106 NFL players placed on COVID-19 reserve Monday, bringing total to 505 this month

The 49ers placed punter Mitch Wishnowsky on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. This was significant because it was the team’s first player to go on the COVID-19 reserve list since July 28.

The 49ers have had only three players on the COVID-19 reserve list since training camp began.

They are alone.

The NFL saw 106 players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, which includes two late positive tests from Saturday and eight from Sunday. All 106 tested positive. They include 22 practice squad players and eight on injured reserve.

Markus Golden, Mike Evans, Josh Reynolds, Bud Dupree, Julio Jones, Matthew Judon, Ja'whaun Bentley, Chris Harris and Nasir Adderley were among the big names to go on the list.

That brings the total this month to 505, with 461 coming since Dec. 13, according to Howard Balzer of allcardinals.com.

