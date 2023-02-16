Get the 101 for the Daytona 500: NASCAR's grandest stage

There’s no putting it lightly. The Daytona 500 is the biggest race annually on the NASCAR calendar.

What the Super Bowl is to the NFL and what the World Cup is to soccer, that’s what the “Great American Race” is to NASCAR and stock-car racing.

Outside of winning the Cup Series championship, there’s no other hardware a driver wants to win more than the Harley J. Earl Trophy when they enter Victory Lane after 500 thrilling miles. Before the green flag drops for 200 laps around the 2.5-mile superspeedway, here’s some important info, trends to follow and some history tidbits to get prepared for Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

WORLD CENTER OF RACING

From the historic Streamline Hotel where NASCAR was born to the iconic bridge that dawns the words “Welcome to Daytona Beach,” there is an array of landmarks that lets the racing community know they are somewhere special. The warm sands of the beaches where NASCAR once ran gave way to the current behemoth frontstretch grandstands that will seat more than 100,000 people for the Daytona 500, where a single pack of 40 cars will roar by at speeds topping 190 miles per hour 200 times.

The track was built in 1959 and has hosted the “Great American Race” since, creating the majestic aura that engulfs the area from the steep-banked corners to W International Speedway Blvd.

A DAYTONA-SIZED UPSET



NASCAR’s biggest names, such as Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, have won the Daytona 500, but throughout the 65 years of the event, there have been drivers that have shocked the world with their surprise wins in stock-car racing’s biggest event. Here are some of the biggest upsets in the history of the Daytona 500.

1963 — Tiny Lund: Won Daytona 500 after replacing ’61 winner Marvin Panch on 10 days’ notice in the Wood Brothers’ No. 21

1990 — Derrike Cope: Scored his first career NASCAR national series win after Dale Earnhardt cut a tire on the final lap

2001 — Michael Waltrip: Scored his first career Cup Series win in his 463rd start, the longest wait for a first win in series history

2011 — Trevor Bayne: Won Daytona 500 in just his second-career Cup start; the youngest Daytona 500 winner ever at just 20 years and 1 day old

2021 — Michael McDowell: Scored his first career Cup Series win in his 358th start

2022 — Austin Cindric: Won Daytona 500 in his first full-time Cup season

TRENDS TO WATCH

— Ford has won three of the last six Daytona 500s, with Chevrolet only winning one after 2014

— Dale Jarrett was the last polesitter to win the Daytona 500 in 2000

— Since 2010, eight Daytona 500s have gone beyond the scheduled 500-mile distance

— Since 2000, the driver to lead the most laps has only won the Daytona 500 five times

— The winner of the Daytona 500 has gone on to win the Cup Series title in the same year only eight times: Lee Petty (1959), Richard Petty (1964, 1971, 1974, 1979), Cale Yarborough (1977), Jeff Gordon (1997), Jimmie Johnson (2013)

MEMORABLE DAYTONA 500 MOMENTS

1959: Inaugural Daytona 500 ends in photo finish | WATCH

1976: Pearson, Petty crash on final lap of Daytona 500 | WATCH

1979: Donnie Allison, Cale Yarborough crash, fight on final lap | WATCH

1998: Dale Earnhardt wins first Daytona 500 | WATCH

2007: Kevin Harvick wins Daytona 500 by inches over Mark Martin | WATCH

2016: Denny Hamlin beats Martin Truex Jr. in closest Daytona 500 finish ever | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE

Thursday, Feb. 16

— Bluegreen Vacations Duel races: 7 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Feb. 17

— Daytona 500 practice: 5:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 18



— Daytona 500 final practice: 10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, Feb. 19



— 65th Daytona 500: 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES/RULE CHANGES



Cup teams will run the same tire setup as last year’s races at Daytona and Talladega. Each team will have seven sets for qualifying, the Duels and the two practice sessions and will receive eight sets for the Daytona 500.

Entering the 2023 season, competition officials have revised the penalty structure for detached wheels, shifting away from the four-race crew chief suspension that had been in place since 2015.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

