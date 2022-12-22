11 Alabama players named to NFL Pro Bowl rosters

Alabama football is known for winning championships and producing star talent at the next level. There’s no better way to display how successful the former Crimson Tide players are in the NFL than seeing how many made the annual Pro Bowl.

This year, the NFL is not hosting a Pro Bowl game, but will instead host numerous small games in hopes of improving fan viewership.

In total, 11 former Alabama players were selected to both the AFC and NFC rosters. With both the offense and defense represented, there aren’t too many surprises. However, the absence of one player, in particular, is the cause for much debate.

Jonathan Allen

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Quinnen Williams

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Landon Dickerson

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Jalen Hurts

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Henry

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Humphrey

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Pat Surtain II

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs

(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

C.J. Mosley

d Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Notably left off: Tua Tagovailoa

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire