£100m release clause offer may have just handed Chelsea their top transfer target

Right now everyone, from the smallest outlet to the biggest fish insiders in the game, are competing to have the latest exclusive on the Michael Olise to Chelsea deal.

Not only is it the biggest deal involving Chelsea that looks likely to happen this summer, it’s also the biggest transfer story in the Premier League at the moment. Inch by inch, it looks to be coming closer to happening, and exclusive by exclusive we’re reaching the end of this story.

TeamTalk have today dropped their two cents here, claiming that sources have told them that the latest Crystal Palace plan to keep Olise is going to fail.

Last summer, in the face of serious interest in Olise, the Eagles managed to persuade him to sign a new contract and stay put for another year. In return, they inserted a release clause in his deal so that top clubs could come in for him without the pain of negotiating for a top player.

Now they’re trying the same trick – offering more money (TeamTalk say £100,000) to get Olise to stay another year – and crucially, to bump up his release clause further – to a reported £100m.

This report says it’s not going to work. They “understand” that Chelsea “remain confident” that the deal will happen.

Michael Olise with the Chelsea badge

Palace pushing too far

To us, this attempt by Palace never seemed like it had a great chance of working, frankly. Olise was patient and stayed another year, but that was likely because the £60m or so release clause is still very achievable. Making it £100m massively restricts who can pay it and how much they will be able to offer him in wages.

That’s to say nothing of his likely competitive desire to get out there and play for a top team now rather than delaying another year.