10U Indiana Bulls-South win opening tourney

Apr. 12—The 10u Indiana Bulls-South baseball team played the first tournament of the 2024 season and came away with a championship. Pool play began on Saturday with the Bulls facing Bucks Baseball Club 10u. The two teams battled to a tie 14-14.

Bucks Baseball Club 10u got on the board in the top of the first inning, scoring five runs. The Bucks scored another five in the top of the third. In the bottom of the third, the Bulls answered with six runs. Gibson Miller singled, scoring one run. Lucas Werner singled, scoring one run. Blayne Rodgers hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored. Jamison Dare hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored. An error scored one run and Tucker Glidden singled to score a run.

The Bulls scored five runs with no hits in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of walks and errors.

Dustin Wessel opened the game on the mound for the Bulls, allowing five hits, four earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts. Lucas Werner went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Easton Gray and Dustin Wessel led the team with two walks each. Nolan McCamment, Lucas Werner, Tucker Glidden and Blayne Rodgers each stole multiple bases.

Werner drove in four runs on two hits (double and single) to lead the Bulls to a 10-7 win over Indy Clutch 10U in the second game. Werner walked in the top of the first to get the Bulls on the board. A Logan Voss single drove in a run in the second. Werner's RBI double made it 4-0 in the third. The Bulls scored six runs in the fourth. Emmitt Metz grounded out, scoring one run. McCamment singled to plate a run. Werner singled scoring two runs, and a steal of home scored two runs. Gray earned the win for the Bulls, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two. Wessel collected the save, and Dare appeared in relief for the Bulls.

Bracket play began Sunday with the Bulls taking down Patoka Lake Sluggers 10u 10-5.

In the top of the first, Miller singled and Werner homered to center field. In the second, Metz's ground out scored a run. Wessel earned the win, allowing no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out six. The Bulls had 12 hits in the game. Werner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Wessel, Miller and Rodgers each had two hits.

Miller drove in four runs on two hits to lead the Bulls past Smithville Scrappers Blue 10u in the championship game Sunday. Gibson hit a home run to left field in the third inning, scoring three runs, and singled in the first inning, scoring one.

In the first inning, Wessel lined out to score one run. Miller singled, scoring one run. An error scored one run. Dare drew a walk, scoring one run. Voss singled to drive in two runs and Metz drew a walk to score a run. A single by Werner and a ground out by Gray helped added to the lead in the second. Four more Bulls crossed the plate in the third inning to extend the lead to 14-2. McCamment grounded out, scoring one run and Gibson Miller homered to left field, scoring three runs. Glidden earned the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks. Voss and Miller each collected two hits. Metz led the Bulls with three walks.

The 10U Indiana Bulls-South consists of boys from Decatur, Shelby, Ripley and Union Counties. The team primarily competes in tournaments in Columbus, Seymour, Edinburgh, Batesville, and Indianapolis throughout the summer. The team would like to thank its sponsors: Napoleon Locker, The Napoleon State Bank, PD Farms, RBSK Partners PC., and Richard B. Pease/GUDE Corp.

Information provided

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com