103-year-old beloved college basketball fan still on the job
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, chaplain for the Loyola University men's basketball team in Chicago, has been working primarily with student basketball players for nearly 30 years.
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, chaplain for the Loyola University men's basketball team in Chicago, has been working primarily with student basketball players for nearly 30 years.
Michigan and Michigan State basketball play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Here is game info, TV channel, live updates.
In a matchup of two Big East powerhouses, the sixth ranked UConn Huskies took down the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats, 60-51, on Saturday afternoon.
The Badgers failed to score in the final 3:35 Saturday at the Kohl Center and missed another opportunity to even their Big Ten record.
Kevin Love is on his way out of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, but the Warriors aren't rumored to be in the mix for the big man.
Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 [more]
Ben Simmons is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the Nets, shooting 56.6 percent from the field.
Steve Kerr had a refreshing perspective on the "frustrating" situation after the Warriors' trade for Gary Payton II.
World number three Jon Rahm fired a bogey-free six-under par 65 on Saturday to grab a three-shot lead at Riviera, where Tiger Woods thrilled fans with a four-under par 67.Homa, who started the day with a one-shot lead, kept the pressure on.
Trayce Jackson-Davis quickly caught and surpassed his coach on Indianas career scoring list Saturday. It took the senior more time to help the No. 14 Hoosiers surpass Illinois.
Team Jazz won the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, but that was not the focal point for social media.
Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game
After a seemingly-fake video of DK Metcalf jumping went viral, the Seattle Seahawks WR threw down some dunks in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Kentucky freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston come up big in the Wildcats’ 66-54 victory over No. 10-ranked Tennessee.
All the details for the season-opening Cup race.
It was no mystery which four teams would land on the No. 1 line, but the committee's order revealed who has the inside track to be the NCAA tournament's top overall seed.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener for the second consecutive year Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
The news that Manny Machado plans to opt out of his contract after the season again highlights how valuable the Bryce Harper contract has been for the Phillies. By Corey Seidman
Tennessee basketball was 4 of 14 at the free-throw line Saturday in its loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
Five days after a much more significant MVP trophy was awarded after the confetti fell in Glendale, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf earned a different prize. Metcalf was named MVP of the NBA’s celebrity all-star game. Apparently, that wasn’t impressive enough to get the NBA’s official website to not identify him as “DJ“. DJ a/k/a DK [more]
Some of the best champions in NASCAR history never rose the prestigious Daytona 500 trophy. Who's going to rise to the occasion at the greatest spectacle in racing this year?