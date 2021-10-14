Giants concerns, grading Zach Wilson going into the bye week | The Tailgate

In this week's episode of The Tailgate, sponsored by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by The Ringer's John Jastremski. The crew analyzes Zach Wilson's rookie season so far as the Jets head into their bye week. Ralph and JJ also weigh in on the Giants' injury issues as well as the defensive deficiencies that have plagued them so far this season. Michelle forces Ralph to say something nice about key figures in the New York football scene in Five Seconds of Flattery as well as a Comment Section where Michelle, Ralph and JJ answer questions about the Giants daunting schedule and Joe Judge's handling of the Kadarius Toney situation. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.