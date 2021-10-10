Jets vs Falcons: Zach Wilson analyzes performance in loss, wants to improve slow start | Jets Post Game
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson says the team needs to get over the hurdle of coming out the gate slow to start their games. Wilson recognizes he has to make better throws and keep the offense on the field longer to start instead of trying to come from behind in the second half and will focus on how to improve that in the bye week.