11 area players earn All-State honors in baseball

Jun. 24—ROCHESTER — Eleven area baseball players have been named All-State by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Century senior Jerry Fletcher was named to the Class 4A All-State team. Fletcher was selected as a third baseman. Fletcher, the Big Nine Conference Offensive Player of the Year, batted .412 this season with a 1.258 OPS. He hit seven doubles, five home runs and had 25 RBIs.

Honored in Class 3A were senior pitcher Isaiah Brennan of Byron, senior first baseman/pitcher Carson Jones of Winona and senior shortstop Peyton Ransom of Austin.

Brennan had an 8-1 record as a pitcher with a 1.15 ERA while striking out 77 in just 48 2/3 innings. He batted .278 with five doubles, 20 runs and 16 steals.

Jones was 7-1 on the mound with a 1.33 ERA. He batted .352 with a 1.077 OPS with seven doubles, a triple, two homers and 19 RBIs.

Ransom batted .426 with 13 RBIs and on the the mound, he won five games and had a 1.79 ERA.

Area selections in Class 2A were senior first baseman/pitcher Preston Ohm of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, senior shortstop/pitcher Kale Baker of La Crescent-Hokah and junior third base/pitcher Jack Meyers of Cannon Falls.

Ohm helped guide Z-M to a Class 2A state berth and a six-place state finish. He batted .500 with a 1.422 OPS and hit five doubles, two triples, six homers with 34 RBIs and 22 runs scored. He battled a tender elbow on the mound this season, where he was a modest 1-3 with a 4.10 ERA.

Baker hit .481 with four doubles, a triple and 23 RBIs. As a pitcher, he went 5-1 with a 2.44 ERA.

Meyers had a 7-4 record with a 2.54 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched. He batted .326 with three homers, 11 doubles, 24 RBIs and a .402 on-base percentage.

Honored in Class 1A were senior pitcher Riley Jax of Southland, senior infielder/pitcher Will Van Epps of Kenyon-Wanamingo and Lyle/Austin Pacelli's Isaac Nelsen, a senior outfielder/pitcher, and junior infielder/pitcher Hunter VaDeer.

Jax allowed just three earned runs in 57 1/3 innings as he posted a minuscule 0.36 ERA. He finished with a 7-2 record and struck out 91 hitters.

Van Epps went 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA while averaging more than two strikeouts per inning on the mound. He batted .335, with three homers, four doubles, 16 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

VaDeer and Nelsen were an elite 1-2 pitching punch as they helped L/P place sixth in the state in Class 1A. VaDeer went 9-1 with a 1.64 ERA with 134 strikeouts in just 59 2/3 innings on the mound. He batted .462 with five doubles, three triples, five homers and 33 RBIs. Nelsen finished with a 8-0 record, three saves and a 0.85 ERA. He batted .295 with four doubles, a triple and 20 RBIs.