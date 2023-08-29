All 11 2022 draft picks make Packers’ initial 2023 53-man roster

All 11 draft picks made by Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in 2022 will have an opportunity to create the second-year leap in Green Bay to open the 2023 season.

Linebacker Quay Walker, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, receiver Christian Watson, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, receiver Romeo Doubs, offensive lineman Zach Tom, outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, linebacker Tariq Carpenter, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker and receiver Samori Toure all made the initial 53-man roster for the Packers on Tuesday.

Not only did Rhyan (2022 third-round pick) improve and lock in a roster spot, but all seven Day 3 picks, including the four seventh-round picks, made the team once again. The Packers also kept Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2022 who was claimed by the Packers in October of last year.

Walker, Wyatt, Watson, Doubs and Tom will all but important starters. Their collective improvement in Year 2 might be one of the most important factors to the Packers’ success in 2023.

But the expected starters won’t be the only second-year contributors.

Enagbare is a favorite to be the top backup at edge rusher (especially as Rashan Gary works back to full strength) and will be a key special teamer for Rich Bisaccia.

Carpenter is transitioning to linebacker but will play many roles on special teams.

Ford was inactive in all 17 games last season but looks improved to start Year 2, and he’ll be penciled in as the backup behind TJ Slaton at nose tackle.

Walker enjoyed a terrific rise this summer and is now the favorite to be the top backup behind David Bakhtiari at left tackle and swing tackle for the offensive line.

Toure hung onto to a roster spot and might still go into Week 1 as one of Jordan Love’s top four receivers.

Of the 24 draft picks made by Gutekunst over the last two years, 22 made the 53-man roster. The only exceptions were 2023 seventh-round picks Lew Nichols and Grant DuBose, who both dealt with significant injury issues during training camp. The Packers also kept three undrafted free agents this year: Emanuel Wilson, Malik Heath and Brenton Cox Jr., who will add even more young talent to a roster transitioning away from the Aaron Rodgers era and into the Jordan Love era.

