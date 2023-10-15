100th matchup: Miners, Aggies created big moments in Battle of I-10 rivalry

The world was a different place on Halloween in 1914 when the New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts teed it up against the Texas State School of Mines and Metallurgy.

Bread cost 4 cents a loaf, eggs were 22 cents a dozen and a new 40-horsepower Jeffery Four automobile ran $1,550.

France, Russia and Britain had just declared war on the Ottoman Empire (two days earlier, in fact) and construction of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington had just begun.

Up in Las Cruces, the school that is now known as New Mexico State had been playing football for 20 years, but in El Paso, the Miners were starting their first season.

For all that's changed since 1914, the rivalry between UTEP and New Mexico State has been mostly constant. They broke for world wars and COVID-19, they didn't play in 1934, 2001, 2003 and 2020, the game has bounced around on the calendar from September to Thanksgiving, but mostly Miners vs. Aggies has been a fall tradition.

Since 1955, they've played for the Silver Spade, then in 1982 they added the Brass Spittoon, the traveling trophies possessed by the winner.

When they square off Wednesday for the first middle-of-the-week game between the programs, it will mark the 100th meeting between the rivals and friends, a series UTEP leads 59-38-2. The Conference USA affair will be their first league game since the Border Conference ended in 1961.

In the majority of those years, neither team was distinguished in the win-loss column, but there was always a chance to make a season by beating a rival.

Here are some moments to remember.

Oct. 31, 1914: Aggies 19, Miners 0

Halloween is a good place to start. This was the second contest in Miners' inaugural year as they topped the YMCA 7-6 a week earlier.

The Aggies' Roe Miller was the star on this day, scoring two touchdowns for New Mexico A&M.

Nov. 25, 1916: Miners 6, Aggies 3

"The Miners put up a clean, classy and clever battle from the first whistle," the El Paso Herald claimed, en route to their first-ever victory against New Mexico A&M. The winning score in the third quarter came on a Donovan Walker touchdown run, which answered a second-quarter 30-yard drop kick from the Aggies.

Nov. 25, 1948: Miners 92, Aggies 7

This started a glorious three-year run for Texas Western College (the first year the school had this name) when the Miners outscored the Aggies 201-14, part of an era of dominance for the Miners.

Fred Wendt was in the middle of a record-setting year and this game is still historic in the UTEP record books. He rushed for what was acknowledged at the time as an NCAA record 326 yards, which still stands as the Miners' single-game record, and his 42 points still stands as a program record.

Oct. 25, 1958: Aggies 17, Miners 16

An 11-game Aggie winless streak came to an end with a dramatic goal-line stand in the final minute. After blocking a punt with 4:30 left and taking over on the New Mexico A&M 22, the Miners got a first down on the 6, made it to the 3, and went for it on fourth down (they had missed an extra point earlier). That failed and New Mexico A&M held on.

Aggie defender Billy Ray Locklin was credited by the El Paso Times as being the star of the game, which featured each team scoring a safety.

Oct. 5, 1963: Miners 14, Aggies 13

This game marked the official dedication of the Sun Bowl and it was a thriller in front of 21,351 fans. The Aggies scored the first 13 points, but Texas Western came back to win it in the third quarter on a Jerry Tucker touchdown pass to Harrison Gamble.

Nov. 8, 1969: Aggies 41, Miners 38

New Mexico State broke a five-year losing streak in the series with a 20-point, fourth-quarter rally where they erased a 31-21 Miner lead. The teams combined for 872 yards in the shootout, which was dominated by Aggie all-time great tailback Ron "Po" James.

Sept. 30, 1972: Miners 21, Aggies 20

This game was decided by a pair of two-point attempts in the fourth quarter — one that UTEP made and one that the Joe Pisarcik-led Aggies didn't in an era without overtime.

After taking a 19-14 lead with a touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter, the Miners failed on a two-point try but got a second chance on a pass interference penalty and quarterback Gary Keithley ran it in.

New Mexico State answered in the final two minutes, but a pass into the end zone failed. Pisarcik, an NMSU all-time great, later gained fame with the New York Giants for being on the wrong end of the Miracle at the Meadowlands game.

Sept. 11, 1976: Aggies 13, Miners 10

Place-kicker Skip Vernon's 38-yard winning field goal in the final minute was the difference in the first Aggies-Miners game announced by legendary New Mexico State announcer Jack Nixon.

Sept. 16, 1978: Aggies 35, Miners 32

This time, the Aggies won a dramatic dedication game for a new stadium, as they christened Aggie Memorial Stadium by holding off a Miner comeback in front of a sellout crowd of 30,182.

Actually, it began as a sellout but finished with substantially fewer fans as a halftime monsoon, combined with what looked like an Aggie blowout, largely cleared the stands.

New Mexico State built a 35-14 lead early in the second half and appeared to be coasting home, but the Miners mounted a charge and had the ball on the Aggie 20 in the final minute down 35-32. UTEP eschewed a potential tying field goal on fourth-and-4 (there were no overtimes then) but came up short.

Sept. 17, 1994: Aggies 23, Miners 22

The Aggies took their only lead of the game with 21 seconds remaining when Cody Ledbetter hit Brian Pizula for the winner.

Sept. 30, 2006: Miners 44, Aggies 38

A wild, record-setting shootout between UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer and Aggie quarterback Chase Holbrook was settled in the final minute by a Miner interception. Before that, New Mexico State rallied from a 24-7 deficit into a 31-31 tie as the teams went back and forth.

Holbrook attempted 73 passes while throwing for 506 yards and four touchdowns. Palmer threw for 414 yards, including 223 yards and three touchdowns to Johnie Lee Higgins.

Sept. 19, 2015: Miners 50, Aggies 47 OT

The only overtime game of the series was an all-time classic, the second-highest scoring game between the teams and became known at UTEP as the St. Metz game.

Quarterback Ryan Metz, who was a third-team quarterback at the start of the year, came on in relief of an injured Mack Leftwich and led the Miners back from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter, tying the game in the final minute on a quarterback draw to cap a 98-yard drive in the two-minute drill.

In overtime, the Aggies kicked a field goal, then Metz found Cedric Lang, a former star on the Miner basketball team playing his first and only season of college football, for a walk-off winning touchdown.

Sept. 3, 2016: Miners 38, Aggies 22

In the last opener of Aaron Jones' great UTEP career, he rushed for a nation-leading 249 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Miners rolled. This was the Miners' eighth consecutive victory in the series, which stands as a program record and preceded a three-game Aggie win streak against the Miners.

Into the present

After Jones' departure, UTEP took over the mantle as one of the worst teams in the country. In 2017, New Mexico State ended that eight-game Miner win streak and decisively won the next three games before becoming one of two FBS teams (along with Old Dominion) to sit out the 2020 COVID season.

The Miners crushed New Mexico State 30-3 in 2021 in what was the Aggies' first game back from hiatus, then built a big lead before hanging on 20-13 last year. Could the fortunes in the rivalry swing again? NMSU will be favored this year, but being favored doesn't always lead to success in the always-interesting Battle of I-10.

