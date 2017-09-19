With 10th career pick-six, Aqib Talib is No. 4 all-time

When Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib picked off a pass in one end zone and raced 103 yards to the other end zone on Sunday, he joined some very select company.

That pick-six was Talib’s 10th career interception return for a touchdown. Only four players in NFL history have returned 10 interceptions for touchdowns.

The NFL’s all-time leader in interception return touchdowns is Rod Woodson, with 12. Charles Woodson and Darren Sharper are tied for second, with 11. And now Talib is fourth, with 10.

Talib moved ahead of Hall of Famers Ken Houston, Deion Sanders and Aeneas Williams, all of whom have nine career interception return touchdowns. Those three are now tied for fifth in NFL history.

Whether Talib will have three more interception return touchdowns and break Rod Woodson’s record is tough to predict. Talib is 31 years old and probably has a few more years of productive football left in him, but a pick-six is such an unusual play that there’s really no way to say whether Talib could get three more this season or could play several more seasons and not get any more. But even if Talib never takes an interception to the house today, he’s in a great group of players.