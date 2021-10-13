Mike Glennon feels confident in Giants system if he has to start Week 6 | Giants News Conference

Giants backup QB Mike Glennon was asked if he was ready to start in case Daniel Jones is ruled out for Week 6. Glennon responded that he's pretty comfortable and confident in OC Jason Garrett's system because there's a lot of overlap from other systems he's played in while in the NFL.

