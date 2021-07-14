Recently, Mark Schofield and I compiled 14 different lists of the best NFL players at every position. From those names, we then compiled this list of the top 101 players in the NFL today. In this top 101, we forced ourselves to stick to players we had named in the positional lists, to avoid overdoing “skill position players” at the expense of slot cornerbacks, guards and interior defensive linemen. By drawing from a full list of positions as opposed to loading this with the most popular or highest-paid players, hopefully it gives a better and wider sense of the talent around the league than some other lists might.

For certain positions, we expanded the lists to 15 players, because when you’re reviewing the NFL’s best quarterbacks and receivers, and you’re leaving Matt Ryan, Justin Herbert, D.K. Metcalf, or Mike Evans off because you’re at the self-imposed mercy of your own numbers… well, that’s obviously sub-optimal.

From these lists, Mark and I compiled our list of the 101 best players in the NFL today, regardless of position. Some positional weight was considered (quarterbacks have an edge over centers, etc.), but again, the overall idea was to break out of the most popular positions and really dig into the league’s biggest difference-makers, without overcooking which positions they play.

With all that in mind, and without further ado, here are our 101 best players in the NFL heading into the 2021 season.

101. Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens

Peters is one of the NFL’s best playmakers at the cornerback spot, and as Pro Football Focus noted he has been dominant at the catch point since entering the league in 2015. During that time he has 31 interceptions — most out of any CB — and 52 pass breakups.

Last season was another solid year from Peters, as he tallied five more interceptions along with another five passes broken up. He can be aggressive at times, as he was on this long touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes:

The Chiefs showed a Bench and go look early with Hill but this time they actually run it with Hardman. Hill steals Peters and it's all over. Also, Patrick Mahomes threw the ball 50+ yards while getting smoked. pic.twitter.com/kJ9R4d674T — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) September 30, 2020

But with his production numbers, the Baltimore Ravens will live with his penchant for being aggressive.

100. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

If you poke your head into Raiders Twitter on any given day you’ll find a fanbase almost divided in half over quarterback Derek Carr.

But in 2020 Carr showed he had another side to his game. In years past he was knocked for his conservative style of play and his willingness to check the football down rather than push the football into windows deeper downfield. For example, in 2019 his Intended Air Yards according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats was 4.9 yards, one of the five lowest marks in the entire league.

That number rocketed up to 8.2 last season, as Carr and the Raiders became more of a vertical passing attack. That newfound flexibility in the passing game showed a new side to the Raiders quarterback, and perhaps some reason for growth in 2021 and beyond. These videos from the season dive into the suddenly vertical passer.

Derek Carr and the suddenly vertical Raiders' passing attack: *Working the dig/post combination

*585, a Coryell staple, but with a twist

*Staring down the blitz pic.twitter.com/LK2pg2aod7 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 12, 2020

Derek Carr attacking MOFO coverage *Being decisive

*Getting it out on time

*This route as the "quick look" pic.twitter.com/SBcjPKH3za — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 18, 2020

99. Mike Hilton, Slot, Cincinnati Bengals

Hilton was one of the underrated parts of the NFL’s best pass defense in Pittsburgh last season, and the Steelers will miss him now that he’s signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Bengals. Last season from the slot, Hilton allowed 26 catches on 39 targets for 306 yards, 206 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 75.4. Hilton has the ability to run routes better than the guys he’s covering at times, as he did on this interception of a Philip Rivers deep pass to Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 16.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Bengals allowed seven touchdowns and had no interceptions from the slot last season, which is why the Hilton move was a wise one.

98. D.J. Humphries, OT, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals took Humphries out of Florida with the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, and he didn’t appear NFL-ready out of the gate, allowing nine sacks and 46 total pressures in his rookie campaign. But over the last two seasons in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, Humphries has allowed a total of five sacks and 53 pressures, and he was especially on point last season, with three sacks, two quarterback hits, and 18 quarterback hurries allowed, and strong performances when the Cardinals decided to run the ball.

On this Week 15 rep against Eagles edge-rusher Genard Avery that ends up as a Kyler Murray 45-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, watch how Humphries mirrors Avery perfectly from side to side, allowing no pressure leaks.

Add in his formidable ability to separate pass rushers from their intentions with his strong hands, and improved run-blocking, and it’s become clear that Humphries should not be ignored as one of the NFL’s better left tackles.

97. Corey Linsley, C, Los Angeles Chargers

Sometimes elite players switch teams. We saw that on the countdown of the NFL’s top guards — yes I’m still struggling to process Joe Thuney as a member of the Chiefs — and we see that here with Corey Linsley. One of the game’s best moves from protecting Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to protecting Justin Herbert out west.

A fifth-round selection out of Ohio State in 2014, Linsely immediately stepped into the starting lineup for the Packers and has been among the NFL’s best at center since Day One. Last season he allowed just a single sack, his best performance in that category since 2016, along with just a pair of quarterback hurries and a lone QB hit. Watching him on film you come away impressed with his athleticism and lateral movement, particularly on Matt LaFleur’s boot designs.

Let’s dive into just some of his pass blocking reps from a season ago, highlighting his ability to pick up stunts, how well he counters moves, and what he offers downfield in the screen game:

One of the more impressive things about Herbert’s rookie season was how well he played in the face of pressure. But with Linsley in front of him, he might not see as much pressure as he did in 2020. Last season, Chargers center Dan Feeney allowed 33 total pressures, tied for the most in the league at his position with Connor McGovern of the Jets. Linsley, on the other hand, allowed just seven pressures all season from Week 1 through the NFC Championship game. Quite a net improvement.

96. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Based off his incredible post-season run alone, Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers merits inclusion on the list of the game’s top linebackers. In wins over the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, White notched 11, 15 and 12 tackles respectively, for a three-game total of 38. Only Ray Lewis in 2012 and Dan Morgan back in 2003 had a better run of games in the post-season.

But White’s impact goes beyond a single three-game stretch. Together with Lavonte David these two make up the NFL’s best linebacker tandem, and White’s ability to get to the football and pressure the passer is a huge complement to David’s abilities. Last season White notched nine sacks and a whopping 16 quarterback hurries. While his coverage skills are not an absolute strength of his, he had two of his best games in coverage in the post-season, allowing an NFL passer rating of just 32.5 against the Saints in the Divisional Round, and an NFL passer rating of just 53.2 when targeted in the Super Bowl. He is absolutely trending up as one of the NFL’s best linebackers.

95. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans who is the better receiver between Chris Godwin and Mike Evans might elicit some differing opinions, but for my money, Godwin gets the nod.

Why? A few reasons. First, there is a bit more nuance and subtlety to Godwin’s route-running. He understands leverage very well and uses releases, angles and footwork very effectively. Take this example against the Washington Football Team, as he uses a little hesitation at the top of his stem to set up a touchdown:

You just simply cannot stop Tom Brady. This is Chris Godwin’s first postseason TD of his career. 26-yard dime from TB12 to Godwin. Great route running by CG, great timing too. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/DCdl7fiNq5 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) January 10, 2021

But Godwin also can deliver in the deep passing game, and his versatility is a great asset. There was this play from the NFC Championship game, when Godwin skied above the secondary to deliver a huge play early:

Then this moment from the regular season:

Godwin’s acceleration and ball-tracking skills stand out on this touchdown, and are part of the reasons he is one of the NFL’s top receivers.

Another factor is Godwin’s slot production. From Week 1 through Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs, Godwin caught 53 of 69 slot targets for 690 yards and five touchdowns. With Tom Brady getting the hang of the Bruce Arians offense in the second half of the 2020 season, Godwin’s slot target share could increase in 2021, as could his overall productivity.

"Looks like man, so I'll motion to the slot, get a little headstart, and kill my guy on the deep over. Tom, throw it here!" — Chris Godwin pic.twitter.com/52K4k8KSAU — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 30, 2021

94. Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

NFC West quarterbacks had an easier time in 2020 than they did in 2019, because Chandler Jones missed all but five games and 286 snaps due to a torn biceps. But even in limited duty last season, Jones showed that he was still the same guy who put up 19 sacks and 75 total pressures in the 2019 season. Jones is now 31 years old and in the final season of the five year, $82.5 million contract he signed in 2017, so while it’s understandable that the Cardinals have a wait-and-0see attitude about a contract extension, Jones had a sack and 10 total pressures in just 166 pass-rushing snaps last season, and the tape shows that he’s still got it. Another huge season, and Jones could take it all the way to the bank all over again.

Who missed Chandler Jones in 2020: The Arizona Cardinals. Who did NOT miss Chandler Jones in 2020: Eric Fisher, and every other offensive tackle. pic.twitter.com/XlHmYH429f — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

93. Micah Hyde, S, Buffalo Bills

The Bills most likely have the NFL’s best safety duo in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and last season, it was Hyde who really stood out, allowing 15 catches on 27 targets for 143 yards, 46 yards after the catch, one touchdown, one interception, four pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 67.4. Hyde was great all over the field last season, playing 22 snaps on the defensive line, 284 in the box, 680 at free safety, 163 in the slot, and six at outside corner. But when it was time to break up the deep pass, Hyde was especially effective, as he showed against T.Y. Hilton of the Colts in Buffalo’s wild-card win.

92. Roquan Smith, LB, Chicago Bears

Perhaps it took a year or two longer than Chicago Bears fans were hoping, but Roquan Smith looked every bit the top-flight linebacker prospect he was back in 2018 when the organization selected him with the eighth pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Butkus Award-winning LB flashed his athleticism throughout the 2020 campaign, both in coverage and against the run.

This clip illustrates his nose for the ball in the run game, as captured by Matt Bowen of ESPN:

#Vikings–#Bears LB Roquan Smith is all over the MNF tape… Downhill in the run game. Speed to the ball. Coverage reps in space. Production on pressure schemes. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/dvZ7y16z3O — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 17, 2020

But his biggest growth has come in the coverage part of the game. Dating back to his days at Georgia his athleticism allowed him to make plays at all levels of the field, but now he is adding patient zone technique to his game, as he did on this interception against Jacksonville:

Roquan Smith looked like an All-Madden LB on his INT and I love it — as he drops back into his zone he looks at Chark and realizes he released inside. He guesses a dig route is coming and shades to his right, staying in front of Chark all the way. Perfect zone coverage, easy INT pic.twitter.com/PFo8P3qrPG — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) December 30, 2020

Bears fans are hoping that their offense takes flight under Justin Fields, who spent some time of his own with the Bulldogs. But on the defensive side of the ball another Georgia alum has the second level of the defense locked down for the next few seasons at least.

91. J.C. Tretter, C, Cleveland Browns

When we counted down the NFL’s top guards, both Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio made the list.

With center J.C. Tretter appearing on this list in the second spot, there is a very easy case to be made that the Cleveland Browns have the NFL’s best interior offensive line.

Tretter was again stout in pass protection last season, as he allowed a single sack and just six quarterback hurries. But as I did with Teller, I want to focus on how well Tretter handled the zone run blocking implemented by Kevin Stefanski. This video dives into his athleticism and technique in the zone game, as well has a few fill blocks where he is fanning out quickly to replace a pulling guard:

Expectations are high this summer for the Browns. Tretter, and the rest of this offensive line, are a big reason why.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Williams took a huge step forward in 2020, playing over 900 snaps and locking down one of the outside cornerback spots for Brandon Staley’s defense. He was impressive in coverage, allowing a completion of just 48.7% when targeted, and an opposing passer rating of a mere 55.4 when quarterbacks threw in his direction. His 11 pass breakups were a career-high mark.

Williams also turned in one of the bigger plays of the post-season with this Pick-Six of Russell Wilson:

🚨 PICK 6 🚨 Darious Williams intercepts Russell Wilson and takes it back to the house! 🏠pic.twitter.com/r0dHlauPJs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 9, 2021

Everything about this play is perfect, from the recognition to the burst downhill to beat the football to the spot, as well as the play strength to work through the block and step in front of the receiver.

89. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders signed former Dolphins and Cardinals back Kenyan Drake this offseason, and it’s estimated that Drake will play more of a versatile role, including lining up as a receiver. Whether that happens or not, Jon Gruden already has a top-tier back in Josh Jacobs, who gained 1,065 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on 273 carries last season. Jacobs has been one of the better power/speed backs both of his years in the league, forcing 51 missed tackles last season and gaining 187 yards on 10 carries of 15 or more yards. Questions abound as to whether the Raiders’ offense will cook with a vastly different (and relatively talent-deprived) offensive line, but as much as any back can transcend his front five, Jacobs is a good bet to do so.

Great blocking for Josh Jacobs here, and watch how he takes advantage. If you're in a position where you're trying to arm-tackle him, that ain't gonna work. pic.twitter.com/wlCTaQ5iYT — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 7, 2021

88. Kenny Moore II, Slot, Indianapolis Colts

Moore was an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State who made the Colts’ roster in 2017, and has shown himself to be more and more of an asset in coverage since. In 2020, he added great value to Matt Eberflus’ defense as the team’s primary slot defender, allowing 50 slot receptions on 66 targets for 463 yards, 259 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 80.6. Moore has the ability to follow any receiver all over the field — even gigantic receivers like Raiders tight end Darren Waller on this end zone interception, where Moore fakes Derek Carr out of a potential touchdown.

87. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Most rookie offensive linemen aren’t able to come right into the NFL and dominate more often than not, but Wirfs proved last season that he’s not most rookie offensive linemen. The Iowa alum, selected by the Buccaneers with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, had an amazing rookie season in which he allowed just one sack, eight quarterback hits, and 15 quarterback hurries on a league-leading 851 pass-blocking reps. Wirfs’ combination of play strength, agility to either side, and control around the arc made him a Pro Bowl-level right tackle immediately, from his first game through Tampa Bay’s win in Super Bowl LV, and without a typical camp and preseason (actually, without any preseason at all). Not had for a guy who had to protect a quarterback in Tom Brady who had more deep attempts (119), and the second-most seven-step drops (54, behind only Justin Herbert’s 62) last season.

Tristan Wirfs took care of Dante Fowler AND Grady Jarrett in one rep (🎥: @BenFennell_NFL)pic.twitter.com/z6ytIgWuYH — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 23, 2021

86. Joey Bosa, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

It seems that when it’s time to discuss the best edge defenders in the NFL today, Bosa’s name doesn’t come up as often as it should. Perhaps that’s because Bosa’s name is now doubled in the NFL with the ascent of his younger brother Nick. Perhaps it’s because he had just eight sacks last season, or because the Chargers’ defense wasn’t exactly a world-beater in 2020. But Bosa has amassed 20 sacks and 133 total pressures over the last two seasons, and he possesses a rare combination of speed, power, technique, and fluidity to either side of the blocker that makes him excessively tough to deal with on a down-to-down basis. Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is probably still asking himself questions about the spin move Bosa gave him in Week 5.

Ryan Ramczyk is one of the NFL's best offensive tackles. No question about that. But here, Joey Bosa just puts him through the spin cycle. pic.twitter.com/hPvkUR6ul6 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 21, 2021

85. Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Last year was not the best season for the Atlanta Falcons, and that includes linebacker Deion Jones. But even as the team was struggling Jones found ways to impact the game and continue his growth as a linebacker. He set career-high marks with five sacks, six quarterback hits and eight QB hurries, as the Falcons tried to find ways to consistently pressure the opposing passer.

Jones also has great man and zone coverage skills for a linebacker, as we saw back in 2019. While he was picked on a bit more in coverage last season — he allowed an NFL passer rating of 103.8 when targeted, the worst number of his career — he still notched a pair of interceptions and three pass breakups. If his coverage numbers return to form, he’ll appear even higher on lists like this next summer. When you see Jones make plays like this — running up the seam to intercept a Kirk Cousins pass to Justin Jefferson — the upside is still very clear.

84. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

If you are going to be a tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, you need to have the complete tool-kit.

That is why Mark Andrews appears so high on this list. The Ravens are one of the teams in the league that relies the most on multiple-TE packages, running 22 offensive personnel (two tight ends) on 16% of their snaps, the highest percentage in the league. That tasks Andrews with not only being a factor in the passing game, but also handling the variety of blocking assignments in Baltimore’s offense.

Both of which he does very well. First the receiving part, which you see here as he separates from man coverage on a crossing route:

Then the blocking, which you see here as he serves as a lead blocker in a run out of a diamond pistol formation:

Expectations remain high in Baltimore, and with Andrews in the mix there are reasons to believe that the offense will take a big step forward in 2021.

83. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

By almost any measure, 2020 was a down campaign for Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints. Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener and did not return until the second half of the season, missing nine games. He also endured a torn deltoid in his shoulder, and as a result he will require multiple surgeries according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Beyond that, and coming off a season where he was held to 45 receptions for 511 yards and a single touchdown, the Saints are transitioning to life without Drew Brees under center.

Still, when healthy Thomas has some of the route-running, footwork and change-of-direction skills you want from a top NFL wideout. Look at the separation Thomas gets on this dig route:

Thomas’s break here against man coverage creates a huge window, and only a late throw from the QB makes this play close in the end.

Thomas can also win downfield, as he did in the playoffs on this vertical route against the Chicago Bears:

There is every reason to believe that a healthy Michael Thomas will ease the transition to a post-Brees era in New Orleans.

82. Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Through the first four years of his NFL career — three with the Browns, and one with the Chiefs — Ogbah was more of a rotational end than a superstar, totaling 125 total pressures over those four years. Then, he signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Dolphins before the 2020 season, and all heck broke loose when Ogbah was tasked to get after the quarterback in Brian Flores’s and Josh Boyer’s defense. With 10 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 44 quarterback pressures, Ogbah was all of a sudden one of the most disruptive edge defenders in the NFL. Patriots right guard Shaq Mason, who couldn’t keep up with Ogbah on this sack of Cam Newton, would probably concur.

Of all the edge defenders I studied last season, Emmanuel Ogbah took the biggest step forward. He's top 10 now. pic.twitter.com/BjkPeALsA7 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

81. Bryce Callahan, Slot, Denver Broncos

Callahan had the fewest slot snaps of any player on this list (120), but given the excellence of his slot coverage over time when he’s healthy, it’s entirely appropriate to put him high on the list. Callahan was limited to just 10 games due to a foot injury last season, but on those 120 snaps, he allowed six receptions on 14 targets for 41 yards, 12 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an absolutely preposterous opponent passer rating of 10.7 — by far the lowest of any regular slot defender in the NFL last season. The only thing keeping Callahan from the top spot on this list is a worrisome recent injury history — he also missed the entire 2019 season due to a 2018 foot injury that didn’t quite heal as everyone would have liked.

80. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

I am never a fan of relying on a single play to summarize an NFL player. But if I were force to pick just one to demonstrate what Calvin Ridley does as an NFL wideout, it would be this catch-and-run against the Kansas City Chiefs:

Facing press alignment, Ridley is able to cross the defender’s face off the line of scrimmage with incredible change-of-direction skills. He then is forced to throttle down and adjust to the throw from the quarterback, and as he does so he avoids a huge collision with the lurking free safety. From there, Ridley races ahead for a 54-yard gain.

Most impressive. But these are the kinds of plays that Ridley delivers. Take this example on a dig route against the eventual Super Bowl champions:

Ridley gets a ton of separation off his break, and again adjusts to the throw, spins away from a lurking safety, and turns this into a huge play.

Last season was by far his most productive NFL campaign, as he set career-high marks in targets (137), receptions (90), yards (1,374) and yards per reception (15.3). With the departure of Julio Jones, there is every reason to think that next year could be even bigger.

79. Wyatt Teller, OG, Cleveland Browns

Last season the Cleveland Browns rode an improved offense to the AFC Divisional Round, winning their first playoff game in over twenty years. A big part of their success last year with the offensive system installed by new head coach Kevin Stefanski, incorporating a lot of outside zone run designs with boot-action concepts working off those designs in the passing game.

It helped that the Browns put together one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, and the team placed a pair of guards on this list. First up is Wyatt Teller, who did miss time in the middle of the season but was a dominant force at right guard, particularly in the running game. Given the offensive system in Cleveland, guards need to be quick and athletic to handle the outside zone game, so to that end enjoy this cut-up of Teller’s technique on just some of those plays from 2020:

You can expect a lot more of this in 2021.

78. Vita Vea, IDL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you want to know how much the Buccaneers missed Vea when he was out due to a fractured ankle from Week 5 through the NFC Championship game… well, Sports Info Solutions has the numbers. Without Vea last season, the Bucs allowed 4.0 yards per carry, had a sack rate of 6.5%, and allowed an EPA per play of -0.04. With Vea on the field, that same defense allowed 2.8 yards per carry, had a sack rate of 9.2%, and allowed an EPA per play of -0.18. That explains what Vea does for Todd Bowles’ defense, and the tape backs it up. Vea had two sacks, one quarterback hit, 13 quarterback hurries and nine stops in his abbreviated season, and his effect on Tampa Bay’s defense in his absence was even more clear.

Vita Vea forcing a near-interception on a stunt with JPP. People this large can't generally move this quickly. pic.twitter.com/J5rj0Q90QO — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 19, 2021

77. Joel Bitonio, OG, Cleveland Browns

We now complete an offensive guard pair, as Joel Bitonio joins Wyatt Teller on this list. (Although technically the New England Patriots had a pair of their own in Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney. But now Thuney is in Kansas City with the Chiefs and no I’m not mad about it at all. Please don’t put in the newspaper that I was mad).

Where was I?

Right, Bitonio, who has been one of the NFL’s most consistent performers at guard since entering the league. With more and more defenses kicking pass rushers inside on passing downs, as well as the ability of many interior defenders to be pass rushers in their own right, guards have to be able to protect the passer.

Which is a strength of Bitonio’s.

Take the AFC Divisional Round game against the Chiefs. Bitonio saw a lot of Chris Jones in that game, so take some time to watch this cut-up of some of those battles:

Two very impressive players going after it, but on these plays you can see the footwork, the upper- and lower-body strength, and even the awareness from the Browns left guard. Just some of the reasons why he is one of the NFL’s top guards.

76. John Johnson, S, Cleveland Browns

Last season, Johnson was the on-field shot-caller for Brandon Staley’s advanced Rams defense — the defense that got Staley the head coach position with the Chargers, and Johnson a new three-year, $33.75 million contract with the Browns in free agency. It’s a major upgrade for a Cleveland team that had very little at deep safety after rookie Grant Delpit was lost for the 2020 season — the Browns’ safeties combined in 2020 to allow 14 touchdowns to just five interceptions. The addition of Johnson, and Delpit’s return to the field, should set that right.

Last season, Johnson allowed 55 catches on 73 targets for 390 yards, 235 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 95.1. Johnson’s numbers would be better were he to go after the ball more as opposed to trying to knock the heck out of the quarterback’s target, but the effectiveness of the method has generally been proven over time. If you can end a threat from a receiver as physically intimidating as Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, you’re doing something right.

Rob Gronkowski might want to chime in, as well.

75. Ali Marpet, OG, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes, adding Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid immediate dividends, as the organization marched to a victory in Super Bowl LV. But anyone who has watched Brady over his illustrious career knows that if he is going to be at his best, he needs stout protection in the interior. Brady — like most quarterbacks — struggles in the face of immediate interior pressure.

Which is why Ali Marpet is on this list.

Take these two plays from Super Bowl LV, which show Marpet and the rest of the offensive line locking things down in front of the veteran passer:

On the second you can see Marpet fighting for every inch of turf in front of Brady, and that fight gives the QB enough time to find Rob Gronkowski late in the down for the touchdown.

Perhaps the game’s biggest play was a touchdown run from Leonard Fournette in the second half. Again we see Marpet helping pave the way:

There is a case to be made that Brady could be even better next year, his second in Tampa Bay. If that comes to fruition, the play from Marpet will be a part of that story.

74. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Entering the 2021 NFL draft the Atlanta Falcons faced a fascinating decision. They could have drafted a quarterback of the future, or looked to continue with Matt Ryan under center.

They made the decision to forge ahead with Ryan, and when you watch him on film you can see why new head coach Arthur Smith feels comfortable moving into the new season with Ryan as his QB. What stands out studying the veteran passer is how he handles the pocket, from his footwork evading pressure and moving through reads as well as how he processes information pre-snap and post-snap:

The first dive into Matt Ryan *Timing and climbing the pocket

*Getting information presnap and using it postsnap

*Creativity! pic.twitter.com/V1tnHXDl7q — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 19, 2020

A quick look at Matt Ryan from last night *Footwork in the pocket

*Clicking and climbing

*Resetting the feet

*Mechanics on the move pic.twitter.com/CNGUtXc9FK — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 30, 2020

Sure, the Falcons traded away Julio Jones this off-season, but with the addition of Kyle Pitts and Ryan still playing at a high level, this could remain a potent offense.

73. Brandon Scherff, OG, Washington Football Team

There are a number of reasons why the Washington Football Team did not let Brandon Scherff leave town.

Turn on any Washington game in which Scherff is playing, and you will immediately see the right guard doing things that are dominant at the position, and against top-level talent on the other side of the football.

On this play Scherff is working against Javon Hargrave, a premier talent at defensive tackle. But Scherff just stones him, combining footwork with power and punch up top with his hands.

Next, you see Scherff battling Hargrave again, with the defensive tackle trying a bull-rush:

Hargrave drives Scherff back off the snap, but the right guard fights and fights for every critical inch in the pocket, giving quarterback Alex Smith just enough room to get off a throw to move the chains on a 3rd-and-long situation.

Then there is this play in the running game:

That’s a “you might be wondering how I got here” moment for safety Tre Boston. And yes, I kept the end of that play in the clip when it seems like the safety is asking Scherff that same question…

Scherff has dealt with injuries in the past, such as a torn pectoral muscle in 2018 and a knee injury in 2020. But when healthy, he is among the sport’s elite in the interior.

72. Cameron Jordan, EDGE, New Orleans Saints

One of the most consistently effective pass-rushers of his generation, Jordan — who was selected by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 draft — has amassed at least 70 total pressures every season from 2015 through 2019. 2020 saw a slight downturn in total pressure with 61 (eight sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 44 quarterback hurries), but that doesn’t mean Jordan was any less available to provide pressure. Often, it meant that he was the one on New Orleans’ line who was double-teamed to that others could get to the quarterback. And even then, as was the case in his three-sack game against the Falcons in Week 11, double-teaming Jordan didn’t work very well, either.

Sometimes, Cameron Jordan will work your guard inside for the sack. Sometimes, Cameron Jordan will work your tackle outside for the sack. Sometimes, Cameron Jordan will do both in the same play. pic.twitter.com/cNGcFyr92w — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

71. Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After bouncing around between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, Demario Davis has found a steady home in New Orleans with the Saints. That has translated into the best football of his career over the past three seasons. 2020 was yet another solid campaign for Davis in the heart of the Saints defense, as he set a career-high mark in quarterback pressures with 22.

These two videos highlight what he brings to the table. In the first play you’ll see him identify the run scheme and get to the ball-carrier behind the ine of scrimmage:

#Saints LB Demario Davis vs. outside zone… Identifies the scheme at the snap. Cut-off angle (with speed). Tackle the front hip of the ball carrier. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/D4hkTejalw — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) October 7, 2020

In this clip, you’ll see those pass rushing numbers come to life as he gets to Aaron Rodgers for the sack:

Demario Davis bursts through for the 12-yard sack 💪 #Saints 📺: #GBvsNO on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/VANJXsXuUh pic.twitter.com/GAgnDYVU1c — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2020

Obviously change is in the air in the Big Easy with the retirement of Drew Brees, but the Saints still have their defensive QB in place with Davis returning to the fold.

70. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

In the run-up to the 2020 NFL draft, there were some who looked at LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson and questioned his value in the first round. Why? Because the LSU Tigers used him almost exclusively out of the slot in his final year in college, with tremendous results. But is a slot receiver worthy of a first round pick?

Absolutely, when he also has the ability to play on the outside, as some argued.

Jefferson had a huge rookie season, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Those receiving yards set a record for rookie WRs, and he was also named to a Pro Bowl for his efforts. As you’ll see in these videos, Jefferson is already among the game’s best thanks to his combination of footwork, releases and concentration.

Justin Jefferson, a bright spot in Minnesota. *Scheme fit matters for wide receivers too

*Crossing routes versus zone

*Footwork and angles on the slot-fade

*Getting defenders to do something they shouldn't pic.twitter.com/PZV2PkVfxM — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 20, 2020

A quick look at Justin Jefferson: *Over route off play-action? Like we expected

*On the boundary against press alignment? Hmmm…

*Adjustments in the vertical passing game pic.twitter.com/2acgAT8Xfj — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 28, 2020

Three Cousins throws, three Jefferson catches. *Bucket throws and vertical releases

*Jefferson's change-of-direction skills (h/t @BradKelly17)

*Changing the pattern as a play-caller pic.twitter.com/L4H7slknEL — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 8, 2020

69. Terron Armstead, OT, New Orleans Saints

Armstead was one of the stars of the 2013 scouting combine, which is what happens when you run a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds. The Saints selected him in the second round of that draft, and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff alum has proven beyond any doubt that HBCU guys can still get it done. In different iterations of one of the league’s most complex offenses, Armstead has never allowed more than five sacks in any season, and in 2020, with a quarterback situation in flux, he gave up just three sacks, eight quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 569 pass-blocking reps. Armstead also has the capacity to be a dominant run-blocker, but what really sets him apart from the pack is his on-field intelligence, and how he’s able to take what a defensive line is trying to do, and just blow it apart.

Not every left tackle can ID Chris Jones at the snap and then work past his left shoulder to blow Frank Clark out of the pocket… but Terron Armstead is not every left tackle. pic.twitter.com/KI58ksgquX — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 25, 2021

68. William Jackson III, CB, Washington Football Team

Perhaps it is a function of playing for the Cincinnati Bengals the past few seasons, but William Jackson III might be the best cornerback that remains under-the-radar in today’s game.

With his move to the Washington Football Team, that might change this season.

Jackson had another great year last season for the Bengals, allowing a completion percentage of just 52.5% when opposing quarterbacks targeted him in the passing game. Jackson also intercepted a pass and had five pass breakups to add to his resume. An area of his game that continues to improve is his tackling. Last season Jackson notched a career-high 43 tackles, and missed on just four attempts.

This stat, and video, illustrates what Jackson brings to the nation’s capital:

Per PFF new @WashingtonNFL CB William Jackson III has allowed a catch on just 37% of his targets while in single coverage, which is the 2nd best rate in the NFL since 2017. (Min 100 snaps) pic.twitter.com/6o1x4SDyOF — Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) March 24, 2021

With impressive ball skills and great feel for the position, Jackson is among the game’s best cornerbacks.

67. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

The big news in Green Bay’s offense is of course the status of Aaron Rodgers, but the second most important Aaron in that offense is Jones, and he’s become one of the league’s most prolific backs. Since Jones’ rookie season of 2017, only Todd Gurley, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara have more rushing touchdowns than Jones’ 37, and only six backs have more rushing yards than Jones’ 3,364. Jones has averaged 5.17 yards per carry in his career — only Nick Chubb has a higher yards per carry total since 2017 among backs with at least 500 carries in that time. In 2020, Jones had 11 carries of 15 or more yards for 425 yards, ensuring his status as a big-play back. Add in his receiving ability, and Jones is also one of the most complete backs in the league.

You can wear yourself out trying to catch up with Aaron Jones. pic.twitter.com/rw0L568FMn — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 7, 2021

66. Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Football Team

Washington selected Young with the second-overall pick in the 2020 draft based on an athletic profile that has few peers. That profile showed up in Young’s rookie season, when he totaled six sacks, six quarterback hits, and 30 quarterback hurries. There were times when Young, even as part of a defensive line with five former first-round picks, found that his technique wasn’t quite up to the level of blocking he discovered in the NFL. But there were more than enough “wow” moments to speak to his potential over time, and when he did put it all together, Young was everything his NFL team hoped he would be.

Chase Young's athleticism didn't always turn into production in his rookie season, but when it did… hoo, boy. pic.twitter.com/GEgDz7irhZ — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 21, 2021

65. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

One of the biggest stories of this past off-season was the decision by the Atlanta Falcons to not only draft Kyle Pitts with the fourth-overall selection — a move that would indicate they are in a “win now” mode — but to then pair that with a trade sending Julio Jones out of town. Of course, there were financial reasons for such a move, but moving on from Jones does seem in contrast with the selection of Pitts.

To be sure, Jones is in the back half of his career. He appeared in just nine games season, posting pedestrian numbers by his standards. But looking ahead to 2021 there is reason to believe that Jones will produce at a high level:

The scheme fit in Tennessee with the Titans. Here’s a look at how the Titans might utilize Jones in the season ahead:

As you can see, he is perhaps a perfect fit for what the Titans do conceptually, and his ability to get separation on that “blaze out,” manufacturing a two-way go with his ability to threaten leverage and then exploding away from defenders, remains an elite trait.

64. Kenny Clark, IDL, Green Bay Packers

Clark got himself a four year, $70 million contract extension from the Packers last August, and he then went about earning it with full intent. Last season, Clark was affected by an early groin injury, but that didn’t stop him from amassing 32 total pressures and 30 stops, as well as all kinds of havoc for anyone having to block him. When healthy, Clark is one of the top interior defenders and disruptors in the NFL today.

No big deal. Just Kenny Clark pushing Bucs RG Aaron Stinnie out of the way with one hand, and sacking Tom Brady with the other. pic.twitter.com/ip1mJYLLS2 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 19, 2021

63. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins has been a divisive quarterback for years. During his time in Minnesota he has put up elite or near-elite numbers, but the Vikings have struggled to advance deeper into the playoffs. Of course, when you make the kind of money Cousins commands with his contract, wins are what teams expect.

Still, the production and execution from Cousins has forced some to rethink their stance on him, including this author. Prior to this last season I argued that maybe Cousins is better than we — me — think. These videos dive into what Cousins does well on the field, from his awareness in the pocket to how he applies information gained earlier in the game on later downs:

Looking at three throws from Kirk Cousins in the comeback win over the Panthers: *Jefferson in the red zone versus man coverage

*Pocket feel and awareness

*A Beebe redemption story pic.twitter.com/eRxT1BAzDj — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 1, 2020

Three Cousins throws, three Jefferson catches. *Bucket throws and vertical releases

*Jefferson's change-of-direction skills (h/t @BradKelly17)

*Changing the pattern as a play-caller pic.twitter.com/L4H7slknEL — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 8, 2020

62. Joe Thuney, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

(Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports)

Okay okay fine… let’s talk about it.

There are moments when it is hard to separate the fan part of the brain from the analyst part of the brain, and this is one of those moments. As someone who grew up a New England Patriots fan seeing Joe Thuney leave town — and head to the Kansas City Chiefs of all teams — this is a hard move to swallow.

Why? Because during his time in New England Thuney grew into an elite offensive guard. Few Patriots fans will ever forget his effort against Aaron Donald in Super Bowl LIII. And last season, as the offense went through a transition, Thuney was a steady force in the interior. The Patriots implement a varied run scheme, with a mix of both zone and gap/power concepts, and Thuney can handle them all.

Yet in today’s NFL we all know passing is king, and Thuney is stout in pass protection. He has the awareness and experience to identify twists and stunts up front, and the power, technique and lower-body strength necessary to win many one-on-one matchups. Take this example against the Baltimore Ravens:

Now he’ll be doing that in front of Patrick Mahomes.

I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine no really I’m fine.

61. Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals

Bates has become one of the NFL’s best and most underrated safeties, lost as he is in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s “Uh… what the heck was THAT?” schemes. Still, Bates had another fine season in 2020, giving up 19 catches on 35 targets for 178 yards, 72 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of just 42.3. Bates has the field awareness and closing speed to shut any play down. Here, Ryan Tannehill thinks he has A.J. Brown wide open in the end zone, but Bates is lying in wait for the interception.

60. Za’Darius Smith, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Injuries limited Smith’s effectiveness to a degree in 2020, which is the only reason he didn’t repeat his role as our top edge defender. In 2019, Smith led the NFL with 105 total pressures, the most by any edge defender since Von Miller matched that total in 2015. He didn’t quite match that last season, but he still amassed 59 total pressures, splitting it up with 14 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and 31 quarterback hurries, and if he’s completely healthy in 2021, Smith has the strength, quickness, and impressive gap versatility to confound enemy blockers as well as any edge defender in the game.

When you have Za'Darius Smith and Kenny Clark on the same defensive line, you can do a lot to mess with protections pre-snap. pic.twitter.com/fFgS8WB9Ny — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

59. Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

One has to love what the Cleveland Browns are putting together, even if you are not a fan of the team. After making a run to the AFC Divisional Round a year ago, Cleveland has continued to assemble an impressive defense. They added Greg Newsome II in the draft along with linebacker/slot defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and the free agency additions of John Johnson III and Troy Hill make this an imposing secondary on paper.

But Denzel Ward might be the biggest piece of that unit. Since entering the league in 2018 Ward has been a standout coverage corner, and last season was another impressive year. While he did allow six touchdowns when targeted, Ward also notched a pair of interceptions, ten pass breakups and one of the better tackles you’ll see a CB make:

Denzel Ward really performed a real life slide-cancel like in Modern Warfare

pic.twitter.com/gktAR9om9W — Perry (@AnthonyRMPerry) October 28, 2020

Given their moves this off-season, Cleveland must believe the way to the AFC Championship game starts with stopping Patrick Mahomes. If they accomplish that goal, Ward will be a huge part of the effort.

58. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

Bolles, the Broncos’ first-round pick in 2017, didn’t come into 2020 looking like a guy who would somehow become one of the NFL’s better left tackles. He allowed 16 sacks and 77 total pressures in his first three seasons, and those metrics weren’t vapor — Bolles looked overwhelmed on the field more often than not. And then, the proverbial light went on, and Bolles became the player the Broncos hoped he would be. In 622 pass-blocking reps last season, Bolles gave up no sacks, eight quarterback hits, and five quarterback hurries — and that was with a quarterback in Drew Lock whose field awareness often made protecting him tougher than it should have been.

As he showed in this 92-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Jerry Jeudy against the Raiders in Week 17, Bolles has the control through the arc and recovery strength you want in a blindside pass-protector. The Broncos didn’t even wait for the 2020 season to end before they rewarded Bolles for his career year, giving him a four-year, $68 million contract extension last November.

57. James Bradberry, CB, New York Giants

The acquisition of James Bradberry by the New York Giants was one of the quieter moves last off-season, but it paid off in a big way for Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman. Bradberry had his best season as a professional, setting career marks with interceptions (three, tying his previous-high set in 2019) and passes defended (14). He also allowed just 44 receptions and a completion percentage of just 56.4%, also career-best numbers.

What stands out watching him is his patience and technique. You saw this early, in a Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Many cornerbacks panic in this situation and attack early, leading to a pass interference penalty. Bradberry is patient and plays “up through the pocket,” punching the football out and breaking up a potential big play.

The Giants are quietly assembling a stout roster — although their success or failure hinges on quarterback Daniel Jones — and Bradberry is a huge part of what they have built on the defensive side of the football.

56. Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Bosa’s return to form is another reason NFC West quarterbacks will find things to be more difficult in 2020. San Francisco’s defense was waylaid by injuries in 2020, and the torn ACL that limited Bosa to just 68 snaps in his second NFL season was perhaps the most damaging of all. Bosa ranked second on our list of edge defenders after his rookie campaign, which is unusual — generally speaking, rookie pass-rushers have to come to terms with their relatively limited array of technique, as well as the quality of NFL blockers. But Bosa hit the ground running from his first game, and kept it up all the way through Super Bowl LIV, where he put up an MVP-caliber performance. The 49ers obviously missed Bosa’s presence last season — not to mention his 14 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, and 68 quarterback hurries — and a return to form would obviously do a lot to help Kyle Shanahan’s team become postseason contenders again.

Nick Bosa, Creator of Chaos. pic.twitter.com/OvPMKNPnDZ — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

55. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Kamara was most notable for his incredible game against the Vikings in Week 16 last season, when he scored six rushing touchdowns and blasted through Mike Zimmer’s defense for 155 yards on 22 carries.

But that’s not all there is to Kamara’s game, of course. He’s a fabulous runner, but he’s also a major part of Sean Payton’s passing game, and that will continue to be the case as the Saints transition from Drew Brees to whatever combination of Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston happens in 2021. Given the fundamental limitations of those quarterbacks, Kamara might see even more targets than the 115 he had in 2020, putting up 88 receptions for 793 yards and five touchdowns. As was the case with Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles in Payton’s offense, few backs are better at moving linebackers and safeties by motioning from the backfield to the slot pre-snap.

54. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Since coming into the league in 2018 Darius Leonard has been one of the NFL’s most consistent performers at the linebacker position. Leonard is a force against the run, has the ability to put pressure on opposing passers when tasked with blitz responsibilities, and can handle the zone and man coverage responsibilities asked of linebackers in today’s game.

On this play against the Jacksonville Jaguars you see that ability to get to the opposing quarterback and be a disruptive force in the pocket:

And if you have the awareness to read and react to everyone’s favorite play, even better:

One of my favorite highlights from 2020. Darius Leonard may have an issue with coverage depth from time to time, but few LBs have the awareness and athleticism to defend Leak. pic.twitter.com/t32v19r3Er — Kennan (@VeveJones007) June 2, 2021

The scary part? Leonard might just be getting started, and he remains motivated to continually refine his craft. The best could still be ahead.

53. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Of all the backs on this list, Cook may have the widest gap between production and recognition. This could be because he’s on a team that missed the playoffs last season, and hasn’t advanced beyond the divisional round since his rookie season of 2017, but there’s no doubt, when looking at both metrics and tape, that Cook is one of the NFL’s best backs over the last few seasons. Only Derrick Henry had more rushing yards than Cook’s 1,557, which he amassed with 312 carries, averaging five yards per carry and scoring 16 rushing touchdowns along the way. Cook forced 68 missed tackles last season, and gained 1,039 yards after contact — he and Henry were the only backs to break the 1,000 yards after contact barrier last season. With his vision and acceleration, Cook might be the best inside/outside zone runner in the league, which perfectly fits Minnesota’s preferred running styles.

Why do you run the ball on second-and-5 down 20-7? Because you have Dalvin Cook, that’s why. pic.twitter.com/qAU9qI7GYJ — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 7, 2021

52. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

There was perhaps no more fascinating storyline to the 2020 NFL season than the debut of rookie passer Justin Herbert. Pressed into action after a medical incident involving starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Herbert shined in his first NFL season. There were two aspects to his play that are of note.

First, the scheme fit. Herbert showed during his time at Oregon his ability to read leverage in the secondary and attack accordingly, particularly in the downfield passing game. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and QB coach Pep Hamilton deserve a ton of credit for crafting an offense suited to that trait.

Then there is how Herbert handled pressure in the pocket. This was not a strength of his coming out of Oregon, but the rookie showed the ability to hang in the pocket in the face of pressure and deliver to all levels of the field.

Justin Herbert was pressed into action on Sunday afternoon. I liked what I saw. *Pocket movement

*Post-snap reading the defense

*Placement under pressure

*Attacking the middle of the field pic.twitter.com/M9jSNIsznm — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 21, 2020

Justin Herbert against the Buccaneers. A lot to like even in a loss: *Full-body manipulation

*Pocket management under duress

*Creating space as a passer pic.twitter.com/gvFubJMhRX — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 5, 2020

Those traits will serve him well in 2021 and beyond.

51. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

“Matchup nightmare” is a phrase commonly used to describe talented tight ends, and the description certainly applies to Darren Waller. Waller is the latest in the modern move tight end mold, a player who can run routes with the footwork and quickness of a wide receiver, but whose size and frame make him tough for a defensive back to cover.

The kind of player you gameplan for, like Bill Belichick did earlier this past season.

Even being limited in that outing against the New England Patriots, Waller put up impressive numbers in 2020. He caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks. What stands out the most watching him, at least for me, is the change-of-direction skills, which you see on this route against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

But I also love seeing plays like this, with the tight end chipping on the edge before releasing downfield:

Waller has certainly found a home with the Las Vegas Raiders, and a few more seasons like 2020 might see him crash the top-two party at the position.

50. Grady Jarrett, IDL, Atlanta Falcons

Jarrett lasted until the 137th pick in the fifth round of the 2015 draft because he was allegedly too small to make an impact at the NFL level, and he’s been making people pay for it ever since. Nobody remembers the three-sack performance in Super Bowl LI due to Jarrett’s Falcons blowing a certain 28-3 lead, but Jarrett had a legit shot at MVP in that game had Atlanta held on, and Jarrett has been an absolute force throughout his NFL career. 2020 showed more of the same, as Jarrett totaled four sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 35 quarterback hurries, and 26 stops with very little help alongside him. Jarrett is able to win consistently inside the guards because he’s freakishly strong for his 6-foot-0, 305-pound frame, but he also brings a formidable quickness to his pass rush.

So… you've got Grady Jarrett double-teamed, and you think it's okay. Then, he runs a 4.6 40 around your right tackle, and demolishes your quarterback. Not sure what the plan is for that. pic.twitter.com/Lk4jASBOFo — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 21, 2021

49. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

One of the joys of having this job is getting to watch some of the best athletes on the planet do what they do on a weekly basis. As someone who focuses on quarterbacks, I’m blessed to get paid to watch players like Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and more each week. But I also get to study some incredible wide receivers, and someone who became must-watch for me over the past season is A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

Brown’s ability to attack the middle of the field without fear or reservation is critical not only to Tennessee’s offensive philosophy, but also the huge numbers he puts up for the Titans. Last season was a career year for the second-year receiver, as he caught 76 passes for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. In this video breakdown you’ll see that fearlessness over the middle — and how that fits into the Titans offense — as well as what he can do in the vertical passing game:

'Scheming with Scho' Episode 6 with @MarkSchofield! This week, Mark takes a look at why AJ Brown should draw your eye on Thursday Night Football pic.twitter.com/WmAmsTEyEY — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) November 12, 2020

48. Rodney Hudson, C, Arizona Cardinals

And a second top player in the interior has switched teams.

First it was Corey Linsley, and now Rodney Hudson who is moving from one desert to another, joining the Arizona Cardinals after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Over his NFL career Hudson has been one of the league’s most consistent pass blockers at center, having allowed just ten sacks on over 5,000 pass blocking reps. Here is a sampling of what he’ll be bringing to the NFC West:

I pulled these plays because you see some different techniques from Hudson, including quick-setting, as well as him handling stunts and looking for work. Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping that Kyler Murray takes a big step forward in 2021, and having Hudson in front of him will be a huge help.

47. Eric Kendricks, LB, Minnesota Vikings

To be an impact off-ball linebacker in today’s NFL you need to cover in the passing game. Minnesota Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has improved in that facet of the game each and every season he has been in the league. Last year Kendricks did not allow a touchdown pass when targeted in the passing game for the first time, and he posted four pass breakups along with a career-high three interceptions.

His NFL passer rating allowed of 60.5 was also the best mark of his career.

This interception of Andy Dalton highlighted Kendricks’ athleticism, as well as his awareness in zone coverage:

Eric Kendricks goes full extension to nab the interception on Andy Dalton. pic.twitter.com/s0tMNcd4HF — USA TODAY NFL (@usatodaynfl) November 22, 2020

Kendricks is also solid against the run and gives the Vikings another option in their pressure packages, but his ability to cover in the passing game is a reason why he is one of the best linebackers in the game today.

46. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Since breaking out with the Minnesota Vikings a few seasons ago, Stefon Diggs has been one of the most impressive wide receivers to study. His combination of athleticism and footwork makes him such a difficult receiver to cover, as Diggs can sink into and out of breaks with the best in the game. This was something I highlighted a few years back when he was with the Vikings.

But last season with the Buffalo Bills Diggs enjoyed his beast year as a professional. He caught 147 passes for 1,846 yards and ten touchdowns, all of which represented career-high numbers. Part of what makes him so dangerous right now is the relationship he immediately forged with quarterback Josh Allen. The feel between QB and WR is a critical part to success, and you see that in this upcoming video:

Josh Allen against the Patriots. Whew. Three throws. *Throwing the seam route

*The relationship with Diggs

*The cat-and-mouse game with the safety

*"This freakin' guy" pic.twitter.com/xlDLnuIhSf — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 29, 2020

45. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

Garrett, who had 14 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 41 quarterback pressures in the 2020 season, presents a unique problem for opposing blockers. Generally speaking, pass-rushers with his quickness and ability to bend the edge are 20 to 30 pounds lighter, and guys who can just bull a tackle out of the way aren’t as quick to the quarterback as he is. Perhaps no other edge defender comes to the field with such a total package of skills, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Garrett at the top of this list in a year or two.

If you have a 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge defender who can mirror Von Miller's dip-and-rip, you might have Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/YT3b6MJoUz — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

44. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

How excited should fans be about the pairing of Allen Robinson and Justin Fields?

Very excited. And not just Chicago Bears fans, but all fans of the sport. Because over his career — and dating back to college — Robinson has been an elite talent at the position while playing with some inconsistent passers. Still, Robinson’s footwork and ability to offer a complete route tree makes him a threat on the outside, even while his passers might struggle. You saw that show up last season as he set career-highs in targets (157) and receptions (108) while the Bears offense fluctuated between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles:

Improvement from Mitchell Trubisky? Diving into four throws from the win over Minnesota: *Bucket shot against man coverage (with a sweet route from Allen Robinson)

*Placement and timing on third down

*Putting him in position to succeed pic.twitter.com/wywhHxS1tv — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 21, 2020

Robinson’s ability to win at all levels thanks to his route-running makes him one of the game’s most complete players at the position:

And that ability is a reason why the future could be bright in Chicago with Fields throwing him the football. Goodness knows, Robinson is past due for some great quarterback play…

43. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Last year might have been a down year for both the New England Patriots defense on the whole and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, but there is no denying that Gilmore is one of the top CBs in the game. Just a year removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year honors, Gilmore gives head coach Bill Belichick the ability to play matchups on the defensive side of the football.

You might see him covering a receiver like Tyreek Hill or Deebo Samuel on first down, and then matched up with a tight end like Travis Kelce or George Kittle later in the drive. Belichick trusts Gilmore implicitly, and that frees up the Patriots to play with a numbers advantage in the rest of the secondary.

Gilmore dealt with some injuries last season, and is now a holdout from mandatory mini-camp over the status of his contract, but a fully-healthy Gilmore is still one of the league’s best. Certainly, there are few cornerbacks better at working a receiver through the route in man or match coverage.

42. Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to the discussion around teammate Devin White, one needs to just turn on the Super Bowl to see what Lavonte David means to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the runup to Super Bowl LV many wondered how the Buccaneers would try and slow down the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs offense. Part of their answer came with pressuring Patrick Mahomes. But they also found a way to limit tight end Travis Kelce, and David was a huge part of that:

Lavonte David not giving up nothing for Travis Kelce. 😅#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FwsMGhHBCa — SBL APPAREL ©️ (@sblapparelceo) February 8, 2021

Kelce still managed to finish the game with ten receptions for 133 yards, but David broke up a few passes intended for the tight end and the Buccaneers managed to keep him out of the end zone.

Prior to the big game, David had put together yet another great season in the heart of Tampa Bay’s defense. His nine pass breakups were a career high, and his 114 tackles were his most since the 2014 campaign. With the Buccaneers running things back for 2021, and his running mate by his side, there is no reason to expect anything other than another great season in 2021.

41. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Stanley missed all but six games in the Ravens’ 2020 season with an ankle injury, and Baltimore’s offense — especially the passing offense — suffered in his absence, predominantly from a pressure perspective. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens had a blown block pressure rate of 13.5% when Stanley was off the field, and 7.2% when he was lined up at left tackle. Orlando Brown Jr., now with the Chiefs, did a pretty nice job holding things together in Stanley’s stead, but there are reasons Stanley was our top offensive tackle in last season’s rankings, and as long as he returns to form in 2021, there’s no reason not to expect the same level of play we’ve seen from Stanley since he came into the NFL as Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2016.

Last season, Stanley gave up no sacks, one quarterback hit, and five quarterback hurries in 176 pass-blocking snaps, and in 2,467 career pass-blocking snaps, he’s given up just nine sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 78 quarterback hurries. Not bad when you’re protecting a quarterback in Lamar Jackson who often forces his linemen to protect beyond the breaking point due to his mobility.

Given the Ravens’ reliance on a complex run game, it also stands to reason that Stanley is one of the NFL’s best run-blocking tackles.

Stanley climbing to the 2nd level and doing a great job with his inside hand expanding the LB upfield to create a cutback lane then leads in space, lines up, and kicks out a DB pic.twitter.com/OXo9TAnj4C — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 15, 2019

Ronnie Stanley in week 2 vs. Chandler Jones 🔒 Explosive out of stance

Getting to his landmarks & beating him to the spot

Mixing up sets & hands Had to throw in looking for work & cleaning up the passing window (:04) pic.twitter.com/ynhcPvsUhX — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 18, 2019

40. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Part of me wanted to rank Travis Kelce the top tight end in the NFL for this video alone:

Protect Travis Kelce at all costspic.twitter.com/fTf9Y11Dqd — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 24, 2021

Taken at the start of the new “TE University,” the latest position group retreat we have seen crop up in the NFL off-season landscape, Kelce looks every bit the part of a professional hype man. But while the line between him and George Kittle is very blurry, and the discussion is more of a “1A and 1B” ranking, what is not in dispute is what Kelce offers offensively.

Kelce is every bit the matchup nightmare at the position that strikes fear in the hearts of NFL defensive coordinators, with his ability to separate from man coverage whether facing a safety, a linebacker or a cornerback. You can see that at the start of this video breaking down the Kansas City offense against the Carolina Panthers:

Some Mahomes content *Y-Iso with Kelce against a CB

*Anticipation in the middle of the field

*Cover Tyreek, kids pic.twitter.com/tx6EkjEJ0H — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 10, 2020

Beyond that, there is what Kelce offers after the catch, as he did on this play against the Miami Dolphins:

Or this play against the Las Vegas Raiders:

Both Kelce and George Kittle are elite talents at the position, generational types of players. The kind that many believe Kyle Pitts will become. Stack them either way you wish, they’re both incredible.

39. Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills

The AFC East is slowly entering a cornerback arms race, and that leads us to our next member of the division to place on this list. Tre’Davious White has quickly become one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks thanks to a combination of veteran savvy and athleticism. He has the movement skills to stick on receivers running any route, but what stands out to me is his awareness in zone coverage situations.

Take this interception of Justin Herbert:

This is a veteran play from White, who reads the mind of Herbert and steps in front of the throw, making a pivotal interception in a big spot for the Buffalo Bills. This ability in zone coverage was noted by Pro Football Focus, who found that “…[White] stands out as one of the better zone-coverage cornerbacks in the NFL, ranking in the 94th percentile of all cornerbacks on such plays during the 2020 season.”

38. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Warner might be the latest case study in the importance of emphasizing what a player can do during his draft process. While at BYU, Warner was used as more of an overhang defender, spending a good number of his snaps during his final year on campus in the slot (336 in the slot compared with 310 in the box and another 150 along the defensive line according to charting data from Pro Football Focus).

That led to many wondering what his NFL role could be, causing Warner to slide into the third round. The 49ers are probably thankful for that slide, as Warner is becoming the perfect modern linebacker. His blend of athleticism, coverage skills, ability to pressure the passer and improvement against the run makes him one of the best in the game today. To see how his skill-set translates to today’s NFL, you can check out this video from the brilliant Alex Rollins:

Warner’s growth as a professional might be a lesson for how linebackers are evaluated in the future, perhaps starting with Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

37. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

When the Steelers traded a 2020 first-round pick for Fitzpatrick early in the 2019 season, they immediately shifted his focus from a do-it-all guy to free safety, and Fitzpatrick responded by becoming one of the best in the game, allowing 15 catches on 23 targets for 216 yards, 73 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, five interceptions, four pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 95.6. With nearly a full season at his new position, Fitzpatrick was even stingier in 2020, playing 852 snaps at free safety and allowing nine catches on 20 targets for 130 yards, 22 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 60.4.

This interception against the 49ers in Week 3 — Fitzpatrick’s first game after the trade — is a nice example of how he works in concert with his cornerbacks. Here, cornerback Joe Haden moves to leverage Jimmy Garoppolo’s throw to receiver Dante Pettis, and Fitzpatrick gets a “right place, right time” interception off Haden’s deflection.

36. DeForest Buckner, IDL, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner was by far the most disruptive player on the Colts’ defense last season, with 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 27 quarterback hurries, and 32 stops. Five of those sacks, 14 of those pressures, and four of those stops came against the Texans last season, and Houston’s guards were just not up to the challenge Buckner represents on a snap-to-snap basis. The rest of the NFL wasn’t, either.

DeForest Buckner had five sacks against the Texans in 2020. This is one of them. Flip the guard off his base with a two-handed stab, and just work him out of the way. He good. pic.twitter.com/RJmV0Gq5nS — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 21, 2021

35. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Including the postseason in 2020, Chubb gained 1,212 yards, scored 12 touchdowns, and averaged 5.5 yards per carry — on just 221 attempts, which tied him with Green Bay’s Aaron Jones for the 11th most rushes in the 2020 season. If Chubb were not in a committee relationship with Kareem Hunt, you might see him at a Derrick Henry production level, but it’s also true that Chubb is on the right side of the workload concern, and it’s tough to think of too many backs who are better on a play-to-play basis. Chubb forced 66 missed tackles last season, had 19 runs of 15 or more yards (only Derrick Henry had more), and gained 883 yards after contact (only Henry and Dalvin Cook had more). Baker Mayfield may be the face of Cleveland’s improving offense under head coach and shot-caller Kevin Stefanski, but Chubb is the heart of the whole thing.

Why do you run the ball down 19-3 in a playoff game? Because you have Nick Chubb, that’s why. pic.twitter.com/jEEzqGxa6b — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 7, 2021

34. T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you’ve watched Watt burn off the edge over the last few seasons, it should come as little surprise that he was the most productive pass-rusher as a 9-technique end — the speed-rusher who aligns not only outside the tackle, but also the tight end. Your average 9-tech end is tasked to get past the tackle, who has to adjust to his placement, and just blow right by his blocker. Last season, both Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Detroit’s Romeo Okwara both had 10 sacks from the “wide-9” alignment — one more than Watt’s nine — but nobody had more total pressures as a 9-tech than Watt’s 59. Both Garrett and Okwara had 41.

Against the Colts in Week 16, you can see Watt adjust his alignment when tight end Jack Doyle motions outside right tackle Chaz Green. Doyle isn’t staying in to block, which means that Green has to deal with Watt one-on-one with no help. Probably a bad idea in general. Watt sacks Philip Rivers, Rivers fumbles, and cornerback Mike Holton returns the ball to the Indianapolis three-yard line. Overall, Watt had 75 total pressures — 15 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 33 quarterback hurries — and nobody was more consistently dangerous off the edge in 2020.

"Oh, there's T.J. Watt outside? Aligning further outside after we motion the tight end to that side? Yeah, we're still hosed." pic.twitter.com/dqOwbHUlDk — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

33. Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers

(William Glasheen-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Green Bay’s pass defense was a disappointment at times in the 2020 season, ranking 15th in Football Outsiders’ opponent-adjusted metrics, but Savage was decisively not part of the problem. Last season, he excelled in the box, in the slot, and at free safety, allowing 18 catches on 33 targets for 356 yards, 109 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 63.0. Savage’s combination of athleticism, route awareness, ability to read and react to play design, and closing speed make him one of the best young defensive players in the NFL.

32. Chris Jones, DL, Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs intend to use Jones on the edge more in 2021, though I ranked him as the best 3-tech disruptor in the NFL last season. That has something to do with the acquisition of former Seahawks tackle Jarran Reed, who I ranked as the NFL’s best from the 4i alignment — on the inside shoulder of the tackle. Wherever Kansas City has Jones playing this season, there’s little question that he’ll be a royal pain for whoever’s blocking him — the same guy I thought should have been the MVP of Super Bowl LIV had eight sacks, 23 quarterback hits, 39 quarterback hurries, and 24 stops in 2020. .

31. Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Deciding on the NFL’s best safety in 2021 was a difficult thing to do, as the position requires so many different attributes. But Simmons, who got a new four-year, $61 million contract from the Broncos in March, certainly qualifies. He’s great at everything from blowing up run fits to bring pressure on the blitz to deep coverage, and though he was prone to the occasional red zone touchdown allowed in 2020, everything else was top-notch. In 2020, Simmons played two snaps on the defensive line, 319 in the box, 619 at free safety, 144 in the slot, and four at outside cornerback.

Last season, Simmons allowed 40 of 52 receptions for 420 yards, 201 yards after the catch, seven touchdowns, five interceptions, three pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 99.8. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though — against passes of 20 or more air yards, Simmons was as good a deep eraser as there was in the NFL, allowing two catches on five targets for 72 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. Simmons’ ability to help his teammates recover from coverage issues deep downfield is a huge part of his game.

30. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Prior to the 2020 season, I was among many who argued that if Baker Mayfield was going to succeed in the NFL, he would not find a better situation than he did last season. Incoming head coach Kevin Stefanski installed an offensive system rooted in wide zone concepts with an emphasis on play-action and boot-action passing designs built off those plays. The Cleveland Browns also assembled an impressive offensive line, and when coupled with their stable of running backs, Stefanski was able to dial up shot plays downfield out of heavy personnel packages.

That put Mayfield in advantageous situations, and the result was the kind of season Browns fans were hoping for when the organization drafted him first-overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Mayfield completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, and the Browns won a playoff game for the first time in over 20 years.

Let’s dive into his film:

Taking a quick look at Baker Mayfield: *Fighting the urge to bail

*Hanging in the pocket

*Moving the chains

*Creating outside the pocket when necessary pic.twitter.com/qKqrmoxw03 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 28, 2020

Three throws from Baker Mayfield on Sunday: *Stefanski's offense

*Using your eyes in the red zone

*Squaring the hips and shoulders

*Pocket management pic.twitter.com/FSjVp57pM4 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 13, 2020

A little love for Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski after a rainy day in Cleveland. *Play-action out of big packages

*Peel Concept against zone out of 13 personnel

*Rolling left and slinging it pic.twitter.com/byMS47Z3fM — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 24, 2020

29. Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Including the postseason, only Aaron Donald had more total pressures than Barrett’s 98, and it wasn’t that close — T.J. Watt finished third with 75. And in the Buccaneers’ postseason Super Bowl run, no defensive player accounted for more pressures than Barrett’s 21. Barrett was a great player during the regular season, but he became transcendent when things got really important. My Touchdown Wire colleague Mark Schofield made the case that Barrett should have been the MVP of Super Bowl LV, and the tape confirms the assertion.

With a full array of pass-rushing moves, and the ability to get to the quarterback as consistently as anyone in the NFL, Barrett rose to our top edge defender coming into the 2021 season.

Shaquil Barrett is as good as anyone in the NFL at converting speed to power. Over and over. pic.twitter.com/RXszdJaTm5 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 22, 2021

Stephen White, who played defensive end for the Bucs from 1996 through 2001, agreed with this analysis.

Yessuhhhh. He has the total package of pass rush moves, too. https://t.co/A6V2cJnQx0 — Stephen White (@sgw94) June 22, 2021

28. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Why does George Kittle top our list of the game’s top tight ends? A few reasons, but chief among them is his all-around ability at the position. A player that can line up against Stephon Gilmore on a third down and beat him in man coverage:

But then block like this against a defensive tackle:

Or this when he climbs to the second level on a zone blocking design:

Kittle represents everything you want at the position.

26. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

As I argue in one of the following videos, one of my favorite quarterbacks to study each Monday is Tennessee Titans passer Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill’s rebirth in Tennessee has been a joy to watch, and it has provided hope for players like Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold as they look to turn around their own careers.

A multitude of traits stand out when studying Tannehill. From his ability to set and reset in the pocket, how he works through progressions on various concepts, and his ability to make anticipation throws under duress to all levels of the field, Tannehill is one of the first QBs I study each Monday:

Now a look at Ryan Tannehill *Some Arthur Smith love

*Attacking the seams in the vertical game

*Hole shot! pic.twitter.com/XegijeNNEb — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 19, 2020

One of my favorite QBs to watch each week is Ryan Tannehill. Three throws from a win against Houston. *Timing and anticipation

*QB as a "huddle to whistle" position

*The deep shot late in the clutch pic.twitter.com/d6Tj1PGXlK — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) January 4, 2021

Hopefully after watching these clips, you’ll look forward to studying Tannehill each Monday as well.

25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

We know that “speed kills” in the NFL, and that mantra has propelled Tyreek Hill to the top of most rankings of wide receivers. Hill’s ability to stress defenses to all levels with elite speed is chief among the reasons he is the kind of weapon that keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

2020 was a huge year for him, as he posted career high marks in receptions (111), yards (1,631) and touchdowns (15). As you’ll see in these next few videos, is his somebody that you have to account for as an opposing defense:

Patrick Mahomes with another "this freakin' guy" kind of day *Manipulation that matters

*Mechanics that don't

*Oh and Tyreek Hill too pic.twitter.com/VCVX6zKcYh — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 30, 2020

Some Mahomes content *Y-Iso with Kelce against a CB

*Anticipation in the middle of the field

*Cover Tyreek, kids pic.twitter.com/tx6EkjEJ0H — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 10, 2020

Defending Hill anywhere on the field has been a royal pain in the posterior for opposing defenders since Hill came into the league in 2016, but he’s especially dangerous as a slot receiver, and just about uncoverable when the Chiefs place him as the inside slot man to the dominant side of the field and run tight end Travis Kelce as the Y-iso receiver to the other side. No fun, that.

@gregcosell was saying on the @RossTuckerNFL pod that this is just about impossible to defend. https://t.co/V5wcamTTw0 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 21, 2021

Hill’s combination of blazing speed, elusiveness, and route acumen (which he doesn’t get enough credit for) makes him the toughest inside receiver in the NFL.

In 2020, including the postseason, Hill caught 59 passes from the slot on 88 targets for 831 yards, and seven touchdowns. Six of those touchdowns came on passes of 20 or more air yards, and three of those touchdowns came on passes of 30 or more air yards. What does it all mean? From receiver screens to deep overs, once Hill is tracking the ball from the slot, your defensive back is about to have a very bad rep.

Trying to cover Tyreek Hill in the open field is… not fun. pic.twitter.com/aXfE1KrHyW — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 1, 2021

Of course, Hill benefits from playing with Patrick Mahomes. But this is a mutually-beneficial relationship, and the QB benefits perhaps as much — if not more — than the WR.

24. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Death, taxes and Bobby Wagner in the heart of the Seattle Seahawks defense.

That cliché certainly applies to Wagner, who has been a dominant force for the Seahawks his entire NFL career. 2020 was his ninth NFL season, and he was still putting up some career-best numbers. Pro Football Focus charted Wagner with seven pass breakups, tying a career-high mark set in 2018. He also was credited with 12 quarterback pressures, a career-best number.

When you watch him on film remain so consistent against the run, in coverage and when tasked with applying pressure, you’ll see why he remains atop lists like this one:

#Seahawks defense — Held AZ to 3.2 yards per carry in the run game. 5-Man defensive fronts (KJ Wright walked up on the edge) vs. 12/11 personnel. Interior disruption — with LB Bobby Wagner finding the ball pretty consistently. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/xL5M5o11la — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 20, 2020

23. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

There is a case to be made that all of the throws and plays that Patrick Mahomes makes on a weekly basis were things that Matthew Stafford was doing during his time with the Detroit Lions. On a traits basis, Stafford remains one of the most talented passers in the league. His ability to make any throw to any level of the field, as well as how he can drop the arm slot to adjust to pressure in his face and/or off the edge, is an elite trait that keeps him near the top of lists like this one.

You’ll see those traits, as well as how well Stafford can manipulate defenders in the secondary, in this series of breakdowns:

A look at Matthew Stafford against Jacksonville *Adjusting the arm slot

*Climbing and firing

*Working windows underneath pic.twitter.com/oFa3Hv7XSa — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 19, 2020

Matthew Stafford with another game-winning drive *Working dagger versus zone

*Working dagger versus man principles

*Arm angles

*Anticipation YOLO throws?

*The game-winner pic.twitter.com/N0L39oiYhA — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 26, 2020

Matthew Stafford against Washington: A Manipulation Story *The vertical game

*Reading the rotation and moving defenders

*Creating underneath lanes pic.twitter.com/yApJKmIGX2 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 16, 2020

Of course, now Stafford gets to operate in Sean McVay’s offensive system, that should find ways for him to attack defenses working off play-action concepts with misdirection elements that stress defenses sideline-to-sideline as well as deep downfield. This could lead to some of the best football of Stafford’s career.

22. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Since entering the league in 2014, right guard Zack Martin has consistently been one of the NFL’s top players in the interior. 2020 was no exception. While the Dallas Cowboys endured struggles on the defensive side of the football and saw their starting quarterback go down with a horrific injury early in the year, Martin continued to impress week-in and week-out. As the offensive line suffered through some injuries of their own, Martin even slid to right tackle for 117 snaps, showcasing his skills on the outside.

Let’s take a quick look at some of what makes Martin such an elite player, focusing on awareness in both the run and pass game, his ability to anchor his lower body against power moves in pass protection, and his willingness to look for work:

Cowboys fans are hoping that a healthy Dak Prescott and an improved defense will translate to a better 2021 campaign. Having Martin in the fold will certainly help.

21. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

(ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post)

We round out our tour of the AFC East’s cornerbacks with a stop in South Beach. Brian Flores is putting together an impressive secondary of his own, and cornerback Xavien Howard is a critical component of that unit. Last season Howard was targeted a career-high 90 times — due in part to the presence of Byron Jones on the other side of the field, another tremendous cornerback — and Howard responded with a career year.

The cornerback set a career-high mark of ten interceptions, and also broke up ten passes, another career-best number. Howard allowed an NFL passer rating of just 53.0 when targeted, again a personal best. This play against Justin Herbert (the second time the young QB has been featured in this list) dives into both Howard’s technique, and what Flores has designed on the defensive side of the football:

It’s rare for a top outside cornerback to also excel in the slot, but when you have the ability to man up on Tyreek Hill on a deep route as Howard does here (generally speaking, manning up one-on-one with Tyreek Hill is a recipe for disaster)… well, it’s clear why Howard is one of the NFL’s best defenders, regardless of where he’s aligned. Howard had three of his 10 picks from the slot last season, as well as just eight receptions on 16 targets for 83 yards, 60 yards after the catch, one touchdown, and an opponent passer rating of 46.6

Given his success last season, one cannot help but wonder if it is Jones who faces the lion’s share of targets next year, and responds with a huge season of his own.

20. Cameron Heyward, IDL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Heyward was one of the table-setters on the NFL’s best defense in 2020, and he did so relatively quietly, because he had just four sacks. But that doesn’t tell nearly the entire story — overall, Heyward had 14 quarterback hits, 45 quarterback hurries, and 32 stops. Throughout his estimable career, Heyward has been a force no matter where he lines up — he had 32 snaps in the A-gap, 456 in the B-gap, 243 over the tackles, and 114 outside the tackles in 2020 — and he’s always been tough to stop wherever he shows up. Heyward’s combination of quickness off the snap, pure power, and pass-rush moves has put him in the running for the most dominant interior defensive lineman in the NFL (Non-Aaron Donald edition).

If we were not in the Aaron Donald era, Cameron Heyward would be considered the NFL's best IDL. Josh Allen would probably agree. pic.twitter.com/Hc2TuURolH — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 19, 2021

19. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

In addition to the “this freakin’ guy” metric — more on that in a minute — another method I use to try and categorize quarterback play is by trying to get into the mind of a defensive coordinator facing them. What will keep me up at night? Are there things that I would want to try and take away from this quarterback and his offense? What will we have to do on critical third downs to try and account for the quarterback’s talents?

Applying that to Lamar Jackson illustrates just how dangerous he is as a quarterback in today’s NFL. Sure there might be better pure passers in the NFL today, but Jackson’s ability to threaten defenses with both his arm and his legs makes him so difficult to gameplan for.

For example, take a third-and-6 situation. Which QB would you rather face: Jackson or Tom Brady? Sure you know what Brady can do from the pocket, but you probably do not feel the need to “spy” him and/or dedicate a defender to his threat as a runner. But with Jackson? That is certainly a consideration, and anytime you are devoting resources to what a QB can do with his legs, you are likely weakening what you can do in coverage.

Just imagining facing Jackson as a defensive coordinator keeps me up at night, and I’m just a chucklehead that watches these games from his couch:

'Scheming with Scho' Episode 12 with @MarkSchofield! This week, Mark takes a look at the Ravens' use of Counter Bash and how it allows Lamar Jackson to punish defenses no matter what they try to stop him pic.twitter.com/CATjyRUnWj — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) January 8, 2021

Love everything about this read and throw from Lamar: pic.twitter.com/L4fut8EW62 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) January 11, 2021

That clip from the playoff game is what should get Baltimore Ravens fans excited about the future. The more Jackson demonstrates that he can effectively manipulate the pocket and pick apart defenses as a passer, the more dangerous he will be.

18. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Not a bad situation for the 49ers — just as former franchise left tackle Joe Staley was announcing his retirement, Kyle Shanahan’s team was able to trade a couple of mid-round picks to the then-Redskins for Williams’ services. Williams sat out the entire 2019 season due to friction between himself and his former team, but it didn’t take him long to hit the ground running in his new home. Williams allowed three sacks in his first four games back in action, but gave up just one after that, along with three quarterback hits and nine quarterback hurries from Week 5 on. Williams has been a superlative pass-protector for years, but what sets him apart is his movement skills and commitment to demolition in the open field. As they gave him a six-year, $138.06 million contract this offseason, it’s clear that the 49ers agree.

First game facing his old team, Williams put out vintage/clinic tape as a run-blocker. He did some spectacular things. Backside cut-offs *chef's kiss*

The best pulling/leading LT in football was on display

Rare AA/power pic.twitter.com/Rp2hBvmL02 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 15, 2020

17. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

Marlon Humphrey spends the majority of his time in the slot for the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, for example, he saw 554 snaps inside and 420 on the outside. But his ability to play in both alignments — and at such a high level — makes him a necessary inclusion on this list.

Humphrey is a pass-defending machine, who has notched double-digit pass breakups in each of the last three seasons. He has great feel for the position, knowing when to drive on routes or to peel off defenders to help elsewhere in the secondary. When evaluating him one must also remember that the Ravens play a ton of man coverage, so his versatility in the inside and on the outside in such a scheme makes what he does so much more impressive.

Last season, he allowed 46 slot catches on 72 targets for 392 yards, 167 yards after the catch, one touchdown, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 82.6. Humphrey is especially effective in man and match coverage, as he showed on this Baker Mayfield attempt to receiver Rashard Higgins — Humphrey trails Higgins’ route all the way through, and just shuts it down.

16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

One of the terms that gets thrown around in wide receiver evaluation is “winning at the catch point.” Now, you might think you know where I am going with this, as that trait is certainly a calling card with DeAndre Hopkins. But no, I am not talking about the Hail Murray play in Arizona’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

I’m talking about moments like this:

I love everything about this play from Hopkins. First, the route, as he shows an outside move and sells it by looking to the outside, getting the cornerback to turn his path ever so slightly to the boundary. From there Hopkins accelerates upfield, and when the throw is high and the backside cornerback looks to replace the safety in the middle of the field, the receiver skies above everyone to make the catch.

Winning at the catch point.

The ability to beat press is another trait that evaluators salivate over, and here is an example of Hopkins doing just that:

Not only does Hopkins have the upper body strength to shrug off the press with an arm swipe, he then subtly uses an arm bar at the top of the route to get separation and pull in the throw.

In the year ahead I’ll be looking to see if Kliff Kingsbury moves him around in the formation. Late in the year Steven Ruiz of For the Win pointed out that the Cardinals were much too static with Hopkins’ alignments. Down the stretch it seemed like they were making the necessary adjustments:

Three throws from Kyler Murray in a critical win for the Cardinals: *Information before the snap, options after

*Working the scramble drill

*Moving Hopkins around (with a shoutout to @theStevenRuiz for his great piece last week) pic.twitter.com/F4deOYFF0q — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 14, 2020

If that continues into 2021, the Cardinals could be very dangerous.

15. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Last season, Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen took “the leap.” In his third year in the NFL — a season often termed critical by QB guru Bill Walsh — Allen led the Bills to the AFC Championship game and demonstrated that he can be among the elite quarterbacks in the league.

Beyond the ridiculous throws, the athleticism, and everything else Allen brings to the table the most notable aspect of his season was how he adjusted to the adjustments. After carving up man coverage early in the year Allen scuffled a bit in games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans facing zone coverage looks. But he and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made the adjustments to those coverages and by season’s end, Allen was just as impressive against those schemes.

Enjoy some of Allen’s more impressive moments from 2020 in these following breakdowns:

It's time to watch some Josh Allen *Layering in throws

*Trusting Crash Davis…err…Brian Daboll

*Working the middle of the field

*Processing speed and manipulation pic.twitter.com/ST0TOthekX — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 21, 2020

The Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East with a win Saturday evening. Let's look at three throws from Josh Allen: *Working progressions and staying in rhythm

*Placement to the boundary on the 5 route

*Splitting the safeties with the seam for six pic.twitter.com/BPkA5m9z80 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 21, 2020

Josh Allen against the Patriots. Whew. Three throws. *Throwing the seam route

*The relationship with Diggs

*The cat-and-mouse game with the safety

*"This freakin' guy" pic.twitter.com/xlDLnuIhSf — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 29, 2020

With Buffalo getting the band back together for 2021, there is every reason to believe that Allen will have another strong season.

14. Tyrann Mathieu, DB, Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

You could put Mathieu on a few top defensive lists, as he has proven to be one of the most effectively versatile defensive players in the NFL. He certainly merits high praise for his work as both a free and strong safety — last season, Mathieu played 60 snaps on the defensive line, 399 in the box, 287 at free safety, 414 in the slot, and 25 at outside corner. Mathieu also allows defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to run all kinds of coverage disguises because Mathieu is so adept at moving from position to position pre- and post-snap. In 2020 overall, Mathieu allowed 45 catches on 69 targets for 581 yards, 257 yards after the catch, four touchdowns, seven interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 71.3. Mathieu’s breakneck play style will lead to the occasional big play allowed, but when you can bait a quarterback as Mathieu does to Baker Mayfield here… well, the Chiefs will take that all day.

Depending on how he’s deployed on a week-to-week basis, you could make the argument that Mathieu is not only one of the best safeties in the NFL, but also one of the best slot defenders. Mathieu has a rare combination of overall athleticism, quickness to the target, and on-field acumen that makes him a dangerous defender wherever he’s lined up, and this was the case once again in 2020. On 238 coverage snaps in the slot last season, Mathieu allowed 22 catches on 33 targets for 295 yards, 127 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 67.1. Denver’s Drew Lock, who made the list too often when it was time to determine the worst NFL quarterbacks for every type of throw, should probably add “Anything thrown in the general vicinity of Tyrann Mathieu” to that resume, as Mathieu picked off three Lock passes last season, including this slot pick in Week 7 in which receiver KJ Hamler had the ball for a second, and Mathieu then made the ball his own.

This kind of versatility — where you have one player among the best at two wildly different positions from a skill set perspective — is exceedingly rare, and tremendously valuable in an era when defensive backs are asked to do more than ever before.

13. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers

The Packers proved their commitment to the idea of Bakhtiari’s value last November when they signed him to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the league. The Packers really discovered Bakhtiari’s value late last December, when the eight-year veteran, three-time Pro Bowler, and two-time All-Pro suffered a torn ACL, which meant that he was unavailable for Green Bay’s playoff run. The effect of Bakhtiari’s absence in the postseason showed up right away — Aaron Rodgers was pressured on 23.7% of his dropbacks in the regular season, and 27.8% in the postseason, including five sacks and 15 total pressures on 52 dropbacks against the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game.

Bakhtiari should be ready to go for the 2020 season, and his return to form is of crucial importance to Green Bay’s future success, especially if Rodgers is no longer part of the plan. Last season, Bakhtiari allowed just one sack, no quarterback hits, and eight quarterback pressures on 446 pass-blocking reps, and if you want to understand his ability to choose violence as a run-blocker, especially upfield and to the perimeter… well, here are some outstanding examples. Bakhtiari’s rare combination of strength, leverage, technique, agility and quickness in space make him the best offensive tackle in the game today.

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari (@DBak69) is like poetry in motion on the perimeter… You MUST take advantage of his athleticism/speed and get him in space to hunt up these CBs!

https://t.co/Ejy0aqQgBh pic.twitter.com/7zQ536j0Oc — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 18, 2018

12. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prior to his season-ending injury, Dak Prescott was becoming a must-watch at the quarterback position. In just five games Prescott threw nine touchdown passes, and his Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A) of 7.72 ranked him sixth among NFL passers last season.

What stood out to me watching him in 2020 was his anticipation. In his phenomenal book “Eyes Up,” former coach Terry Shea makes the point that anticipation is what makes a good quarterback a great quarterback:

Might end up highlighting the entire book. Loved everything on this page: pic.twitter.com/XK9u8mY2dW — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) July 7, 2021

Prescott was in the process of making that leap just before his injury, which has me very excited for his 2021 campaign. In this video breakdown you’ll see one of my favorite anticipation throws of the entire 2020 season, as he threads the needle between multiple defenders in the middle of the field:

Some cool stuff from Dak and the Cowboys Sunday. *Identifying and throwing against leverage

*Wrinkles on common designs to set up big plays

*"NFL Windows" pic.twitter.com/PVlDMVbCyi — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 22, 2020

That ability makes Prescott one of the game’s best.

11. Jaire Alexander, DB, Green Bay Packers

When you think about cornerbacks that had career-best years in 2020, the list begins with Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers. After allowing NFL passer ratings of 94.0 in 2018 and 92.0 in 2019, Alexander allowed a career-best NFL passer rating of just 54.3 last season. He was targeted 76 times, allowing just 37 receptions for 353 yards and a mere 9.5 yards per reception all career bests.

Alexander also notched three interceptions, another personal best, and broke up another 14 passes, tying his mark set back in 2019.

He also notched a pair of interceptions against Tom Brady in the NFC Championship game, and his sticky coverage on Mike Evans led to a third:

Big time pick by Adrian Amos. But look at the coverage by Jaire Alexander. He played a major part in that interception as well. #GoPackGo ✘ #TBvsGB pic.twitter.com/zr8rfhZ6LX — Ben Hall (@bhjournalist) January 24, 2021

For many, Alexander’s 2020 campaign makes him the top cornerback in the league. Given what he shows on film, that is a very defensible position.

10. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

A big storyline early in the 2020 NFL season was that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had yet to earn a single vote for league MVP. Early in the 2020 campaign it seemed like Wilson was on his way towards breaking that streak, but a tough stretch of games where the Seahawks lost three of four games — and Wilson threw a combined seven interceptions — dealt those odds a heavy blow.

Still, as we look ahead to 2021 Wilson remains one of the league’s premier talents at the quarterback position. His ability to extend plays and make defenses pay outside of structure is an elite trait, as is his ability to attack downfield in the vertical passing game. Wilson’s deep balls are more mortar shots than cannon blasts, as he puts air under each throw, dropping the ball effortlessly into the waiting arms of his target and over the outstretched arms of the nearest defender. Let’s dive into his tape:

Two hole shots from Russell Wilson: *Going the extra step

*Arm talent

*Key placement pic.twitter.com/uYRaJdujEC — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 5, 2020

A few quick things from rewatching Russell Wilson *Variations on common concepts in the passing game

*Touch on the deep ball

*Attacking the B gap as a quarterback to extend plays pic.twitter.com/QFhC8QIRLl — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 29, 2020

Two throws from Russell Wilson from last night *Switch concept

*Getting information presnap

*Moving your eyes as a QB

*Skinny posts in tight quarters pic.twitter.com/FeOnYJAvTH — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 12, 2020

Maybe 2021 is the year he finally secures that elusive first MVP vote.

9. Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Similar to Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts has helped to change the conversation around offensive guards. There was some skepticism when the Colts made Nelson the sixth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his elite play over the past three seasons has changed the way some view the position.

Nelson is elite both as a run blocker, and in pass protection. Since entering the league he has allowed just three sacks, two as a rookie and one a season ago. He has also allowed just 11 quarterback hits over his career, and when you consider that he has almost 2,000 pass blocking snaps over that three-year span, those numbers are even more impressive.

Let’s dive into a quick cut-up of what Nelson offers up front for the Colts:

Combination blocks, execution against top talent such as Myles Garrett and Kenny Clark, and his willingness to scan for targets and find work. These are just some of the reasons Nelson is must-watch each week, and tops lists like this one.

8. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

I have said before that I have one of the best jobs on the planet. Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best quarterbacks in the world do what they do best, and try and make sense out of how they perform.

Last season I did my best to implore fans to watch Deshaun Watson each Sunday. While the Houston Texans were a bad football team, Watson was one of the more enjoyable players to watch. His growth as a passer from his days at Clemson to now has been a joy to follow. Watson is now a master manipulator at all levels of the field, and his athleticism and aggression as a passer makes him a dangerous player to try and defend:

A look at Deshaun Watson from Sunday: *Playing some of his best football

*Resetting in the pocket

*Standing tall against the blitz pic.twitter.com/k8U7C0thJa — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 9, 2020

Looking at Deshaun Watson against the Packers *Processing speed and choosing the concept

*Throwing out of empty

*Seams versus single-high

*Play-action concepts pic.twitter.com/HjzQOihhae — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 26, 2020

I am once again imploring you to watch Deshaun Watson. Here's some of what he did against New England. *Rub routes versus Cover 1

*Crossing routes versus man

*Crossing routes versus zone pic.twitter.com/jvRigrplQQ — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 23, 2020

Of course, the biggest story regarding the Texans QB right now relates to his legal situation. Facing over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault of women he hired as massage therapists, it is hard to envision Watson seeing the field this season. It is important to note that civil litigation does not move at the speed of criminal matters, so this could linger well past the fall.

7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Being a great wide receiver, particularly on the outside in the face of press coverage, often begins with the feet.

Footwork helps propel Davante Adams to the top of this list.

Whether beating press coverage, making players miss after the catch, or working double-moves, Adams flashed his tremendous footwork throughout the 2020 season, en route to career-high numbers. Adams caught 133 passes for 1,507 yards and 20 touchdowns, all of which were single-season high numbers. You saw those feet show up on plays like this:

On on plays like these from the NFC Divisional Round:

Sure there are questions about the quarterback position in Green Bay, given the saga of Aaron Rodgers. But whoever is throwing the football has a premier talent on the outside in Adams.

6. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

But for my money, the versatility and skill-set of Jalen Ramsey puts him atop the list.

A season ago Brandon Staley’s defense, relying on a number of two-high safety looks pre-snap, was the talk of the NFL world. It led to great pieces like this from Seth Galina, this from Steven Ruiz, and it helped form the foundation from this piece of my own. But what really helped that defense was the player Staley was able to align in the “Star” role.

The “Star” role allowed Ramsey to revisit what he did at Florida State, and allowed him to use his athleticism and field acumen all over the field. From the slot last season, Ramsey allowed six catches on 12 targets for 40 yards, 42 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 57.6. It will be interesting to see if new Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will have Ramsey in that similar multi-tiered role.

Ramsey’s varied skill-set allowed Staley to play him on the inside, or on the outside, and/or against any kind of receiving threat. You might see him matched against tight ends, big-bodied wide receivers, or even shifty slot receivers. With his movement skills and technique, Ramsey can cover them all. I tried to illustrate that in this piece looking at him and incoming rookie Jaycee Horn, but this clip is a great example:

Here he is aligned against a tight end in man coverage, and handling the responsibility perfectly. But you also see plays like this:

If I were building a modern NFL secondary, Ramsey would be my first choice at cornerback. That makes him the best in the game in my book.

5. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his first season out of New England playing for a team not the Patriots, Tom Brady accomplished something he had done six times before.

Win a Super Bowl.

It surprised some, but not all. There were a few who argued when he made the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Brady was still good enough to win a Super Bowl.

What is even scarier? Brady could be even better in 2021. Why? Because even he admitted that the struggles that he and the offense endured during the regular season were due in some part to his unfamiliarity with the offense. And yet? Brady still played at an elite level, thanks to his combination of pocket management, accuracy, decision-making and of course, manipulation:

Looking at Tom Brady against the Chargers *A staple of his diet – the play-action crosser

*Processing speed in the vertical game

*Manipulation that matters pic.twitter.com/CHCK3E01D0 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 5, 2020

Next up in the weekly videos, Tom Brady. *Vintage Brady and Gronk

*Reading the adjustment

*Throwing the deep ball into a shoebox

*Skinny post in rhythm pic.twitter.com/Ih6ZBdmXJb — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 26, 2020

A big second-half comeback from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers *Placement against man and a nice route from Mike Evans on the switch release

*Mobility! (With a Tristan Wirfs effort noticed earlier by @BenjaminSolak

*The deep shot to AB pic.twitter.com/PUxSefI0a0 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 21, 2020

Could Brady truly be better in 2021? As someone who saw this most recent Super Bowl run coming, I would not bet against it.

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

When explaining why Henry is the NFL’s best back at this particular time, you could go with one particular statistic to back it up: Over the last two regular seasons, Henry has more yards after contact (2,758) than any other back has total rushing yards (Dalvin Cook has 2,692 rushing yards combined in 2019 and 2020). That’s pretty ridiculous. Then, you add the fact that Henry has 3,567 total rushing yards over that time, which puts him 875 total yards ahead of anybody else at his position. Among running backs in 2019 and 2020, only Nick Chubb has a higher yards per attempt average (5.25) than Henry’s 5.24. Henry has 39 runs of 15 or more yards over the last two seasons, more than anybody else. Nobody has more rushing touchdowns than Henry’s 33. No other back has more rushing first downs than Henry’s 164.

It’s possible that Nick Chubb or Dalvin Cook could match Henry’s numbers with the same number of carries — Henry has 681 over the last two seasons to Cook’s 562 and Chubb’s 488 — but now we’re getting into the realm of what might be as opposed to what is. What is, is that Derrick Henry is the NFL’s best running back, and catching up with him in that capacity seems just as difficult as catching up with him on the field.

Derrick Henry in 2020 with pre-snap motion: 250 carries for 1,350 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 28 broken tackles… approximately half of which came on this play. pic.twitter.com/yTnhaIGXTd — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 7, 2021

3. Aaron Donald, IDL, Los Angeles Rams

We all know that Aaron Donald is a Destroyer of Worlds as an interior defensive lineman — he’s had more than 100 total pressures in three of the last four seasons, which would be All-Pro work for an edge-rusher, never mind an inside guy who is the primary focus of every offensive line he faces. But did you know that last season, per Sports Info Solutions, on his 50 pass-rushing snaps either aligned right over or outside the offensive tackles, Donald had two solo sacks, two combined sacks, and nine total pressures? No matter where he’s aligned, Donald is going to nuke your quarterback, as the Seahawks discovered on this particular rep. Rookie right guard Damien Lewis is in big trouble here.

Defensive coaches like to double up edge-rushers because that alignment forces guards to act like tackles, which generally doesn't go too well. When the inside outside guy is Aaron Donald, it's particularly tricky. pic.twitter.com/vDmhksDZku — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) June 19, 2021

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Put aside all the “will he, won’t he” elements of the Aaron Rodgers saga and focus on his play. Rodgers is coming off an MVP season where he led the league in a number of statistical categories including QBR (84.40), Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (8.89), NFL Passer Rating (121.5) and completion percentage (70.7%).

In addition to the production, Rodgers remains a joy to study each week. His ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes and make even the most difficult throws look easy — often with a simple flick of the wrist — make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league. Furthermore, his fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense, often throwing out of heavier personnel sets on designs like “Jello,” is a deadly combination for opposing defenses.

Some cool stuff from LaFleur/Rodgers from Monday night *Core concepts

*Varying personnel packages

*Getting the defense you want pic.twitter.com/yn96UHHgaU — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) October 7, 2020

Kicking off the Week 9 videos with Aaron Rodgers *Vertical passing game

*Attacking single-high

*Attacking Quarters pic.twitter.com/GbVXYIMbhC — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 8, 2020

Three throws from Aaron Rodgers against the Eagles: *The impact of play-action

*The impact of play-action, redux

*Love for LaFleur

*Rodgers being Rodgers pic.twitter.com/VmrfI8CnrI — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 8, 2020

All fans of the passing game should be hoping Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers mend their relationship in time for the season.

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

I have a very scientific method when it comes to identifying great quarterback play.

If a QB does something that makes me mutter “this freakin’ guy” when watching them, the quarterback is doing something well. The more I mutter that, the better the QB is playing.

Patrick Mahomes is the reason for that method, as there is no other quarterback who elicits that statement more. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs fell short in the Super Bowl, Mahomes even delivered some of those moments in a losing effort.

Enjoy some moments that might make you too mutter…”this freakin’ guy.”

Some of the giggle-worthy moments from Mahomes last night: *Tossing out the mechanics rulebook

*Channeling Pythagoras

*Wait…mechanics? pic.twitter.com/MRlciScM5G — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 30, 2020

Some Mahomes content *Y-Iso with Kelce against a CB

*Anticipation in the middle of the field

*Cover Tyreek, kids pic.twitter.com/tx6EkjEJ0H — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) November 10, 2020