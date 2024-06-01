11 area baseball, softball teams begin PIAA tournament quests Monday
Eleven area baseball and softball teams will begin their quests for state titles when the PIAA tournament starts Monday.
Two softball contests will pit a pair of area squads against each other. In Class 1A, District 5 champion Meyersdale Area (21-2) hosts District 6 No. 3 seed Conemaugh Valley (19-4) at 4 p.m. District 7 No. 3 seed Ligonier Valley (16-6) travels to District 6 champ Forest Hills (18-2) at 4 p.m. in Class 3A.
Also in Class 1A softball, District 5 runner-up Berlin Brothersvalley (16-7) meets District 7 champ Chartiers-Houston (18-2) for a 3 p.m. contest at Peterswood Park in Venetia.
District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional champion Chestnut Ridge (19-2) hosts District 7 runner-up South Park (19-3) at 4 p.m.
In Class 1A baseball, District 5 winner Conemaugh Township Area (20-4) plays District 7 runner-up Eden Christian Academy (16-6) at Somerset Area High School at 4 p.m. District 6 champ Bishop McCort Catholic (14-8) hosts District 9 runner-up DuBois Central Catholic (11-9) at 6 p.m. District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll Catholic (10-13) meets District 9 champion Clarion (18-2) at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field in DuBois.
District 5-8 Class 2A winner North Star (19-4) hosts District 7 runner-up Serra Catholic (17-2) at 4 p.m. in Ferrellton.
In Class 3A, District 6 champ Central Cambria (15-7) entertains District 7 No. 3 seed South Allegheny (19-5) at 6 p.m.