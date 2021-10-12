Zach Wilson on comparisons to Josh Allen, relationship with Elijah Moore | Jets News Conference

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson explains what he wants to improve upon coming out of the bye week, how he feels about the recent comparisons to Josh Allen's rookie season, and his relationship with rookie WR Elijah Moore.

