. With two-way stars Jeanarion Kamga and Jarius Ogden making plays in the middle of the field, that starts with guys like Smalls up front, putting pressure on opposing offenses.

Logan Heyward, Hephzibah

The sophomore linebacker has racked up a team-high 41 total tackles for the Rebels in 2023. While seniors like Telly Johnson and Brian Bailey will often garner the headlines, Heyward is making a significant impact on Daniel Dorsey’s defense at such a young age.

Bryce Tillman, North Augusta

Seeing time on both sides of the football, Tillman has proved to be a force on the Yellow Jackets’ defense. It’s rare for a defensive lineman to average 10 tackles per game, but that kind of production trickles down through each level of the defense. Tillman is certainly following in the footsteps of his older brother, Chase, who graduated from North Augusta in 2022.

Imauri McCalister, Thomson

McCalister sets the tone up front for the Thomson defense. The senior leads the Bulldogs with eight tackles for a loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks. With playmakers at every level of the defense, guys like McCalister take pressure off the linebackers and defensive backfield every play and that can take a toll on opposing offenses each night.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta high school defensive players to keep an eye on this week