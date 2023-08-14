Here are 101 Athens-area high school football players you should watch in 2023

Expectations remain high for Athens-area high school football programs entering the 2023 campaign.

Last season, Prince Avenue won a state title and North Oconee and Oconee County each had runs to their respective state semifinals.

So much talent has accumulated around the Athens area, making it one of the state's most electric hubs of star power and breathtaking performance each Friday night on the gridiron.

APALACHEE

Howard Holloway, Senior, QB

Prince Tate, Senior, RB

Undre Burton, Senior, CB/WR

Kaiden Martin, Senior, OLB/OL

Favian Williford, Junior, RB

BETHLEHEM CHRISTIAN

Josh Adams, Senior, RB

In 12 games in 2022, Adams ran for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns and had eight 100-yard rushing games. He also amassed four touchdowns and nearly 300 yards as a receiver for the Knights, who went 10-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the GISA 4A-3A state playoffs.

Nate Campbell, Senior, OL

ATHENS ACADEMY

Noah Prior, Senior, DE/TE

Austin McGee, Senior, CB/WR

Preston Darden, Senior, WR/DB

Boone Presnell, Senior, RB/LB

Zac Chapeau, Senior, K/P

Ricky Chastain, Senior, WR/DB

Jeremiah Wingfield, Junior, RB/LB

Jamari Welch, Junior, RB/DB

K.J. Whitehead, Junior, WR/DB

Crawford Grow, Junior, OL/DE

Hampton Johnson, Junior, QB

Bryan Mclendon, Junior, WR/DB

John Humphries, Junior, OL

ATHENS CHRISTIAN

Bryson Campbell, Junior, WR/FS

Myles Cass, Senior, FB/MLB

Connor Martin, Senior, WR/RB/ILB

Lester Jenkins, Junior, DT/OT

Jeffrey Rosa, Senior, DT/OT

CEDAR SHOALS

Cedar Shoals' Devin Hester.

Devin Hester, Senior, WR/PR/KR

In 2022, Hester was the Jaguars’ most productive playmaker with 51 catches for 953 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 560 kick-return yards and finished the season with more than 1,500 all-purpose yards for Cedar Shoals, which advanced to the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Jose Balver, Senior, OT

CLARKE CENTRAL

Kendrick Curry, Senior, MLB/RB

Nick Paul, Senior, OL

Jamarion Davis, Senior, TE

Jay Cofer, Senior, WR

Corey Watkins, Junior, RB

Chase Berrong, Senior, QB

Alexander Leahy, Senior, LB

Bartez Gillespie, Senior, DB/WR

Xavier Bailey, Senior, CB

Garrett Hess, Senior, OL

COMMERCE

Commerce's Jaiden Daniels (6) celebrates during a game between the Athens Christian Eagles and the Commerce Tigers at Athens Christian School in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Jaiden Daniels, Junior, RB/CB

As a sophomore, Daniels averaged 7.3 yards per carry, rushing for 1,474 yards and 19 touchdowns; he also threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers, who went 6-5.

Tysean Wiggins, Junior, FB

Jacari Huff, Junior, RB/SS

Michael Duncan, Junior OL/DL

EAST JACKSON

Drew Richardson, Sophomore, QB

Talan Jackson, Senior, WR

Tyquese Gresham, Senior, OL/DL

Dmorion Massey, Sophomore, OT/DE

Aaronn Blackmon, Junior, DE

Corvin Gillespie, Senior, MLB

Nate Heiss, Senior, DB

Javon Huff, Senior, S

Jackson Eager, Senior, OLB

JACKSON COUNTY

M.J. Spurlin, Senior, RB/LB

Peyton Scott, Senior, NG/DT

Daniel Stites, Senior, LB

Jaydan Hibbert, Senior, WR

Cooper Galley, Junior, DB/WR

Luke Mobbs, Junior, LB

Elijah Ling, Senior, SS

JEFFERSON

With number two balloons in the air behind him in honer his fallen teammate Elijah Dewitt Jefferson's Sammy Brown (1) breaks loss down the field for another touchdown during a GHSA high school football game between Jefferson and Loganville in Jefferson, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Jefferson won 42-6.

Sammy Brown, Senior, RB/LB

Although he had to fight through some injuries, Brown – a Clemson commit – ran for nearly 1,500 yards and scored 21 touchdowns; he also had 246 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns. On defense, Brown – the Region 8-5A Player of the Year – had 113 tackles, three pass deflections, one quarterback sack and one interception as the Dragons went 8-3 and were undefeated in region play.

Kelan Butler, Junior, DE

Skylar Zimmerman, Senior, OLB/SB

Zay Minish, Senior, RB/CB

Brian Senter, Senior, OL

MADISON COUNTY

Madison County's Camden Smith (3) throws a deep pass during a GHSA high school football game between Walnut Grove and Madison County in Danielsville, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Walnut Grove won 25-22.

Camden Smith, Senior, QB/DB/ATH

As a junior for the Red Raiders – who went 6-5 and advanced to the Class 4A state playoffs – Smith ran 139 times for 1,444 yards and 18 touchdowns and threw for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Bryson Drake, Senior, LB

Braxton Waller, Senior, OL

Will Huntsinger, Senior, OL

Wyatt Morris, Senior, OL/DL

Walker Simmons, Senior, OL

Casen Duggins, Senior, DB

NORTH OCONEE

North Oconee's Max Wilson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a GHSA high school football game between Madison County and North Oconee in Bogart, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. North Oconee won 42-0.

Max Wilson, Senior, QB

As a junior, Wilson had 2,530 total yards as the Titans advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals for the second consecutive season. He threw for 1,698 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 832 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named the Region 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year.

Mack Brice, Senior, LB

In 2022, the Titans recorded four shutouts and had five other games where they gave up seven or fewer points, and Brice was one of the reasons why, posting 108 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks as North Oconee went 13-2 and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Brooks Thompson, Senior, DB

Trey Lenhardt, Senior, DB

Damoni Taylor, Senior, WR

Daniel Waldrop, Senior, OL

Jack Kelly, Senior, TE/DL

Tate Titshaw, Senior, RB

Khamari Brooks, Sophomore, LB/TE

Landon Roldan, Junior, WR

Harrison Faulkner, Sophomore, QB

OCONEE COUNTY

Mack Ricks, Senior, ATH

Caleb Smith, Senior, DB

Cole Smith, Senior, RB/DB

Marquise Lester, Senior, OL

OGLETHORPE COUNTY

Jake Turner, Senior, RB

As a junior in 2022, Turner ran for 1,222 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Patriots went 6-5, their best season since 2009. He was a first-team All Region 5-A Division 1 selection and an honorable mention All-State pick.

Darius Heard, Junior, RB/DB

Reid Coley, Junior, OL

Quintin Nash, Senior, LB

PRINCE AVENUE CHRISTIAN

Prince Avenue's Aaron Philo (11) looks to pass during the GHSA high school football Class A Division 1 state championship game between Swainsboro and Prince Avenue in Atlanta, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Prince Avenue won 52-34.

Aaron Philo, Senior, QB

With one final season to play, Philo is already one of the most prolific passers in Georgia high school football history. In Prince Avenue Christian’s 2022 undefeated state championship campaign, he threw for 4,598 yards and 54 touchdowns (with only eight interceptions). As a sophomore, he threw for 4,540 yards. In the Wolverines’ 52-34 state finals victory over Swainsboro last December, Philo – a Georgia Tech commit – threw for 477 yards and six touchdowns.

Austin Head, Senior, DT/OL

Nick Hurley, Senior, TE/OLB

Peyton Talmadge, Senior, RB/OLB

Mac Bradley, Junior, RB/MLB

Christian Garrett, Junior, DT

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Dee Moore, Senior, RB/DB

Henry Sanders, Senior, FB/LB

Levi Gilliam, Senior, OL/DL

WINDER-BARROW

Aidan Johnson, Senior, DB

Tyron “Tank” Harris, Senior, LB

Mason Woods, Junior, OL

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are 101 Athens-area high school football players to watch in 2023