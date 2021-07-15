The 101 greatest nicknames in pro football history

Football wouldn’t be the same without nicknames.

They add spice and flavor to the sophisticated strategies, big plays and inventive touchdown celebrations that already make the game great. They also provide a bit of added mythology to the athletes whose talents never cease to amaze us.

That got us wondering about where some of the greatest players in football history — such as Reggie White (Minister of Defense), Joe Montana (Joe Cool) and Deion Sanders (Prime Time) — rank in the pantheon of great sports nicknames.

With all that in mind, Touchdown Wire presents a completely subjective look at the 101 greatest nicknames in football history.

Also see:

• The 101 Greatest Nicknames in NBA History

101. Johnny Manziel - Johnny Football

Johnny Manziel

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnny Manziel's nickname is straightforward. The former Texas A&M star quarterback dazzled the college football world en route to the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Although the brash wunderkind only lasted two NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he won't be forgotten anytime soon.

100. Bob Hayes - Bullet

Bob Hayes

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the greatest players ever from the talent-rich Jacksonville area, Bob Hayes earned his nickname as a tribute to his blistering speed. Hayes won gold medals in the 100 meters and the 400-meter relay in the 1964 Olympics before embarking on a decade-long career with the Dallas Cowboys. A classic deep threat, he led the NFL in touchdown catches and yards per reception twice each.

99. Chase Young - Predator

Chase Young

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Chase Young earned his nickname in college with the Ohio State Buckeyes as a nod to his dreadlocks and his relentless pursuit of opposing quarterbacks. For those unfamiliar with the "Predator" film series, the antagonist is a ruthlessly intimidating, dreadlocked alien being. Young enjoyed an impressive rookie season with the Washington Football Team in 2020, recording 44 tackles, 7½ sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 games.

Story continues

98. Brett Favre - Gunslinger

Brett Favre

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Brett Favre is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history. He compiled 71,838 yards and 508 touchdown passes over the course of a brilliant 20-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. But it was his willingness to take risks by throwing into coverage that helped earn his nickname. To wit, his NFL record of 336 interceptions is probably even more secure than his legendary mark of 297 consecutive starts.

97. Bill Belichick - Hoodie

Bill Belichick

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Bill Belichick boasts unquestioned credentials: six Super Bowl titles, nine AFC championships, 17 division titles and nearly 300 regular-season victories. He also has a signature fashion statement for games in the bitter winters of New England: the hooded sweatshirt. Although Belichick's hoodie might not carry the same gravitas as Tom Landry's famed fedora, it's difficult to argue with the results.

96. "Ickey" Woods

Ickey Woods

(AP Photo)

Best known for his Ickey Shuffle touchdown celebration, Elbert "Ickey" Woods rumbled into the hearts of fans and helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII as a rookie in the 1988 season. He acquired his nickname as a child, a product of his brother's inability to pronounce his given name. Woods registered 1,066 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament felled his career the following season. He would only record another 459 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in the NFL.

95. Eric Bieniemy - Sleeping with Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Now the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy was a standout running back at the University of Colorado who went on to a nine-year playing career with the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles. His nickname was bestowed by ESPN's Chris Berman in a nod to the 1991 film "Sleeping with the Enemy." Stay tuned for more Bermanisms later in our list.

94. Air Coryell and Air McNair

Don Coryell, Steve McNair

(Left: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports. Right: Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports)

We've got co-nicknames here with legendary coach Don Coryell and former NFL MVP Steve McNair. Coryell was a brilliant offensive innovator whose San Diego Chargers stretched opposing defenses with quarterback Dan Fouts, tight end Kellen Winslow and wideouts Charlie Joiner, John Jefferson and Wes Chandler. The Chargers led the league in yards five times under Coryell. McNair inherited the nickname from his older brother, Fred, who was the original Air McNair at quarterback at Alcorn State years before Steve emerged as a star for the Braves. Steve threw for more than 5,000 yards as a college senior en route to being the No. 3 overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft. He went on to throw for 31,304 yards and 174 touchdowns during a 13-year pro career with the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

93. Darren McFadden - Run DMC

Darren McFadden

(Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A college star at Arkansas who went on to enjoy a decade-long NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, Darren McFadden was dubbed Run DMC in homage to the legendary 1980s hip-hop trio. McFadden rushed for 4,590 yards and 41 touchdowns in three seasons with the Razorbacks, finishing second in Heisman Trophy balloting twice. He then registered 7,535 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns as a professional.

92. Howard "Hopalong" Cassady

Howard "Hopalong" Cassady

(AP Photo/Harold Valentine)

Howard "Hopalong" Cassady received his nickname as a high school standout from a Columbus Dispatch sportswriter who described him hopping over defenders at the goal line. The moniker also played off the celebrity of the fictional movie cowboy Hopalong Cassidy. Cassady the football player went on to star at Ohio State, winning the 1955 Heisman Trophy. The No. 3 overall pick in the 1956 NFL draft, Cassady played eight pro seasons with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

91. Slingin' Sammy Baugh

Sammy Baugh

(Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports)

Slingin' Sammy Baugh was the first prolific passer in NFL history, a forerunner of the future quarterback prototype at a time when the ground game was the preferred method of offense. He actually earned the nickname from a Texas sportswriter as a student-athlete at Texas Christian, where he was a two-time All-America quarterback. He went on to play 16 NFL seasons with Washington, and he was the league's career leader in passing yards when he retired after the 1952 season.

90. B.J. Raji - The Freezer

B.J. Raji

(Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

Former Green Bay Packers nose tackle B.J. Raji gave himself the nickname "The Freezer" in a nod to William "The Refrigerator" Perry, the famed Chicago Bears defensive lineman who occasionally was called upon to run the ball in goal-line situations. Both Raji and Perry were listed at 6-foot-2 and around 335 pounds, although both likely tipped the scales at a much heftier number. Raji would emulate Perry further when he scored on a 1-yard plunge against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011.

89. Iron Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Mike Ditka acquired the "Iron Mike" nickname from the fact that he grew up in the steel town of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. It also could be said that the Hall of Fame tight end ruled his Chicago Bears teams, including the Super Bowl XX champions, with an iron fist. One of the greatest players to hail from the Pittsburgh area, Ditka went to five Pro Bowls as a player and compiled a 121-95 record in 14 seasons as coach of the Bears and New Orleans Saints.

88. Michael Irvin - The Playmaker

Michael Irvin

(USA TODAY Sports photo)

Michael Irvin's nickname doesn't require much explanation. The former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver taxed opposing defenses and made his impact felt every time he stepped on the field. Irvin embraced the moniker by signing his autograph as "Michael Playmaker Irvin, 88," and he boasted a vanity license plate that read "PLYMKR." One of the greatest players ever developed in talent-rich Miami, Irvin racked up 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns during his NFL career.

87. Dave Casper - The Ghost

Dave Casper

(Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports)

Hall of Fame tight end Dave Casper was dubbed "The Ghost" due to his sharing a name with the cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost, but his football ability was no joke. He's perhaps best known for the "Ghost to the Post" play, a key 42-yard reception late in regulation that helped the Oakland Raiders beat the Baltimore Colts in a 1977 double-overtime playoff game. Casper recorded 378 receptions for 5,216 yards and 52 touchdowns in an 11-year pro career with the Raiders, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings.

86. Bill Parcells - Tuna

Bill Parcells

(USA Today Sports photo)

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells supposedly garnered his fishy nickname back while he was serving as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He is said to have responded to practical jokers by saying, "Who do you think I am? Tommy the Tuna?" Presumably, Parcells was referring to Charlie the Tuna of StarKist fame. Regardless, the nickname stuck. Parcells guided the Giants to two Super Bowl championships as head coach and also served in that same capacity for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

85. Stephen Baker - Touchdown Maker

Stephen Baker

(AP Photo/Bill Waugh)

Although Stephen Baker gave himself the nickname "Touchdown Maker," he made sure he lived up to it by scoring the Giants' first touchdown in Super Bowl XXV. He has said he came up with the moniker while playing streetball as a child, and it found its way into the newspaper after he scored four touchdowns in a game in junior college. Baker scored 21 touchdowns over the course of his six-year NFL career, plus two more in the postseason.

84. Billy "White Shoes" Johnson

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy "White Shoes" Johnson earned his nickname long before becoming a standout punt and kick returner with the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons. Back when he was a player at Chichester High in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, he had his cleats dyed white — at a time when most players wore black shoes. Fortunately, Johnson had the skill to back up the flash. Over the course of a 14-year NFL career, he scored six times on punt returns and twice on kickoff returns — plus 25 touchdown catches and two TD runs.

83. Tyreek Hill - Cheetah

Tyreek Hill

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is arguably the fastest man in the NFL, and he seems ready to accept all challenges to that throne. So it should come as no surprise that he's nicknamed after the world's fastest land animal. Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds at his pro day prior to the 2016 NFL draft, and that speed has given opposing defensive backs fits for the past five seasons.

82. Henry Hynoski - Hynocerous

Henry Hynoski

(Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports)

We aren't sure who gave Henry Hynoski his nickname, but we are certain that "Hynocerous" is a brilliant handle. Although Hynoski didn't get his hands on the football often during his four seasons with the New York Giants, he became a fan favorite. He was the subject of a clue on the game show "Jeopardy!" in 2013. Bonus points to Hynoski for performing a Hynocerous celebration after scoring the only touchdown of his NFL career.

81. Anthony "Booger" McFarland

Anthony "Booger" McFarland

(AP Photo/Peter Cosgrove)

Anthony McFarland hasn't answered to his birth name in a long time. That's because the ESPN analyst and former NFL defensive tackle was dubbed Booger at age 2 by his mother because of feisty behavior. McFarland was an All-America performer in college for the LSU Tigers and recorded 22½ sacks, six fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles in a nine-year pro career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts that included a Super Bowl Bowl XXXVII ring with the Bucs.

80. Wayne Chrebet - Green Lantern

Wayne Chrebet

(Getty Images)

Wayne Chrebet acquired his nickname in response to a slight from former New York Jets teammate Keyshawn Johnson. After being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson referred to himself as a star and Chrebet as a flashlight. But after Chrebet caught the winning touchdown in the Jets' 21-17 win over the Bucs in Week 4 of the 2000 season, fans dubbed him Green Lantern after the DC Comics superhero.

79. Matt Ryan - Matty Ice

Matt Ryan

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan earned his nickname for his cool demeanor while in high school in Philadelphia, where he ranks among the top players ever produced. The fact that it rhymes with "Natty Ice," a favorite of thrifty beer drinkers everywhere, is a bonus. Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, is a four-time Pro Bowler who already ranks in the league's top 10 in career passing yards.

78. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams

Cadillac Williams

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

As a high schooler, Carnell Williams was tagged with his vehicular nickname by a sportscaster in Birmingham, Alabama. Although he initially fancied himself as a Ferrari, the moniker grew on him over time as it followed him to the Auburn Tigers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Williams rushed for 3,831 yards and 45 touchdowns as a collegian, becoming the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. He then recorded 5,040 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns in a seven-year pro career.

77. Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein

Greg Zuerlein

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

It never hurts when a nickname rhymes. Such is the case with "Greg the Leg" Zuerlein, who boasts one of the strongest kicking legs in the NFL. He kicked 36 field goals of 50-plus yards in the first nine years of his pro career, including a career long of 61. Entering the 2021 season, Zuerlein has converted on 82.2% of his field-goal attempts.

76. Lou "The Toe" Groza

Lou Groza

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Before Greg the Leg, there was Lou "The Toe" Groza, a standout lineman for the Cleveland Browns who also served as the team's placekicker. Groza earned nine Pro Bowl invitations and four first-team All-Pro selections for his work on the offensive line, but it was his kicking that summoned a nickname. Groza played 21 seasons for the Browns, the last seven exclusively as a kicker. He scored 1,608 career points and booted the winning field goal in the final seconds of the 1950 NFL Championship Game.

75. Mean Joe Greene

Mean Joe Greene

(AP Photo)

There's nothing fancy about Joe Greene's nickname. It's simply a classic. The moniker came from the student section when Greene was a collegiate standout at North Texas. As Greene once explained to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, "That started my sophomore year when we had a student section that started the 'Mean Greene' thing," he said. "The section would say, 'Mean Green, you look so good to me,' and it caught on." Greene, one of the greatest players ever developed in football-crazy Texas, went on to win four Super Bowls during a Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

74. Rich "Tombstone" Jackson

Rich Jackson

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

Rich Jackson terrorized opposing quarterbacks for seven seasons as a professional, primarily as a defensive end for the Denver Broncos. His fatal nickname apparently was coined at high school in New Orleans, where the football field bordered a cemetery. Jackson, one of the first defenders to utilize the now-banned head slap against opponents, was named All-AFL three consecutive seasons before injuries truncated his career. He even was an NAIA national champion in the shot put for Southern University.

73. Andy Dalton - Red Rifle

Andy Dalton

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

It's not terribly exotic for a redheaded quarterback to be dubbed the Red Rifle. But it does tend to generate a bit of a chuckle when that quarterback is Andy Dalton, someone known much more as a game manager than a gunslinger. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton played last season with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Chicago Bears in March 2021. Perhaps the Bears were trying to bestow Dalton with a new nickname, QB1, with a viral tweet shortly after the signing. The next month, the Bears selected Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the NFL draft. Draw your own conclusion.

72. Ryan Fitzpatrick - Amish Rifle

Ryan Fitzpatrick

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Here's an entirely different kind of rifle. Ryan Fitzpatrick humorously dubbed himself the Amish Rifle in a nod to his ample beard while a member of the Buffalo Bills a decade ago. A football nomad who has toiled for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins, Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team in March 2021. We would be remiss not to mention his secondary nickname, FitzMagic, bestowed when he eclipsed 400 passing yards in three consecutive games to start the 2018 season.

71. BenJarvus Green-Ellis - The Law Firm

BenJarvus Green-Ellis

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Former New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis earned his nickname because his actual name sounds like, well, like the name of a high-powered legal group. Popularized by ESPN broadcasters Chris Berman and Trey Wingo, the moniker stuck. Green-Ellis rushed for 3,914 yards and 42 touchdowns during his pro career.

70. Rayfield Wright - Big Cat

Rayfield Wright

(Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports)

Converted from tight end to tackle, Rayfield Wright was far more nimble than contemporary offensive linemen. His nickname also could be considered a nod to his college team, the Fort Valley State Wildcats. The stalwart Wright earned six consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1971-76 with the Dallas Cowboys. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

69. Doug Martin - Muscle Hamster

Doug Martin

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Doug Martin gained his nickname from a college teammate at Boise State in reference to the running back's buff, but diminutive, physique. Despite his distaste for the handle, it stuck with him through his seven-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. Martin, who earned Pro Bowl invitations in 2012 and 2015, rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns as a pro.

68. Thomas "Pepper" Johnson

Pepper Johnson

(USA TODAY Sports photo)

Thomas "Pepper" Johnson earned his spicy nickname as a baby from an aunt who once watched him put pepper on his cereal. The linebacker became a key component of two Super Bowl championship teams with the New York Giants. He later served as an assistant coach for the Patriots, Bills and Jets. Johnson, one of the best high school football products from the state of Michigan, recently was named head coach of the powerhouse prep program at IMG Academy.

67. Terrance Knighton - Pot Roast

Terrance Knighton

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Terrance Knighton earned the nickname Pot Roast when a teammate heard him emphatically order one during a team flight with the Jacksonville Jaguars. "So it stuck to me," Knighton said at Super Bowl XLVIII media day. "It was either that or Shrimp Alfredo." At 6-foot-3 and 355 pounds, there's nothing shrimpy about Knighton. He registered 206 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during a seven-year NFL career with Jacksonville, Denver and Washington.

66. Richard Sherman - Optimus Prime

Richard Sherman

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Richard Sherman acquired his transformative nickname when he changed his Twitter handle to Optimus Prime in preparation for a matchup against Calvin "Megatron" Johnson in 2012. For the uninitiated, Optimus Prime is Megatron's rival in the "Transformers" franchise. The move even earned Sherman a phone call from actor Peter Cullen, the movie voice of Optimus Prime. If you're wondering, Johnson was limited to three catches for 46 yards in the game. Sherman has registered 36 interceptions in his first 10 pro seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

65. Damon "Snacks" Harrison

Damon "Snacks" Harrison

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Damon Harrison earned his culinary moniker based on the suboptimal diet he maintained early in his career when he was with the New York Giants. He has recorded more than 400 career tackles in a nine-year pro career with the Jets, Giants, Lions, Packers and Seahawks. Headed into the 2021 NFL season, Harrison is an unrestricted free agent.

64. O.A. "Bum" Phillips

Bum Phillips

(Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Oail Andrew Phillips Jr. got his nickname as a child after an incident where he was stung by bumblebees — or "bummel bees" as they were called by his family in Orange, Texas. He was dubbed Bummel, which later was shortened to Bum, according to his son, former NFL head coach Wade Phillips. Bum was a fine head coach in his own right, guiding the Luv Ya Blue-era Houston Oilers to consecutive AFC Championship Games in the 1978 and 1979 seasons.

63. Willie Lanier - Contact

Willie Lanier Chiefs

(Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports)

Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier was dubbed Contact by Kansas City Chiefs teammate Jerry Mays for his habit of leading with his head and hitting opponents between the numbers. These days, Lanier advises against the move because of the risk of head injury. One of the greatest players ever to hail from the state of Virginia, Lanier recorded 27 interceptions in an 11-year pro career. He was named to either the AFL All-Star Game or the Pro Bowl for eight consecutive seasons from 1968-75.

62. Rod Smart - He Hate Me

Rod 'He Hate Me' Smart

(Todd Warshaw /Getty Images)

The original XFL allowed players to wear nicknames on the back of their jerseys, and none was better than Rod Smart's "He Hate Me." After catching the eyes of NFL scouts with the XFL's Las Vegas Outlaws, the running back signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001. He then spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

61. Andre "Bad Moon" Rison

Andre Rison

(James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports)

Andre "Bad Moon" Rison got his nickname from ESPN commentator Chris Berman in an homage to the Creedence Clearwater Revival song "Bad Moon Rising." One of the greatest football products from the state of Michigan, he went on to star for the Michigan State Spartans. Drafted No. 22 overall by the Indianapolis Colts, Rison went on to play 12 NFL seasons with the Colts, Falcons, Browns, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs and Raiders. He compiled 743 career receptions for 10,205 yards with 84 touchdowns.

60. Chuck Bednarik - Concrete Charlie

Chuck Bednarik

(AP Photo)

Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik might as well have earned the nickname Concrete Charlie for his durability and ferocious hits. He played both offense and defense full time — the last NFL player to do so — yet missed only three games over his 14-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also is remembered for flattening Giants running back Frank Gifford in what became a legendary photograph. But the No. 1 overall pick in the 1949 NFL draft out of the University of Pennsylvania actually got his nickname because he sold concrete as an offseason job.

59. O.J. Simpson - The Juice

O.J. Simpson 49ers

(AP Photo)

Long before Orenthal James Simpson became known for infamous reasons, he was perceived as a squeaky clean commercial superstar. If it isn't obvious, the nickname "Juice" plays off the initials O.J. He won the 1968 Heisman Trophy for the USC Trojans and enjoyed an 11-year Hall of Fame pro career with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers. The perception of Simpson changed with his connection to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted in a controversial criminal verdict but was held liable for the deaths in a subsequent $33.5 million civil decision.

58. Curtis Martin - My Favorite Martin

Curtis Martin

(Getty Images)

Curtis Martin is another player tagged by ESPN commentator Chris Berman, this nickname in a nod to the 1960s sitcom "My Favorite Martian." A standout at the University of Pittsburgh, Martin went on to a brilliant 11-year career with the New England Patriots and New York Jets. He rushed for 14,101 yards and 90 touchdowns and added 484 receptions for 3,329 yards and 10 touchdowns as a pro. Martin was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

57. Paul Hornung - The Golden Boy

Paul Hornung

(Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Paul Hornung earned his nickname for his blond hair and the golden dome on the campus of his college team, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 1956 Heisman Trophy winner went on to a nine-year career as a running back, amassing 3,711 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns with the Green Bay Packers. Hornung was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

56. Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson

Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson was known for his aggressive play on the field and flamboyance off the field. A native Texan, he received his Californian nickname from teammate Robert Newhouse after showing up to practice in a limo and wearing a fur coat. Henderson played in three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, winning one. ... Honorable mention goes to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, who earned the nickname for a more straightforward reason — he's a native of Hollywood, Florida.

55. Terrell Suggs - T-Sizzle

Terrell Suggs

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

Terrell Suggs earned his nickname while playing college football at Arizona State. It seems his cousin D'Marr Suggs, a basketball player at Idaho State at the time, had been dubbed "D-Sizzle." That moniker was then spun to "T-Sizzle" for Terrell. Suggs, who recorded 24 sacks for the Sun Devils in 2002, went on to play 17 NFL seasons — 16 with the Baltimore Ravens and one split between the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs. The gifted edge defender, one of the top players ever produced in the state of Arizona, racked up 139 career sacks and was a member of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

54. Karl Mecklenburg - Albino Rhino

Karl Mecklenburg

(USA TODAY Sports photo)

The origins of former Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg's nickname are a bit unclear, although it apparently dates at least to his college days at the University of Minnesota. In 12 seasons with the Broncos, he registered 1,145 tackles and 79 sacks. He was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2001.

53. Jim "Crash" Jensen

Jim "Crash" Jensen

(USA TODAY Sports photo)

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jim Jensen as a quarterback out of the erstwhile program at Boston University in 1981. But with Dan Marino on the way two years later, Jensen wound up playing wide receiver for much of his career, compiling 229 receptions in 12 seasons with the Dolphins. It was on special teams, however, that he earned his percussive nickname for his frequent collisions.

52. Robert Brazile - Dr. Doom

Robert Brazile

(AP Photo)

Robert Brazile received his villainous nickname at a college all-star event from fellow linebacker Richard Wood, with an endorsement from famed sports commentator Howard Cosell. Wood apparently got the name from a newspaper cartoon and believed it fit Brazile, who was representing Jackson State. The Houston Oilers drafted Brazile with the No. 6 overall pick a few months later, and he became one of the top players in Oilers/Titans franchise history over a decade-long career. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, Brazile racked up 1,281 career tackles and seven consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1976-82.

51. Qadry Ismail - The Missile

Qadry Ismail

(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Qadry Ismail's weaponized nickname fits him nicely. Not only does the word missile sound similar to the name Ismail, but the moniker complements older brother Raghib "Rocket" Ismail. Qadry, a college standout at Syracuse, was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in 1993 and enjoyed a 10-year NFL career as a wide receiver with the Vikings, Dolphins, Saints, Raiders and Colts. He recorded 353 receptions for 5,137 yards and 33 touchdowns as a pro.

50. Raghib Ismail - The Rocket

Raghib" Rocket" Ismail

(Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Before the Missile, there was the Rocket. Raghib Ismail earned his aeronautical nickname while running track in high school when a coach noted the way he exploded out of the starting blocks. Ismail became a star at Notre Dame, finishing second in Heisman Trophy balloting as a junior in 1990. He accepted a lucrative offer from the CFL's Toronto Argonauts out of college and played two seasons north of the border before joining the Los Angeles Raiders, who had drafted him in the fourth round in 1991. Ismail played nine NFL seasons as a wideout with the Raiders, Panthers and Cowboys, registering 363 receptions for 5,295 yards and 28 touchdown catches.

49. Fred "The Hammer" Williamson

Fred Williamson

(Michael Ochs archives/Getty Images)

Hard-hitting defensive back Fred Williamson was dubbed "The Hammer" as a rookie at training camp with the San Francisco 49ers in 1960 when head coach Red Hickey asked him to "stop hammering" the receivers. Williamson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to that season but moved to the fledgling AFL in 1961. He would then play seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, earning three AFL All-Star Game selections along the way. Following his playing days, Williamson embarked on a long, successful acting career, including a starring role in the 1972 film "Hammer."

48. Daryl "Moose" Johnston

Daryl Johnston

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Longtime Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston got his animalistic nickname as a rookie in 1989. Apparently, backup quarterback Babe Laufenberg noted that Johnston, at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds, dwarfed the rest of the team's running backs. Johnston won three Super Bowls and was selected to two Pro Bowls during an 11-year career with the Cowboys. One of the greatest players to come out of the Buffalo area, Johnston has worked as a television analyst for many years since retiring as a player in 2000.

47. Ron Rivera - Riverboat Ron

Ron Rivera

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera became known as "Riverboat Ron" as a nod to riverboat gamblers because of his willingness to take risks. He wasn't always like that, though. His willingness to gamble is fueled in part by a conservative decision that backfired in 2013 when he was coaching the Carolina Panthers. Prior to his coaching career, Rivera played linebacker for the Chicago Bears for nine seasons, including the 1985 Super Bowl season.

46. Roger Staubach - Captain Comeback

Roger Staubach

(AP Photo)

Roger Staubach earned the rank of Captain Comeback by virtue of his penchant for snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Including the postseason, the legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback led 23 game-winning drives and 15 fourth-quarter comebacks. Staubach, who guided the Cowboys to their first two Super Bowl victories, passed for 22,700 yards and 153 touchdowns in 11 seasons with Dallas. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 on the first ballot.

45. Kenny Easley - The Enforcer

Kenny Easley

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Kenny Easley received his intimidating nickname while delivering crushing hits as a member of the Seattle Seahawks secondary in the 1980s. He also recorded 32 interceptions in seven NFL seasons, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. Easley was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

44. John Riggins - Diesel

John Riggins

(Getty Images)

Years before basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal took the "Diesel" nickname to the hardwood, John Riggins was dubbed with the moniker for his bruising running style on the football field. No play was more emblematic of Riggins' career than his 43-yard touchdown romp in Super Bowl XVII, in which he dragged hapless defender Don McNeal for several yards before bursting into the open down the sideline for the go-ahead score. In 14 NFL seasons with the New York Jets and Washington, Riggins rushed for 11,352 yards and 104 touchdowns.

43. Shawne Merriman - Lights Out

Shawne Merriman

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

As legend has it, Shawne Merriman received his nickname after knocking our four opposing players in a high school game. One of the greatest players to hail from the state of Maryland, he emerged as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2005 with the San Diego Chargers. Merriman began his pro career furiously, compiling 163 tackles and 39½ sacks in his first three seasons. He was then beset by injuries which limited him to 33 games over his final five NFL seasons with the Chargers and Buffalo Bills. Merriman finished his career with 224 tackles and 45½ sacks.

42. Dante Hall - The Human Joystick

Dante Hall

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs special teams ace Dante Hall became known as the Human Joystick for his rare elusiveness on kick and punt returns. One of the great return men in NFL history, Hall scored six touchdowns on kickoff returns and six more touchdowns on punt returns during a nine-year career with the Chiefs and St. Louis Rams. He also made an impact as a wide receiver, reeling in 162 catches for 1,747 yards and nine touchdowns as a pro.

41. Marion Barber III - Marion the Barbarian

Marion Barber III

(Matthew Emmons- USA TODAY Sports)

Marion Barber III's nickname works two ways beautifully. Not only does it contain a rhyme and play off his last name, it perfectly described his physical running style. One of the top football players ever produced in Minnesota, Barber would rush for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns in a seven-year career with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

40. Gale Sayers - The Kansas Comet

Gale Sayers

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Gale Sayers became known as the Kansas Comet while earning All-America accolades at the University of Kansas in the 1960s. Any doubts about whether his speed would translate to the next level were erased when he scored 20 touchdowns, including six in one game, as a rookie with the Chicago Bears. Sayers was named first-team All-Pro in each of his first five NFL seasons, leading the league in rushing yards twice during that span. Unfortunately, his playing career was cut short by a severe knee injury suffered in 1970. Nevertheless, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

39. Daryle Lamonica - The Mad Bomber

Daryle Lamonica

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps no nickname embodied the freewheeling aerial display of the old American Football League than "The Mad Bomber." Daryle Lamonica began his career with the Buffalo Bills, but he became a star with the Oakland Raiders. Lamonica guided the Raiders to Super Bowl II in his first season with the team and racked up more than 3,000 passing yards in three consecutive seasons — gaudy numbers for that era. He was named All-AFL twice and compiled a 66-16-6 record as a starter in 12 pro seasons.

38. Steve "Mongo" McMichael

Steve McMichael

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Steve McMichael was dubbed "Mongo" by Chicago Bears teammate Dan Hampton in homage to the fearsome, oafish character of the same name from the 1974 comedy movie "Blazing Saddles." Presumably, McMichael never punched out a horse, as his film namesake once did. But he did go on to a pro wrestling career after returning from the NFL. McMichael recorded 95 sacks, 17 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles in 15 pro seasons with the Bears, Patriots and Packers.

37. Lester "The Molester" Hayes

Lester Hayes

(Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Raiders cornerback Lester Hayes earned his somewhat obscene nickname by tormenting opposing wide receivers in bump-and-run coverage. Hayes also was adept in creating turnovers. He recorded 39 interceptions over his decade-long career, including an NFL-best 13 in 1980. Of course, Hayes was well known for his use of the industrial adhesive Stickum, a product that was later banned by the NFL. He was named to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1980-84.

36. Jerome Bettis - The Bus

Jerome Bettis Super Bowl XL

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis adopted the nickname "The Bus" during his college days with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, thanks to the school newspaper. "They wrote an article saying something about how I looked like a bus or something like that and I was taking guys for a ride, and it just kind of stuck," Bettis once told the Beaver County Times. "So the student body would chant, 'Nobody stops the bus.'" Indeed, Bettis rumbled for 1,912 yards and 27 touchdowns in three collegiate seasons. He was even more impressive as a pro, rushing for 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns in 13 seasons with the Steelers and Rams. Bettis famously capped his career with a Super Bowl victory in his hometown of Detroit in February 2006. A six-time Pro Bowler, Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

35. Christian Okoye - The Nigerian Nightmare

Christian Okoye

(MPS-USA TODAY Sports)

At 6-foot-1 and 253 pounds, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye must have seemed like a runaway train to would-be tacklers. Combined with his nationality, his brute strength inspired teammate Irv Eatman to create a brilliant nickname. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, Okoye didn't begin playing football until he attended college at Azusa Pacific. He showed enough promise at the NAIA school to be drafted in the second round by the Chiefs in 1987. Okoye rushed for 4,897 yards and 40 touchdowns in six NFL seasons. He led the NFL with 1,480 rushing yards in 1989.

34. Earl Campbell - Tyler Rose

Earl Campbell

(AP Photo/Lou Witt)

Earl Campbell's nickname originates in the fact that his hometown of Tyler, Texas, boasts a long history as a leader in the commercial production of roses. However, the handle belied the bruising running style for which Campbell was famous. One of the greatest players ever produced in the Lone Star State, Campbell won the 1977 Heisman Trophy with the Texas Longhorns. Drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Oilers in 1978, he led the NFL in rushing in each of his first three seasons. Over the course of his eight-year prop career with the Oilers and New Orleans Saints, Campbell rushed for 9,407 yards and 74 touchdowns. In 1991, he was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

33. Charles "Peanut" Tillman

Charles Tillman

(Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Longtime Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman was dubbed "Peanut" as a baby by an aunt who thought he resembled one. NFL opponents found him less adorable, evidenced by his 38 interceptions and eight pick-sixes over his 13-year career with the Bears and Carolina Panthers. Interestingly, Tillman went on to a career as an FBI agent after retiring from the NFL.

32. Jack Tatum - Assassin

Jack Tatum

(Malcolm Emmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Jack Tatum became known for applying vicious hits on opposing wide receivers during a decade-long NFL career. Not surprisingly, those devastating hits would earn him a notorious nickname. Tatum, who played nine seasons with the Oakland Raiders and one with the Houston Oilers, embraced the moniker — even writing a book entitled "They Call Me Assassin." Tatum recorded 37 career interceptions. But he also infamously paralyzed New England Patriots wideout Darryl Stingley with a hit in a 1978 preseason game, an incident that stained Tatum's legacy.

31. George "Papa Bear" Halas

George Halas

(Getty Images)

George Stanley Halas stands as one of the forefathers of the NFL and the godfather of the Chicago Bears franchise. He was involved in the league from its beginnings in 1920 until his death in 1983. In addition to founding the Bears, Halas also played, coached and served as an executive for the team. He ranks second only to Don Shula in NFL history with 318 regular-season victories. To this day, the Bears wear the initials GSW on the left arm of their uniform jersey in honor of Halas.

30. Ted Hendricks - The Mad Stork

Ted Hendricks

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

Hall of Fame linebacker Ted Hendricks acquired his avian nickname while playing at the University of Miami. It seems that a teammate who was nicknamed "Mad Dog" decided to give the other 10 defensive starters nicknames that began with the word "mad" as well. Hendricks was dubbed the "Mad Stork" for his skinny legs. Apparently, those legs were no impediment to pro success, as he went on to enjoy a 15-year career with the Colts, Packers and Raiders. Hendricks was invited to the Pro Bowl eight times and received four first-team All-Pro selections.

29. Jevon "The Freak" Kearse

Jevon Kearse

(The Tennessean / USA TODAY Network)

A lot of players are described as freakish these days based on their extraordinary skills, but Jevon Kearse was the first football player widely known by this nickname. Kearse got the tag, a nod to his rare combination of size, strength and speed, while playing in college for the Florida Gators. After terrorizing SEC quarterbacks for three seasons, he made an immediate impact with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 16 overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft. Kearse totaled 36 sacks in his first three NFL seasons, earning a Pro Bowl selection each year. Unfortunately, a broken foot in 2002 slowed his production, but he remained in the NFL through 2009. Kearse registered 74 sacks and 28 forced fumbles in an 11-year pro career with the Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.

28. Ken "The Snake" Stabler and Jake "The Snake" Plummer

Ken Stabler, Jake Plummer

(Left: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. Right: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports)

Two quarterbacks, Ken Stabler and Jake Plummer, will have to share our entry for this reptilian moniker. Stabler was dubbed "The Snake" by his junior high football coach in reaction to his elusive, zig-zagging running style. Plummer received the nickname as a nod to professional wrestler Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who had adopted the nickname as a tribute to Stabler. Stabler earned four Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders before winding down his 15-year NFL career with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints. Plummer threw for 29,253 yards 161 touchdowns in a decade-long career with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

27. Calvin Johnson - Megatron

Calvin Johnson

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft, Calvin Johnson checked into his first Detroit Lions training camp measuring 6-foot-5 and 239 pounds with 4.39 speed in the 40-yard dash and a 42½-inch vertical jump. Fellow Lions wide receiver Roy Williams knew the rookie was special and deserved a grandiose nickname, so he dubbed Johnson as Megatron from "The Transformers" series. Johnson lived up to the name, becoming one of the great wideouts in pro football history. He registered 731 career receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in nine seasons with Detroit. The six-time Pro Bowler set the NFL single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards in 2012.

26. Skip Thomas - Dr. Death

Skip Thomas

(AP Photo)

Skip Thomas earned a reputation as a punishing hitter during his time as a cornerback with the Oakland Raiders. But it actually was his physical appearance that inspired teammate Bob Brown to nickname him Dr. Death. It seems that Brown believed Thomas looked like the DC Comics character of the same name, according to former Raiders coach John Madden's 1985 book, "Hey, Wait a Minute (I Wrote a Book!)" Thomas recorded 17 interceptions during his six-year NFL career and was a member of the 1976 Raiders team that won Super Bowl XI.

25. Dick "Night Train" Lane

Dick "Night Train" Lane

(AP Photo/Preston Stroup)

Dick "Night Train" Lane set an NFL record with 14 interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams in 1952, a mark that still stands today. But his speed isn't what inspired his nickname. Instead, it came from the popular song of the same name by jazz musician Jimmy Forrest. Apparently, teammate Tom Fears would play the "Night Train" record at training camp, and the song often would lure in Lane for a listen. As Lane once recalled, Fears' roommate, a player named Ben Sheets, applied the nickname by saying, "Here comes Night Train." It stuck for the remainder of his 14-year pro career with the Rams, Chicago Cardinals and Detroit Lions. Lane ranks fourth in NFL history with 68 interceptions.

24. Darrelle Revis - Revis Island

Darrelle Revis

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Darrelle Revis earned his geographic nickname for his ability to lock down opposing receivers when left "on an island" in one-on-one coverage. Revis even trademarked the term in 2015. One of the top players ever produced in talent-rich Western Pennsylvania, he went on to become one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. In 11 NFL seasons with the Jets, Buccaneers, Patriots and Chiefs, he recorded 446 tackles, 29 interceptions and three pick-sixes. He will be eligible for membership in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

23. Red Grange - The Galloping Ghost

Red Grange

(AP Photo)

Red Grange was one of the first true football superstars, a player who single-handedly could deliver huge crowds. The Chicago Bears convinced the University of Illinois standout to turn professional at a time when college football was much more popular than the pro game. It's said that Grange acquired his nickname because of his "ghostlike speed and elusiveness." He scored 33 touchdowns in three college seasons for the Fighting Illini. Grange would play nine pro seasons — seven with the Bears and two with the erstwhile New York Yankees football club. He was part of the inaugural class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

22. Eugene "Mercury" Morris

Mercury Morris

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Eugene "Mercury" Morris was nicknamed after the Roman god of travelers because of his fleetness of foot. After racking up 3,388 rushing yards in three collegiate seasons at West Texas State, Morris was selected in the third round of the 1969 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. Morris would earn three consecutive Pro Bowl selections as the Dolphins reached the Super Bowl three consecutive times from 1971-73. When the Dolphins enjoyed a perfect season in 1972, Morris rushed for 1,000 yards and led the NFL with 14 touchdown runs.

21. Deion Sanders - Prime Time

Deion Sanders

(Jon Ferrey / Getty Images)

One of the greatest cover corners in NFL history, Deion Sanders actually received his nickname for exploits on the basketball court. The moniker came from a teammate at North Fort Myers High in southwest Florida after Sanders had scored 30 points in a game. The nickname served him well as he became a multisport standout in college at Florida State and went on to stardom in the NFL and Major League Baseball. In 14 NFL seasons with Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore, Sanders excelled on special teams and even played some wide receiver on offense in addition to his usual defensive duties. He was picked for the Pro Bowl eight times and names first-time All-Pro six times.

20. Craig "Ironhead" Heyward

Craig "Ironhead" Heyward

(USA TODAY Sports)

Not only did longtime NFL running back Craig Heyward have a terrific nickname, but there also was an awesome backstory behind it. One of Heyward's sons, current Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, relayed the story in a 2016 article. It seems young Craig got into a scuffle, and an antagonist broke a pool cue over his head. Unfazed, he didn't flinch, which led Craig's mother to dub him Ironhead. After rushing for 3,086 yards in three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, Craig was drafted No. 24 overall by the New Orleans Saints in 1988. He went on to record 5,860 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns in 11 pro seasons with the Saints, Bears, Falcons, Rams and Colts.

19. Lance Alworth - Bambi

Lance Alworth

(AP Photo)

Lance Alworth was an artist at the wide receiver position, one of the stars who helped legitimize the fledgling American Football League. That artistry played a part in his acquiring his Disney-themed nickname. San Diego Chargers teammate Charlie Flowers applied the tag and told Alworth it was "for your big brown eyes and the way you move," according to Sports Illustrated. Alworth recorded seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards in his 11-year pro career with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. He was named All-AFL six times and won Super Bowl VI with the Cowboys.

18. Peyton Manning - The Sheriff

Peyton Manning

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning was first dubbed "The Sheriff" by then-television analyst Jon Gruden during a 2009 "Monday Night Football" game, in which Gruden said Manning "lays down the law" in opponents' stadiums. Manning, the onetime Tennessee Volunteers star, already had won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts by that point. He would win another with the Denver Broncos, on his way to 71,940 career passing yards and 539 touchdown passes. He also was known to make a commercial or two over the course of his 17-year NFL career. Manning was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021.

17. Jack Thompson - The Throwin' Samoan

Jack Thompson

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK)

While Jack Thompson was becoming a star at Washington State, he was dubbed "The Throwin' Samoan" by a columnist from the Spokane Spokesman-Review in a nod to the quarterback's heritage. While the nickname might sound off-color to some these days, Thompson told the Seattle Times in 2018 that he didn't mind the moniker. "I didn’t think anything of it," Thompson told the Times. "It was pretty true. I am Samoan and I threw the ball. ... I am proud of it, and my dad, frankly, loved it." Thompson went on to play six NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 5,315 yards and 33 touchdowns.

16. Joe Montana - Joe Cool

Joe Montana

(V.J. Lovero-USA TODAY Sports)

The persona of Joe Cool dates to at least 1971 in pop culture, with Snoopy from the comic strip Peanuts, but it came to be connected in a football sense with Joe Montana. That tends to happen when you quarterback your teams to a 4-0 record in Super Bowls with 28 game-winning drives and 26 fourth-quarter comebacks. Montana threw for 40,551 yards and 273 touchdown passes over 15 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The eight-time Pro Bowler was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2000.

15. Randy White - Manster

Randy White

(AP Photo)

One of the greatest defensive linemen of any era Randy White terrorized opponents with a blistering combination of strength and speed. Dallas Cowboys teammate Charlie Waters tagged White with his colorful nickname, explaining that "the way Randy plays he has to be part man and part monster." An All-America performer at the University of Maryland, White would be selected to nine consecutive Pro Bowls from 1977-85. He earned co-MVP honors in Super Bowl XII and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1994.

14. Don Hutson - The Alabama Antelope

Don Hutson

(AP Photo/Robert Walsh)

Don Hutson was a man ahead of his time. The first receiver to truly stretch NFL defenses, Hutson dominated statistically for the Green Bay Packers. In an 11-year NFL career, he led the league in touchdown catches nine times, receptions eight times and receiving yards seven times. His nickname paid homage to his speed and alma mater — he was a track and field sprinter in addition to playing football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hutson, who held the NFL's career record for touchdown catches (99) for 44 years after his retirement, was part of the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame class in 1963.

13. Jared Lorenzen - Pillsbury Throwboy

Jared Lorenzen

(Arizona Republic photo / USA TODAY Network)

Supersized quarterback Jared Lorenzen was tagged with numerous clever nicknames during his impressive run at the University of Kentucky, including Hefty Lefty, J-Load and the Round Mound of Touchdowns. But our favorite was Pillsbury Throwboy, which played off the Pillsbury Doughboy mascot. At 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Lorenzen was the heaviest quarterback in NFL history. He won a Super Bowl rin in the 2007 season with the New York Giants as the backup to Eli Manning.

12. Jim "Machine Gun" Kelly

Jim Kelly

(USA TODAY Sports photo)

Longtime Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly possessed a cannon for an arm, so it makes sense that his nickname would rely on weaponry. Specifically, the moniker was a throwback to George "Machine Gun" Kelly, an infamous gangster from the early 20th century. Jim Kelly guided the Bills to four Super Bowls and received five Pro Bowl selections during his 11-year NFL career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

11. Reggie White - The Minister of Defense

Reggie White

(Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Reggie White's nickname might sound like the title of a cabinet member, but it actually was inspired by a higher calling. White, one of the greatest defensive players in football history, had been ordained as a Baptist minister at age 17 — and so the moniker was a tribute to both of his areas of expertise. One of the greatest football prospects ever from the state of Tennessee, White went on to star in college for the Tennessee Volunteers. After debuting as a professional in the USFL, White embarked on a dominant 15-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers. White registered 198 career sacks, received 13 Pro Bowl invitations and was named first-team All-Pro eight times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2006.

10. Kordell "Slash" Stewart

Kordell Stewart

(RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports)

Kordell Stewart was dubbed Slash in a nod to the many skills he wielded as a passer/runner/receiver in his early days with the Pittsburgh Steelers by broadcaster Myron Cope. Stewart, who guided the Steelers to two AFC Championship Game appearances, was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2001 season. He registered 14,746 passing yards and 77 touchdown passes in 11 seasons with the Steelers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. Stewart also produced 3,532 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns as a runner and receiver.

9. David "Deacon" Jones

Deacon Jones

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

David "Deacon" Jones wanted to be noticed in football circles, and he knew that a clever nickname would go a long way toward making that happen. So it happened that Jones dubbed himself Deacon. As he told the Los Angeles Times in 1980, "Football is a violent world and Deacon has a religious connotation. I thought a name like that would be remembered." One of the greatest pass rushers in football history, he was an anchor of the Los Angeles Rams' famed Fearsome Foursome defensive line alongside Merlin Olsen, Lamar Lundy and Rosey Grier. Jones was selected to eight Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro five times during a 14-year NFL career with the Rams, San Diego and Washington.

8. Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch

Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch

(AP Photo)

Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch boasts one of the most colorful nicknames in football history, and it was inspired by his atypical style of running. It was conceived on Oct. 17, 1942, after Hirsch and the Wisconsin Badgers beat the powerful Great Lakes Naval Station team. Chicago sportswriter Francis Powers coined the moniker, writing of Hirsch: "His crazy legs were gyrating in six different directions, all at the same time; he looked like a demented duck." After World War II, he turned pro with the Chicago Rockets of the All-America Football Conference. But it was with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams that he would emerge with national acclaim. Hirsch led the league with 66 receptions for 1,495 yards and 17 touchdowns in 1951, the first of three consecutive seasons in which he would be selected to the Pro Bowl. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968.

7. Ed "Too Tall" Jones

Ed "Too Tall" Jones

(Getty Images)

Legend has it that Ed Jones couldn't find football pants long enough to fit correctly on his first day of college practice at Tennessee State. A teammate noticed and told Jones, "You're too tall to play football." Jones, who was listed at 6-foot-9 during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, wasn't too tall to play football, of course. He contributed to two Black college football national championships at Tennessee State and became the first player from an HBCU to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Jones played all 15 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys, winning Super Bowl XII and earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1981-83. He was enshrined in the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

6. William Perry - The Refrigerator

William "The Refrigerator" Perry

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

It was during freshman year at Clemson University that defensive tackle William Perry first became known as the Refrigerator. Tigers teammate Ray Brown came up with the nickname, which eventually would become synonymous with Perry. "We were standing in the elevator in the dorm and he nearly took up the whole elevator," Brown later said. "That’s when I gave him the nickname." After a standout career at Clemson, he was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears. Perry exploded on the national scene as a rookie in 1985, scoring three touchdowns in goal-line situations en route to Super Bowl XX. He then memorably scored on a 1-yard plunge as the Bears steamrolled the Patriots in the big game. Perry went on to play 10 NFL seasons with the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Marshawn Lynch - Beast Mode

Marshawn Lynch

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The term Beast Mode, as it relates to football, evolved over the career of Marshawn Lynch in reference to his powerful running style. He wisely trademarked the phrase and cashed in on apparel sales. He also trademarked the phrase "I'm just here so I won't get fined," but we digress. Lynch, one of the great players to hail from the Bay Area, attended Oakland Tech and Cal before entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2007. As a pro, he pounded out 10,413 career rushing yards and 94 total touchdowns in 12 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

4. Tyrann Mathieu - Honey Badger

Tyrann Mathieu

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

LSU Tigers defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was just emerging as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011 when a YouTube clip depicting the ferocity of honey badgers went viral. John Chavis, LSU's defensive coordinator at the time, connected the two in a stroke of genius on the team's flight home from a win at West Virginia in 2011. Mathieu went on to become a versatile standout at the professional level after being drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season and has 23 career interceptions in his first eight NFL seasons.

3. Frank Gore - The Inconvenient Truth

Frank Gore

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

At some point during his pro career, stalwart running back Frank Gore was tapped with the title of former Vice President Al Gore's 2006 climate documentary, "An Inconvenient Truth." It somehow seemed perfectly appropriate for the stout 5-foot-9, 212-pound human bowling ball out of the University of Miami. After 16 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, Gore has compiled 16,000 rushing yards, 3,985 receiving yards and 100 total touchdowns. One of the great players to come out of talent-rich Miami, he is currently a free agent.

2. Joe Namath - Broadway Joe

Joe Namath

(Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Network)

Joe Namath received his famous "Broadway Joe" nickname from New York Jets teammate Sherman Plunkett, who was chiding the rookie quarterback for his 1965 appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the lights of Broadway splashed behind him. The tag couldn't have fit better for Namath, who was known to sample New York's nightlife on occasion. In addition to famously leading the Jets to victory in Super Bowl III, Namath was named to four AFL All-Star Games and one Pro Bowl during his 12 seasons with the Jets. He concluded his playing career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1977.

1. Walter Payton - Sweetness

Walter Payton

(Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports)

It's not entirely clear how the great Walter Payton came by his famous nickname, although it's believed to date to his college days at Jackson State. But then, what's a legendary nickname without a little mystery? Payton was one of the most gifted players in football history, a running back who seamlessly blended aggression and finesse on the field. The Chicago Bears icon retired as the NFL's all-time leading rusher after the 1987 season, and his total of 16,726 rushing yards still ranks second in league history. Payton, who led the NFL in carries for consecutive seasons from 1976-79, was selected to nine Pro Bowls and named first-team All-Pro five times. He was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1993.

Honorable mention

Chad Johnson

(Getty Images)

In no particular order ... Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, pictured above; Leonard "Bigg" Davis; Michael "The Burner" Turner; Bob "The Boomer" Brown; Terry "Blonde Bomber" Bradshaw; "Big Ben" Roethlisberger; Mark "Stink" Schlereth; LeSean "Shady" McCoy; Adrian "All Day" Peterson; Adam "Pacman" Jones; Devin "Anytime" Hester; Brian "Weapon X" Dawkins; Gene "Big Daddy" Lipscomb; Dan "Big Daddy" Wilkinson; Steve "Smiling Assassin" Atwater; Stephen "Hausch Money" Hauschka; Paul "Tank" Younger; Anthony "A-Train" Thomas; Mike "A-Train" Alstott; Denard "Shoelace" Robinson; Josh "Flash" Gordon; Sam "The Rifle" Etcheverry; "Touchdown Tommy" Vardell; Chris "CJ2K" Johnson; Devlin "Duck" Hodges; Art "Fatso" Donovan; Byron "Whizzer" White.

1

1