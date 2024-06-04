11 Allegany College of Maryland athletes earn All-Maryland JuCo honors

Jun. 4—CUMBERLAND — Eleven athletes from five Allegany College of Maryland sports were named to All-Maryland JuCo teams.

In volleyball, Calvary graduate Emmy Wilson was a first-team selection.

She recorded 197 kills and a .431 hitting percentage, third-best in the country.

At Calvary, Wilson went 36-0 in her senior season and led the Eagles to a national championship.

The Eagles won four straight championships during Wilson's career, the only team in Calvary history to do so in any sport.

Sadie Bayko was an honorable mention selection.

She averaged 2.13 kills and 3.38 digs per set and was also an honorable mention All-Region 20 selection.

Bayko transferred to ACM from Frostburg State where she played two games in 2022.

In women's basketball, Ziahya Lomax was a first-team pick.

Lomax averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Lomax was top 30 nationally in rebounds per game. She was an honorable mention NJCAA Division I All-American.

C'Niyah Turner was an honorable mention selection averaging 10 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Turner was the Region 20 player of the month in February, averaging 12.2 points.

On the men's basketball team, Tyson Oghene and Cam Brown added to a long list of records and accolades.

Oghene, a first-team selection, broke ACM's all-time (204) and single season (104) record in 3-pointers made and became the 21st Trojan to score 1,000 career points.

He committed to Division I Canisius University.

Brown was a honorable mention selection, finishing second in the country with 110 steals and third with 234 assists.

Brown tied Dave Hobel for a single-game record 13 steals against Penn Highlands.

Brown and Oghene led the Trojans to the Region 20 and East District title and a trip to the national tournament.

It was ACM's first Region 20, East District title and national tournament berth since 2019.

Cam, and his brother Ron, are committed to Division I Coppin State.

In softball, Cathy Cessna, a Bishop Walsh graduate, was a first-team pick.

She finished with a .563 batting average which was tied for fifth-best in Division II. Her .598 on base percentage was eighth best. She recorded 45 hits in 80 at-bats and drove in 23 RBIs.

Cassidy Drobek was a second-team selection.

She had the sixth-best on base percentage nationally at .606. Drobek was also top 15 in batting average (.519), recording 40 hits in 77 at-bats.

Ryanne Martinez was an honorable mention nod.

She had a .494 batting average and .589 on base percentage which was 10th best nationally. In 77 at-bats, she recorded 38 hits, 23 RBIs and 18 walks.

The baseball team had a pair of representatives.

Nazir Mendez was a second-team selection.

He was top 15 nationally with a .551 on base percentage and .435 batting average. Mendez recorded 60 hits in 138 at-bats with 59 RBIs.

Brady Gavula was an honorable mention nod.

He slashed .348/.418/.523 with 54 hits, 35 RBIs and six home runs. Gavula is committed to Division II Clarion University.